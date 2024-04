Livewire: 11 of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week

click to enlarge Courtesy House of Blues/Ticketmaster The Struts come to town



Known for his Freddie Mercury-style moves and onstage bravado, frontman Luke Spiller brings his glam rock band the Struts to House of Blues tonight. The current tour supports last year's, an album that features Aerosmith-inspired rockers such as "Too Good at Raising Hell" and modern pop songs such as the title track. The group performs tonight at 7 at House of Blues.308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com "Heartbreak & Alcohol," the latest single from Breland shows off the singer-songwriter's ability to draw from both R&B and country as he effectively raps and croons his way through the somber tune. Expect to hear it tonight when Breland performs at 7 p.m. at House of Blues Cambridge Room.308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com Country singer-songwriter Drake White is a survivor. In August 2019, he collapsed on stage due to a hemorrhagic stroke, the result of Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM), a brain condition he had been diagnosed with early that year. Doctors told him that he might never perform again, but he has defied the odds and has continued to tour and record. He comes to House of Blues tonight at 7.308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com This talented country/Southern rock singer-songwriter brings his Livin' the Dream Tour to House of Blues Cambridge Room. The trek supports last year's Southern Star, a low-key album of twangy tunes that show off his soft vocals that he delivers with a bit of a drawl. Gentle tunes such as "It's a Start" and "Kick the Can" show off his sensitive side without coming off as sentimental. The concert begins at 7 p.m.308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com The local group Vibe & Direct, which just released the jazzy new single, “Sunday Driver,” will headline the seventh iteration of its concert series, Vibe in Color 7. This year’s event will also feature a multi-stage audiovisual experience that includes performances from national acts EarthCry and Future Joy alongside DJs and bands from the Northeast Ohio area. The show begins at 8:30 p.m. at the Beachland Ballroom.15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com Since forming in Los Angeles in 2019, this prolific indie rock act has released four studio albums, two EPs, and one live album, all on singer-guitarist Greg Katz's own label. The band's latest album, It's Sorted, features They Might Be Giants-like synth tunes that revolve around nasally vocals. The group performs tonight at 7 at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood. Yungatita opens.13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com Influenced by progressive rock, alternative rock and electronic music, this local jam band plays a special album release show tonight at the Winchester in Lakewood. The original trio of musicians in the band met in spring of 2011 at a high school talent show and played together in various groups before formalizing the band in summer 2016. The group will play two sets tonight. Colour Phase and Huntmere will open. The event begins at 8.12112 Madison Ave, Lakewood, 216-227-2389, thewinchestermusictavern.com Back in 2015, Jake Fader, the frontman of this terrific local band, made a Latin instrumental rock record with New York-based Ray Lugo. They recorded a double album as a group they called Los Terrificos. Fader says it was at that time that he became interested in psychedelic music from Peru and Colombia. He first talked to local bassist Ed Sotelo, and then, Hello! 3D played it first show in 2019, opening for Los Mirlos at Now That’s Class. The group plays two sets tonight at 8 at the Beachland Tavern. DJ Teddy Eisenberg opens.15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com Sixteen-time Grammy award winning writer/producer David Foster performs songs that he wrote or produced during this show that pairs him with singer-songwriter Katharine McPhee. Tonight at 7:30 at MGM Northfield Park, the two will perform tunes such as Celine Dion’s “The Power of Love,” Whitney Houston’s “The Bodyguard” and Earth Wind and Fire’s “After the Love Is Gone.”10777 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7625, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com The indie singer-songwriter performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom as he brings his tour in support of his new double-album,, to town. The album’s off-kilter tunes such as “The Bell” and “I Hear” evoke ’70s acts such as Crosby, Stills and Nash and David Bowie while embracing a modern lo-fi approach. Sharpie Smile opens the show.15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com The Irish punk band's tour celebrating the 45th anniversary of its debut album,, comes to House of Blues tonight at 7. Dubbed Hate Has No Home Here, the tour takes its name from the title of one of the band's new singles, an anthem with driving guitars and snotty vocals that should translate well live along with the group’s other incendiary tunes.308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com