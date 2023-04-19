Livewire: 12 Concerts You Shouldn't Miss in Cleveland This Month

click to enlarge
FRI 04/21
Photo by Joe Kleon
Dan Wilson
Akron-based jazz guitarist Dan Wilson comes to the Bop Stop tonight in the wake of the release of his new single, “Sticology," and a cover of "Eleanor Rigby." He'll drop his full-length album next month on Christian McBride’s imprint Brother Mister Productions via Mack Avenue Music Group. Expect to hear songs from it when Wilson performs at 8.
2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, themusicsettlement.org
SAT 04/22
Chapel Hart
Famous for hits such as the twangy, organ- and piano-driven "Jesus & Alcohol," this country music act consists of sisters Danica Hart and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle, all three of whom are vocalists. The group has independently released two studio albums and seven singles; last year, it finished fifth on America's Got Talent. The group comes to the Masonic tonight at 8. Singer-songwriter Lucas Hoge opens.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com
An Evening with Sloan
When the power pop group Sloan formed in Halifax in 1991, there was a thriving indie rock scene. Hard to believe that such a remote part of Canada would have such a vibrant scene, but the environment helped bring the members of Sloan together. Some 30 years on, the group continues to tour and make relevant music. Their latest effort, last year's Steady, features the usual quotient of pop gems and mid-tempo rockers. The band plays tonight at 8:30 at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
Dan McCoy & the Standing 8s Album Release Party
About 20 years ago, local singer-songwriter Dan McCoy formed the local alt-country act Rambler 454, a band that still performs on occasion, and he began working on solo albums as well. Tonight, he celebrates the release of his new solo EP, Snapshots, at the historic Geauga Theater in downtown Chardon. Tickets are $15. Doors open at 6 p.m. Kevin Conaway will open.
101 Water Street, Chardon, 440-214-9492, geauga.theater
Nathan-Paul Davis
This is part two of the local musician's “All the Sudden” series. The show will feature the same backing players from the last "All the Sudden Series" — drummer Gabe Jones, bassist SmokeFace and keyboardist Jordan Wright. Special guest is Floco Torres, who'll serve as the show's hype man. It all begins at 7:30 at the Beachland Tavern.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
Tink & Friends
If R&B singer Tink's previous effort, Pillow Talk, was primarily focused on love, her latest album, Thanks 4 Nothing, takes a more candid approach and addresses the "grittier and more intricate aspects of relationships," as it's put in a press release. Tink's tour in support of the release comes to the Agora tonight. Doors open at 7.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
SUN 04/23
Xiu Xiu
Ignore Grief, the latest effort from indie rockers Xiu Xiu, is a mix of industrial and contemporary classical influences, along with film noir and horror (both regarding film, and the real and imagined horror that the album addresses), and features longtime members Jamie Stewart and Angela Seo joined by David Kendrick (Sparks, Devo, Gleaming Spires). The band performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom. Niights opens the show.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
MON 04/24
Zae France
Earlier this year, R&B star Zae France released his first single of the year, “What It Do," a heartfelt slow jam featuring Philly-born singer-songwriter Fridayy. France recently signed to Def Jam/Compound Entertainment and is gearing up to release his third project, which he says will be "full of R&B flavor.” He performs tonight at 7 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
WED 04/26
Shana Cleveland
Touring in support of her new album, Manzanita, singer-songwriter Shana Cleveland comes to the Beachland Tavern tonight at 8. The follow-up to 2019’s Night of the Worm Moon, Manzanita opens with "A Ghost," a Mellotron-driven tune that draws from jazz and pop. The melancholy tunes somehow really resonate despite their somber presentation. MAITA opens tonight's show.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
FRI 04/28
Lil Wayne
The hardcore rapper whose career dates back to the late 1990s, serves as the CEO of Young Money Entertainment, the label that helped launch the careers of acts such as Drake, Nicki Minaj and Tyga. Wayne, who just released the career retrospective I Am Music, brings his 29-city tour to House of Blues tonight. The retrospective has yielded the new single "Kant Nobody," a atmospheric tune features layers of cooing vocals and hiccuping synths over which Wayne raps. Doors open at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
SAT 04/29
Skinny Puppy
A Canadian industrial music group that formed in Vancouver, British Columbia in 1982, Skinny Puppy pretty much invented industrial rock and electro-industrial. Initially envisioned as an experimental side project by cEvin Key(Kevin Crompton) while he was in the new wave band Images in Vogue,Skinny Puppy became a full-time project with the addition of singer Nivek Ogre (Kevin Ogilvie).The seminal band brings what it's calling its final tour to House of Blues. Doors open at 7 p.m.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
SUN 04/30
Built to Spill
Indie rock heroes Built to Spill swing back into town in support of their latest effort, When the Wind Forgets Your Name, another collection of tunes that shows off singer-guitarist Doug Martsch's evocative, Neil Young-inspired guitar work. The live band for the tour consists of Martsch, bassist Melanie Radford and drummer Teresa Esguerra. The show starts tonight at 8 at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. Itchy Kitty and Prism Bitch open.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
