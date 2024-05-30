Livewire: 10 of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Weekend

click to enlarge
Scene archives
Chris Stapleton at a previous Blossom stop
THU 05/30
Lauren Daigle: The Kaleidoscope Tour
The Christian rock singer-songwriter brings her Kaleidoscope Tour to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The concert begins at 7 p.m., and Ellie Holcomb opens.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Red Light Roxy
Tonight at 7:30 at Market Garden Brewery, this local act will play a mix of jazz standards, jump blues, swing, boogie-woogie and old-school R&B.
1947 West 25th St., 216-621-4000, marketgardenbrewery.com
.
Maggie Rose
Since her breakout a few years ago, singer-songwriter Maggie Rose has shared the stage with artists such as Kelly Clarkson, Heart, Joan Jett, Marcus King, the Mavericks, Fitz & The Tantrums, Kingfish and the Revivalists. Currently prepping a new studio album, she also hosts her own podcast, Salute the Songbird, which is now in its fourth season. She performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
FRI 05/31
Baldassarre Rock Orchestra
Local guitar hero Carl Baldassarre brings his rock orchestra to the Heights Theatre in Cleveland Heights. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
2781 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, grogshop.gs
.
Dru Hill
Founded in Baltimore back in 1992, this R&B group has somehow survived all the ups and downs of the music industry to still tour and record. The group's biggest hits came in the '90s when collaborations with Redman and Ja Rule topped the charts. It comes to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 8.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Kaboom Collective and Mourning [A] BLKstar
Kaboom Collective, a local group renowned for "pushing artistic boundaries and challenging conventional educational norms," will team up with local rockers Mourning [A] BLKstar, a self-described Afrofuturist soul collective, for this concert that takes place at 7:30 p.m. at Baldwin Wallace University's Kleist Center for Art and Drama. The show will be recorded for a live studio album and filmed for a special documentary project.
95 E. Bagley Rd., Berea, 440-826-2239, bw.edu/
.
Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show
Gruff-voiced country singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton brings his All-American Road Show back to Blossom. The prolific Stapleton teamed up with uber-producer Dave Cobb (Brandi Carlile, John Prine, Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell, Take That, Rival Sons and Zayn Malik) for his latest effort, Higher, another collection of carefully crafted introspective tunes. Singer-songwriter Marcus King and the War & Treaty open.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
SAT 06/01
Toronzo Cannon & the Chicago Way
This Chicago bus driver has become the latest highly rated blues export from the Windy City. Unhappy at being told to keep his opinions to himself, Cannon uses his latest album, the aptly titled Shut Up & Play!
, to express his views about the world. He comes to Music Box Supper Club tonight at 8 in support of the album.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
NEEDTOBREATHE and Judah and the Lion
Formed in South Carolina in 2001, NEEDTOBREATHE has garnered two billion career streams and scored multi-platinum chart topping hits. One particularly popular anthem, the gospel-inspired “Brother,” pairs the group with singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw. The group brings its co-headlining tour with indie rockers Judah & the Lion to Blossom. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
Tank R&B Money Tour 2024
R&B superstar Tank will draw upon two decades worth of material for tonight's show that pairs him with Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas. The concert begins at 8 at the Akron Civic Theatre.
182 South Main St., Akron, 330-253-2488, akroncivic.com
.
