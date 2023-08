Livewire: 10 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo It's back



Uniting Cavetown collaborators and friends, this 12-date tour is a such a special one for his rabid, cult-like fanbase made up mostly of teens, that fans reportedly line up for hours outside venues. One dollar from every ticket sold benefiting his newly-formed LGBTQ+ youth organization, and at each show, a This Is Home tent will welcome local LGBTQ+ youth organizations to connect with fans. Mxmtoon, Ricky Montgomery and grentperez share the bill. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com , the last studio effort from this experimental punk rock band, dropped in 2018, so you can think of this tour as a way for the band to reintroduce itself. The group's live show is an incendiary affair that will likely translate well on the Agora's expansive stage. Tonight's show begins at 8.5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com Los Lobos introduced its distinctive South-of-the-border sound to American audiences decades ago. A few years back, it even toured to mark its 50th anniversary. The East Los Angeles band returns to Music Box Supper Club tonight at 7:30. The local Latin band the Labra Brothers will open, and the gig will mark the first public show that'll include all five Labra siblings.1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com Last year, this hard rock group embarked on the Freaks on Parade Tour with Rob Zombie, but this summer tour that brings it to Blossom marks Mudvayne’s first headlining endeavor since 2009. The band will be joined by a number of supporting acts, including Coal Chamber, who'll be performing for the first time in eight years, GWAR, Nonpoint and Butcher Babies. The concert begins at 5:30 p.m.1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com Nineties alt-rock acts Incubus, Bush, Live and Filter headline this music festival that takes place today and tomorrow at Victory Park Ohio in North Ridgeville. There will also be art, activities for all ages, adventure, education and food. Doors open today at 3 p.m.7777 Victory Lane, North Ridgeville, 440-954-8703, victorylivefest.com On tour in support of its latest album,, which features re-recorded tracks with rock/country stars Blake Shelton, James Taylor, Jimmy Buffett, Cody Johnson, Jamey Johnson and Ingrid Andress, Zac Brown Band rolls into Canton tonight to play the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The concert begins at 8.2121 George Halas Dr. NW, Canton, 330-456-8207, profootballhof.com Country superstar Chris Young headlines Country Jam, which takes place today at 1:30 p.m. at Victory Park Ohio in North Ridgeville. He's the most nominated artist at last year's Academy of Country Music Awards. The concert will also feature the first-ever solo Cleveland concert performance by Brian Kelley, one half of the Grammy-nominated duo Florida Georgia Line. Gavin DeGraw, Dalton Dover, Tigirlily Gold, Kidd G and Northeast Ohio's own Mark Leach.7777 Victory Lane, North Ridgeville, 440-954-8703, victorylivefest.com Dubbed the Final Lap Tour, this trek will feature 50 Cent reportedly performing dozens of fan-favorite and chart-topping hits along with select tracks that have not been performed live in decades. Plus, the tour will feature support from special guest and longtime friend, Busta Rhymes. The show starts at 7 tonight at Blossom.1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com The latest incarnation of the Happy Together Tour features the Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett, the Vogues, the Classics IV and the Cowsills. It rolls into MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 7:30.10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html Alter Bridge, a hard rock band that formed out of the ashes of arena rock act Creed, brings its tour in support of last year'sto town tonight. Sevendust and Mammoth WVH, the group fronted by Wolfgang Van Halen, the son of the late Eddie Van Halen, opens. The show starts at 6 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com