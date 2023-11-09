Livewire: 13 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland in November

click to enlarge
Credit: Anton Corbijn
Depeche Mode comes to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. See: Friday, Nov. 10.
FRI 11/10
Brit Floyd
Brit Floyd's 50 Years of Dark Side tour features more than two and a half hours of Pink Floyd music as the tribute group celebrates the psychedelic rock band's iconic album, 1973's The Dark Side of the Moon
. The show starts at 8 p.m. at the Akron Civic Theatre. Expect sensory overload.
182 South Main St., Akron, 330-253-2488, akroncivic.com
.
Depeche Mode: Memento Mori Tour
This show from Rock Hall Inductees Depeche Mode will feature greatest hits, rarities and new songs from the synth pop band's latest effort, Memento Mori
, an album that delivers the kind of synth pop/pop crossover tunes for which the group is known. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
John McCutcheon
Expect to hear songs about “history, the news, baseball, cowboys, America, love, the remembered and the forgotten,” as it’s put in a press release, when the seasoned folk multi-instrumentalist performs tonight at 7:30 at Chagrin Falls Township in Chagrin Falls.
83 N. Main Street, Chagrin Falls, 440-247-0900, chagrinfallstownship.org
.
The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band
Led by renowned finger picker Reverend Peyton, Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band returns to Music Box Supper Club tonight at 8. The group embraces roadhouse blues on its latest effort, the grunge-y Dance Songs for Hard Times
, and the rough-around-the-edges songs should translate well live.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
SAT 11/11
Croce Plays Croce 50th Anniversary Tour
For the current tour, singer-songwriter A.J. Croce will perform his father Jim Croce’s songs, his own material and songs that influenced both of them. Croce's father died when he was only 2, but despite that traumatic setback, Croce has gone to have a successful career. Tonight's show at the Goodyear Theatre in Akron coincides with the release of The Definitive Croce
, a sprawling retrospective of Jim Croce’s work.
1201 East Market St., Akron, goodyeartheater.com
.
An Evening with Mike Doughty and Ghost of Vroom
This special shows will feature songs from singer-songwriter Mike Doughty’s entire catalog, including his work with Soul Coughing, the '90s group that featured his tongue-twisting lyrics set to groovy jazz/funk/rock rhythms. The set will also feature selections from all three Ghost of Vroom albums as well as Doughty solo material. The concert begins at 8 p.m. at the Beachland Ballroom.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
SUN 11/12
S.G. Goodman
This Kentucky-based alt-country singer-songwriter comes to the Beachland Ballroom tonight in support of last year's critically acclaimed Teeth Marks
. The talented Goodman even wrote a song that has become a hit for Tyler Childers and is slated to open for Childers when his arena tour commences next year. The show starts tonight at 8.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
GZA and Fishbone — Truth and Swords Tour
Expect these two acts to tear the roof off the mutha as they bring their co-headlining tour to House of Blues. Rapper GZA has serious street cred. He's a founding member of Wu-Tang Clan. And ska punks Fishbone have played the club circuit since the '80s; they’re madcap live show inspired the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Some 13 years ago, this blues rock phenom from the UK won Best Female Vocalist at the British Blues Award. She’s been steadily performing and recording ever since. For this show at the Ohio Theatre, Taylor, who’s collaborated with serious blues dudes such as Joe Bonamassa and Kenny Wayne Shepherd, will perform songs from her extensive catalog as well as her latest effort, Nobody's Fool
. The concert begins at 8 p.m.
1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
THU 11/16
Aaron Lewis
Best known as the frontman for Staind, the hard rock group often lumped in with the nu-metal hard rock acts popular at the time, Aaron Lewis famously lent his gruff vocals to Staind’s moody power ballad “It’s Been Awhile,” a powerful breakup tune about trying to recover one’s self-esteem. It became the group’s biggest hit. Since leaving Staind, Lewis has gone in a different direction. He made his first foray into country with the 2011 EP Town Line
, a six-song collection of tunes that hearken back to the time when country had yet to turn pop. He performs tonight at 7:30 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html.
FRI 11/17
Skillet and Theory of a Deadman
Skillet, a hard rock act that's just released its 11th full-length album, Dominion Theory
, has teamed up with fellow hard rockers Theory of a Deadman for this co-headlining run dubbed the Rock Resurrection tour. Theory of a Deadman is promoting its latest effort, Dinosaur. The trek comes to the Covelli Centre in Youngstown tonight at 7.
229 East Front St., Youngstown, 330-746-5600, covellicentre.com
.
SAT 11/18
Wish You Were Here
For 17 years now, Wish You Were Here, the locally based Pink Floyd tribute act that started way back in 1995, has paid tribute to the British psychedelic rock group enshrined in the Rock Hall. Usually, the guys adopt some kind of theme, and for tonight’s show, the group will play music from Floyd's seminal album, The Dark Side of the Moon
. The concert begins at 7 at the Agora.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
SUN 11/19
Noname
Recorded over several months in Los Angeles, Sundial
, the latest effort from the female rapper who calls herself Noname, features guests such as Common, Billy Woods, Ayoni and Eryn Allen Kane along with production from the likes of longtime collaborator Saba, Gaetan Judd and Yussef Dayes. Tonight at 8, Noname's tour in support of the carefully crafted album comes to the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
