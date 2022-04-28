Live Nation To Offer $25 Tickets to Many Upcoming Cleveland Concerts

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Live Nation
Concert Week promo materials.
Live Nation today announced the return of Concert Week, a promotion offering $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,700 shows taking place across North America this year. The week-long program marks the kick-off to the summer concert season.
The ticket offer includes performances in clubs, theaters, amphitheaters, arenas and stadiums, featuring acts such Backstreet Boys, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Halsey, H.E.R., Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Nelly, OneRepublic, Shawn Mendes, The Chicks, The Who, Wiz Khalifa & Logic, Wu-Tang Clan & Nas, Zac Brown Band and many more.
Local venues participating include Blossom Music Center, FirstEnergy Stadium, House of Blues, MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage, Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Wolstein Center and Akron Civic Theatre.
Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3. Rakuten members can purchase presale tickets starting at noon on Tuesday, May 3.
The discounted Concert Week tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4, at livenation.com/concertweek
. They'll be available while supplies last through Tuesday, May 10.