Live Nation To Offer $25 Tickets to Many Upcoming Cleveland Concerts

By on Thu, Apr 28, 2022 at 10:30 am

click to enlarge Concert Week promo materials. - COURTESY OF LIVE NATION
Courtesy of Live Nation
Concert Week promo materials.
Live Nation today announced the return of Concert Week, a promotion offering $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,700 shows taking place across North America this year. The week-long program marks the kick-off to the summer concert season.

The ticket offer includes performances in clubs, theaters, amphitheaters, arenas and stadiums, featuring acts such Backstreet Boys, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Halsey, H.E.R., Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Nelly, OneRepublic, Shawn Mendes, The Chicks, The Who, Wiz Khalifa & Logic, Wu-Tang Clan & Nas, Zac Brown Band and many more.

Local venues participating include Blossom Music Center, FirstEnergy Stadium, House of Blues, MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage, Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Wolstein Center and Akron Civic Theatre.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3. Rakuten members can purchase presale tickets starting at noon on Tuesday, May 3.

The discounted Concert Week tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4, at livenation.com/concertweek. They'll be available while supplies last through Tuesday, May 10.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
Music Slideshows

Concert Gallery: Mastadon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Mastodon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland
Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland

Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland
Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry
New Slideshow

Concert Gallery: Slipknot Brought the Noise in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

