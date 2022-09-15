Cleveland Wing Week | September 26 - October 2, 2022

Live Nation To Launch Club Pass Program for House of Blues

Club Pass will go on sale on September 19

By on Thu, Sep 15, 2022 at 5:08 pm

click to enlarge Live Nation's Club Pass program launches next week. - Courtesy of Live Nation
Courtesy of Live Nation
Live Nation's Club Pass program launches next week.
Earlier today, Live Nation announced it plans to launch Club Pass, a new pass that gives users general admission tickets to shows at Cleveland’s House of Blues. A pass is also available for Bogarts in Cincinnati.

The Club Pass will be on sale from Sept. 19 through Sept. 30 at clubpass.livenation.com while supplies last.  All Club Pass Members will be added to the club’s membership list. On the day of the show, fans will show a Photo ID to receive a ticket at the club’s box office.

The pass will be restricted to concerts that take place at House of Blues from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31. Passes start at $79.

A Multi-Club Pass available for $299 provides admission at all participating Live Nation clubs.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Music Slideshows

Concert Photos: Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at the Rock Hall in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at the Rock Hall in Cleveland
Photos From the NY State of Mind Tour with Wu Tang Clan and Nas at Blossom

Photos From the NY State of Mind Tour with Wu Tang Clan and Nas at Blossom
Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland
Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Downtown Cleveland Alliance Is Looking for a Few Good Buskers

By Jeff Niesel

A local musician performs on 4ht Street.

Ace Frehley Headed to Kent Stage in December

By Jeff Niesel

Ace Frehley.

Akron Recording Company To Release Fourth Compilation Featuring Northeast Ohio Artists

By Jeff Niesel

Artwork for the new Where the Hell is Akron, OH? compilation.

Mushroomhead Percussionist Designing New Haunted House That Opens Next Month in Cleveland

By Jeff Niesel

Promotional artwork for Nightmare Cleveland.

Akron Recording Company To Release Fourth Compilation Featuring Northeast Ohio Artists

By Jeff Niesel

Artwork for the new Where the Hell is Akron, OH? compilation.

Downtown Cleveland Alliance Is Looking for a Few Good Buskers

By Jeff Niesel

A local musician performs on 4ht Street.

Cleveland's Bittersweet Revenge Releases Music Video for New Single

By Jeff Niesel

Bittersweet Revenge.

Band of the Week: Miss May I

By Jeff Niesel

Miss May I.
