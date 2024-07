Livewire: 12 of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week

Scene archives Def Leppard comes to Progressive Field



Chrissie Hynde brings her latest version of the Pretenders back to her hometown to perform tonight at 8:30 at the Goodyear Theatre in Akron. She'll hang around for a second night and play at 8:30 tomorrow night too. According to the venue’s website, both shows are sold out.1201 East Market St., Akron, 330-659-7118, goodyeartheater.com The hard rock band led by Wolfgang Van Halen, the son of actress Valerie Bertinelli and the late Eddie Van Halen, comes to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 7:30.10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html The alt-country group the Felice Brothers play the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights in support of their new album, Valley of Abandoned Songs, the inaugural release on Conor Oberst’s new record label, Million Stars. The 13-song collection consists of recordings primarily from sessions for the band’s 2019 album, Undress, as well as their most recent release, 2023’s Asylum on the Hill.2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs The Gov't Mule singer-guitarist plays a solo show tonight at Jacobs Pavilion. The show features the Warren Haynes Band and the Dreams and Songs Symphonic Experience. It'll include multiple sets, including a symphonic set with a locally sourced orchestra. The concert begins at 7.2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com This indie pop group's songs have appeared on Dancing with the Stars, America’s Got Talent and To All the Boys I've Loved Before. The group has toured with artists such as Carly Rae Jepsen, Journey, Kelly Clarkson and Cold War Kids. It comes to the Beachland tonight at 8.15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com This alternative rock band crafts "guitar-driven anthems punctuated by pop palatability and unfiltered honesty," as it's put in a press release. The group's tour in support of its new EP, Bruises, comes to the Agora Theatre. Doors open at 7 p.m.5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com The veteran singer-songwriter brings his large band that plays a bit of everything, including gospel, country, rock and pop, to the Goodyear Theater in Akron. Tonight's show takes place at 7:30.1201 East Market St., Akron, 330-659-7118, goodyeartheater.com Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew recreate the 1980 Talking Heads' album Remain in Light for this special show that takes place tonight at 6:30 at the Agora Theatre. Backed by the jam band Cool, Cool, Cool, the show should bring the Afro-pop tunes on Remain in Light to life.5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com This '80s concert features Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey, Modern English and Men Without Hats. It begins at 6 p.m. at Blossom.1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com The Red Rocker returns to Blossom tonight at 7. Hagar first became famous as with the hard rock band Montrose before replacing David Lee Roth as the lead singer of Van Halen for ten years. He's continued to have a successful solo career and released his latest effort, Crazy Times, with his backing band, the Circle, last year. Eighties rockers Loverboy open.1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com Mayday Parade, the Maine, the Wonder Years, We the Kings, Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, Daisy Grenade and Hot Milk are all slated to perform as part of this festival that attempts to showcase indie punk bands in the same way that the Warped Tour used to. The concert begins at 2 p.m. at Jacobs Pavilion.2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com These Rock Hall Inductees bring their co-headlining tour to Progressive Field. Cheap Trick, another Rock Hall Inductee, kicks off the concert at 7:30 p.m. with an opening set.2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians