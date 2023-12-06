Livewire: 13 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Before Christmas

click to enlarge
THU 12/07
Mariah Carey
This will be one of 15 live shows that's part of Mariah Carey's exclusive Christmas concerts for this holiday season. This festive event will find Carey singing holiday classics such as her record-breaking mega-hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You."
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Based out of Baltimore, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong have steadily garnered an exciting renown as they tour the region. Much of their material alternates between blissed-out grooving and in-your-face funk throwdowns. The music is kind to all, so come to the show expecting to be welcomed into the band’s tight-knit community. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. at the Agora. Broccoli Samurai opens.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
FRI 12/08
Huntertones
This Brooklyn, NY-via-Columbus, OH band has performed in more than 25 countries worldwide and continues to tour the U.S. and abroad. Now in its 10th year, the group comes to the Beachland Tavern in support of its new album, Engine Co.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
SAT 12/09
Dirty Honey
The up-and-coming rock band Dirty Honey rolls into House of Blues tonight. The band's most popular track, "When I'm Gone," suggests the band owes a debt to both AC/DC and Black Crowes, both of whom it channels in the hard rocking tune. The show starts at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Liz Phair
Singer-songwriter Liz Phair comes to the TempleLive at the Cleveland Masonic tonight to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her 1993 debut album, Exile in Guyville. She’ll play the album in its entirety (including some other hits), and she'll have a full band in tow. She'll have some considerable production too as production designer Kevin Newbury (Kansas City Choirboy) and visual artist Natalie Frank collaborated with her on the set design. The show begins at 8.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com
.
Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes
Longtime friends with both Steven (a founding member of the Jukes) and Bruce Springsteen, Southside Johnny has released more than 30 albums in a career that stretches back to the early ‘70s. A Cleveland favorite, the guy has fond memories of the days when Kid Leo put him into the regular rotation on WMMS and always puts on an especially good show in Cleveland. He performs tonight at 8 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
SUN 12/10
Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2023
The Smooth Jazz saxophonist brings his annual Christmas show back to the State Theatre tonight at 7. Over the course of a career that stretches back 30 years, Koz has accrued a slew of Grammy nominations and performed for multiple U.S. presidents.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
THU 12/14
Straight No Chaser — Sleighin' It Tour
Straight No Chaser, a musical group that features the "sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense," as it's put in a press release, has two RIAA Gold Certified albums, more than 1.5 million concert tickets sold, more than one billion streams on Pandora, and more than one million albums sold worldwide. The male a cappella group's concert begins tonight at 7:30 at the Akron Civic Theatre.
182 South Main St., Akron, 330-253-2488, akroncivic.com
.
SAT 12/16
bar italia
Over the past two years, this band has released two albums, an EP and several singles on Dean Blunt’s World Music label and given festival performances at Pitchfork Music Festival London, by:Larm, OUT.FEST, Le Guess Who? and End of the Road. The band recently released The Twits, its second album of 2023. The group recorded it at a makeshift home studio in Mallorca. It plays at 7 tonight at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
Jim Brickman's A Joyful Christmas
A Northeast Ohio native, singer-pianist Jim Brickman routinely brings his Christmas tours to town in December. This year is no different. Brickman's A Joyful Christmas tour comes to the Hanna Theatre at 2 and 8 p.m. and at 2 p.m. tomorrow.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Gaetano Letizia’s Underworld Blues Band
Veteran blues and jazz guitarist/songwriter, Gaetano (Tom) Letizia teams up with his blues rock quartet for a party celebrating the release of their fourth album. The concert takes place tonight at 6:30 at the Bell Tower Brewing in Kent. Along with leader Letizia on guitars and vocals, the party/concert will feature Cleveland Blues Society Hall of Fame drummer/vocalist Mike D’Elia along with Lenny Gray on bass and special guest on Moss Stanley on Hammond organ. The group will perform all 15 original songs including the title tune, Black Sheep of the Family.
310 Park Ave., Kent, 330-663-2355, belltowerbrewing.com
.
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas — By Chip Davis
In various press releases and articles, Mannheim Steamroller’s Chip Davis proudly recalls trying to shop his New Age Christmas concept in the early ’80s and meeting with rejection from all the major labels and distributors. Released in 1984, Mannheim Steamroller Christmas went on to sell some 9 million albums, proving the record label execs wrong (again). The Ohio-born Davis then developed a larger-than-life touring ensemble to bring the synth-heavy tunes to life. Tonight's concert featuring the group takes place at 8 at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
WED 12/20
Ryan Humbert Holiday Extravaganza
In previous years, this series, which began way back in 2009, has included a genre-crossing range of holiday music, including big band, rock, bluegrass and more. For this, the final Holiday Extravaganza, the show will return to the main stage of the Akron Civic Theater for an “up-close-and-personal cabaret performance.” A seven-piece jazz ensemble featuring Humbert and his longtime singing partner Emily Bates on vocals will perform. It all begins at 7:30 p.m.
182 South Main St., Akron, 330-253-2488, akroncivic.com
.
