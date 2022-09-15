Live Nation To Launch Club Pass Program for House of Blues

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Live Nation
Live Nation's Club Pass program launches next week.
Earlier today, Live Nation announced it plans to launch Club Pass, a new pass that gives users general admission tickets to shows at Cleveland’s House of Blues. A pass is also available for Bogarts in Cincinnati.
The Club Pass will be on sale from Sept. 19 through Sept. 30 at clubpass.livenation.com
while supplies last. All Club Pass Members will be added to the club’s membership list. On the day of the show, fans will show a Photo ID to receive a ticket at the club’s box office.
The pass will be restricted to concerts that take place at House of Blues from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31. Passes start at $79.
A Multi-Club Pass available for $299 provides admission at all participating Live Nation clubs.