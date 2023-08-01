Vote for your favorites for Best Of Cleveland through 8/29

Livewire: 10 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week

Buzzard Fest and Country Jam return, plus a whole lot more real music in the real world

By on Tue, Aug 1, 2023 at 8:57 am

click to enlarge It's back - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
It's back

TUE 08/01

Cavetown
Uniting Cavetown collaborators and friends, this 12-date tour is a such a special one for his rabid, cult-like fanbase made up mostly of teens, that fans reportedly line up for hours outside venues. One dollar from every ticket sold benefiting his newly-formed LGBTQ+ youth organization, and at each show, a This Is Home tent will welcome local LGBTQ+ youth organizations to connect with fans. Mxmtoon, Ricky Montgomery and grentperez share the bill. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com.

WED 08/02

Death Grips
Year of the Snitch, the last studio effort from this experimental punk rock band, dropped in 2018, so you can think of this tour as a way for the band to reintroduce itself. The group's live show is an incendiary affair that will likely translate well on the Agora's expansive stage. Tonight's show begins at 8.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com.

THU 08/03

Los Lobos
Los Lobos introduced its distinctive South-of-the-border sound to American audiences decades ago. A few years back, it even toured to mark its 50th anniversary. The East Los Angeles band returns to Music Box Supper Club tonight at 7:30. The local Latin band the Labra Brothers will open, and the gig will mark the first public show that'll include all five Labra siblings.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com.

FRI 08/04

Mudvayne: The Psychotherapy Sessions
Last year, this hard rock group embarked on the Freaks on Parade Tour with Rob Zombie, but this summer tour that brings it to Blossom marks Mudvayne’s first headlining endeavor since 2009. The band will be joined by a number of supporting acts, including Coal Chamber, who'll be performing for the first time in eight years, GWAR, Nonpoint and Butcher Babies. The concert begins at 5:30 p.m.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com.

WMMS Buzzard Fest
Nineties alt-rock acts Incubus, Bush, Live and Filter headline this music festival that takes place today and tomorrow at Victory Park Ohio in North Ridgeville. There will also be art, activities for all ages, adventure, education and food. Doors open today at 3 p.m.
7777 Victory Lane, North Ridgeville, 440-954-8703, victorylivefest.com.

SAT 08/05

Zac Brown Band
On tour in support of its latest album, The Comeback (Deluxe), which features re-recorded tracks with rock/country stars Blake Shelton, James Taylor, Jimmy Buffett, Cody Johnson, Jamey Johnson and Ingrid Andress, Zac Brown Band rolls into Canton tonight to play the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The concert begins at 8.
2121 George Halas Dr. NW, Canton, 330-456-8207, profootballhof.com.

WGAR Country Jam
Country superstar Chris Young headlines Country Jam, which takes place today at 1:30 p.m. at Victory Park Ohio in North Ridgeville. He's the most nominated artist at last year's Academy of Country Music Awards. The concert will also feature the first-ever solo Cleveland concert performance by Brian Kelley, one half of the Grammy-nominated duo Florida Georgia Line. Gavin DeGraw, Dalton Dover, Tigirlily Gold, Kidd G and Northeast Ohio's own Mark Leach.
7777 Victory Lane, North Ridgeville, 440-954-8703, victorylivefest.com.

SUN 08/06

50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour
Dubbed the Final Lap Tour, this trek will feature 50 Cent reportedly performing dozens of fan-favorite and chart-topping hits along with select tracks that have not been performed live in decades. Plus, the tour will feature support from special guest and longtime friend, Busta Rhymes. The show starts at 7 tonight at Blossom.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com.

Happy Together Tour 2023
The latest incarnation of the Happy Together Tour features the Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett, the Vogues, the Classics IV and the Cowsills. It rolls into MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 7:30.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html.

TUE 08/08

Alter Bridge
Alter Bridge, a hard rock band that formed out of the ashes of arena rock act Creed, brings its tour in support of last year's Pawns & Kings to town tonight. Sevendust and Mammoth WVH, the group fronted by Wolfgang Van Halen, the son of the late Eddie Van Halen, opens. The show starts at 6 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com.

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
