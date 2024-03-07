Livewire: 11 of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week

Alkaline Trio, Matisyahu and more real music in the real world

By on Thu, Mar 7, 2024 at 9:44 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Avenged Sevenfold plays Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. See: Saturday, March 9. - Credit: Valeska Thomas
Credit: Valeska Thomas
Avenged Sevenfold plays Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. See: Saturday, March 9.

THU 03/07

Hour
A neo-classical ensemble fronted by Philadelphia’s Michael Cormier-O’Leary, Hour comes to Shepard Records/West of Venus Vintage today as makes its way to SXSW in Austin. The group recorded its latest album, Ease the Work, with ten musicians in an old off-Broadway theater on Peaks Island in Maine. The local acts Talons and Woodrow Vine will open. The show begins at 8 p.m.
9712 Madison Ave., sipsman.com/Hour.

Bobby Rush
Just last year, singer Bobby Rush recorded an album of brand new spirited blues numbers. Dubbed All My Love for You, it finds the 90-year-old singer in great form. Rush recently re-recorded his 1971 hit "Chicken Heads" with his old friend Buddy Guy, and he penned his autobiography, I Ain’t Studdin’ You: My American Blues Story. Tonight at 8, he comes to the Beachland Ballroom. Austin "Walkin" Cane and DJ Pete London open.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.

FRI 03/08

Alkaline Trio
Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs, the latest effort from this emo act, shows off the band's ability to balance harmony and heavy music. Album opener "Hot for Preacher" features the kind of Smiths-like vocals for which the band is known. The group brings its tour in support of the album to the Agora tonight at 7. Drug Church and Worries open.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com.

Blue October
Blue October, a group that sounds a bit like the Dave Matthews Band, formed in 1995 in Houston, Texas and initially self-released its debut on the label run by the parents of frontman Justin Furstenfeld and his brother, drummer Jeremy Furstenfeld. Now, they’ve moved well beyond those humble beginnings and found commercial success. They come to TempleLive at the Cleveland Masonic tonight at 8.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com.

Karan Casey
Irish singer-songwriter Karan Casey performs tonight at 8 at G.A.R. Hall in Peninsula with her trio as part of a special tour celebrating St. Patrick's Day and International Women's Day. A former member of the Celtic band Solas, she's a leading advocate for gender balance in the Irish folk and traditional music scene and is touring behind her latest solo album, Nine Apples of Gold, which topped the Irish and U.S. folk radio charts and is themed around telling of Irish women's stories.
1785 Main St., Peninsula, 330-657-2528, peninsulahistory.org.

An Evening with Ekoostik Hookah
The grandfathers of Ohio’s expansive jam band scene — culturally and musically — have always maintained close ties to the Cleveland area. From 1991’s Under Full Sail to 2013’s sweetly grooving Brij, Ekoostik Hookah have kept their fire burning across time. Check out “Whiskey Woman” for a fine example of the hookah-laden chops still hooked around each of the band’s compositional outings. Given the band’s personal history, rife with small shows and Hookahville festivals alike, every chance to be a part of the fun is a necessary diversion from life out there. The jam band returns to the Beachland Ballroom tonight at 8.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.

SAT 03/09

Avenged Sevenfold: Life Is But a Dream North American Tour
Avenged Sevenfold, the veteran hard rock band that formed in 1999, returned with its eighth album, Life Is But a Dream, last year. Inspired by the writings of existentialist author Albert Camus, the songs center on abstract concepts. The soaring single, "Nobody," features operatic vocals and cinematic synths. Tonight at 6:30, the group brings the tour in support of the album to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Poppy and Sullivan King open.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.

Joywave
This indie rock act formed in Rochester, NY back in 2010 and has steadily toured and recorded ever since. Its most recent album, 2022's Cleanse, an album of shimmering synth-pop tunes that explore the feelings of isolation and desolation brought about by the pandemic. The group performs tonight at 7 at the Roxy at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com.

SUN 03/10

Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox
A self-described "throwback carnival" that has toured the world on the popularity of its music videos that have given the band huge followings on YouTube and Facebook, Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox offers a range of clever covers, including a woozy take on “All About That Bass” and a particularly soulful rendition of Beyonce's "Halo." The group performs tonight at 7 at the Agora.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com.

Matisyahu — Hold the Fire Tour
Released on his own label Fallen Sparks Records, Matisyahu's new album, Hold the Fire, centers on the four earth elements. The EP’s first single, “Fireproof,” addresses Matisyahu’s unwavering ability to keep his artistic fire burning. The reggae singer-songwriter brings his tour in support of the album to House of Blues at 7 tonight.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.

MON 03/11
Dervish
A traditional Irish group that dates back to the late 1980s, Dervish has been called "an icon of Irish music." The Sligo Borough Council's Decision awarded the band the Freedom of the Borough of Sligo, putting it in the same company as the Irish poet William Butler Yeats. The group performs tonight at 6:30 at the Kent Stage.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected].
Scroll to read more Music News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Mary Timony’s Beachland Concert Shows She Is One of Indie Rock’s Best-Kept Secrets

By Eric Heisig

Timony on Tuesday night in Cleveland

Bobby Rush Aims To Keep the Blues Alive

By Jeff Niesel

Bobby Rush.

Matisyahu Says He's Finding 'Energy and Light' at His Concerts

By Jeff Niesel

Matisyahu.

Livewire: 14 of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland in March

By Jeff Niesel

Avenged Sevenfold plays Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. See: Saturday, March 9.

Cleveland's Post Saga Releases New Single and Accompanying Music Video

By Jeff Niesel

Post Saga.

Cleveland's Rachel Brown Receives a Little Help from Her Musical Friends on New Album

By Jeff Niesel

Rachel Brown and the Beatnik Playboys.

Cleveland's Brian Alan Hager Returns with Second 'Rock and Soul' Release

By Jeff Niesel

Brian Alan Hager.

Beachland Ballroom To Host US Air Guitar National Finals in July

By Jeff Niesel

Cleveland's Ricky Stinkfingers performs at US Air Guitar Nationals.

February 28, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us