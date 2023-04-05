Livewire: 15 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through April 16th

click to enlarge
WED 04/05
Riot grrrl icons Bikini Kill come to the Agora. See: Sunday, April 16.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band return to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as part of a 2023 tour in the wake of the release of the Boss’s new album, Only the Strong Survive
, a collection of covers of soul and R&B tunes from the '60s and '70s. Cleveland has embraced Springsteen from the start of his career, so expect a hero’s welcome at tonight’s performance. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
FRI 04/07
The English Beat
Singer Dave Wakeling formed this terrific British ska band back in 1978 and helped usher in a revival of the Jamaican style of music. Jamaican saxophonist Saxa even joined the band to record its first single, a ska-centric remake of Smokey Robinson’s “Tears of a Clown," that became a big hit. More hits would follow, and Wakeling has managed to keep the band alive all this time. The group returns to the Kent Stage tonight at 7. The Twist Offs open the show.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
SAT 04/08
Andrew Bird
Singer-songwriter Andrew Bird's formal training had a strong influence on the type of music he played. His 1996 debut, Music of Hair
, commences with a gentle waltz and keeps things on the traditional side of the folk-y spectrum. Since then, Bird’s music has evolved; the songs on his new album, Inside Problems
, come off as his most nuanced to date. The album includes a variety of references to author Joan Didion and sometimes finds Bird adopting a Lou Reed-like vocal delivery. The singer-songwriter comes to the Agora tonight at 8.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
The Quasi Kings
This Columbus, OH-based reggae band writes some great tunes. A song such as the Jack Johnson-like “Day I Die” features bits of organ and rattling percussion as it finds bassist Benny Coleman singing “I’ll be loving you 'til the day I die.” The perky “Guns Drawn” features crisp vocal harmonies and thumping bass. The group is currently working on a few demos for its next album and has worked up several covers for the current tour. Expect to hear a faithful version of Steely Dan’s "Reelin’ in the Years" and slew of Bob Marley tunes when the band performs tonight at the Beachland. In the past, the group has done a dub version of Black Sabbath’s “Sweet Leaf," and we can only hope that makes it into the mix too. M.O.O.K.Y. and Land of Panda open. Doors open at 7 p.m.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, kentstage.org
.
Donovan Woods and Henry Jamison
Canadian singer-songwriter Donovan Woods released his latest EP, Big Hurt Boy, last spring via his own End Times Music, and he followed it up with singles featuring Australian songwriter Ziggy Alberts and singer-songwriter Natalie Taylor. Woods spent much of 2022 on the road, supporting Matt Nathanson in the U.S. Now, he brings his co-headlining Husbandry Tour with Henry Jamison to House of Blues tonight at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
MON 04/10
Morgan James
Singer Morgan James “hit the ground running” when she moved to New York when she was 18 to study at Juilliard. She signed a record deal a mere week before recording her first solo album, Morgan James Live: A Celebration of Nina Simone. Now, many, many years later, she is touring in support of Nobody's Fool, a return to her R&B roots. She performs tonight at 6:30 at the Kent Stage. Kirk Thurmond opens the show.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
TUE 04/11
Tinsley Ellis and Marcia Ball
Each of these veteran blues artists will play a solo set, and to close the evening they’ll join forces and share some songs and stories together. Ellis plans to perform many of his most popular songs, plus Delta blues covers and classics by artists like Gregg Allman, Bob Dylan and Leo Kottke. Ball will play piano and sing her songs about the characters and places that shaped her. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. at Music Box Supper Club.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
THU 04/13
Selwyn Birchwood
Often sounding like multiple guitarists working at once, Selwyn Birchwood has carved out a nice name for himself on the blues circuit these past few years. With 2014’s Don’t Call No Ambulance, Birchwood shows off a flair for tight riffs and flashy lead work. He also reels in some great musicians to guest on a number of those tunes. It’s clear that Birchwood has a knack for dynamics, and it’s a real treat to hear him combine that penchant with more traditional blues moves. Part of a tour that supports the new album, Living in a Burning House, tonight's concert takes place at 7:30 at Music Box Supper Club.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Bouncing Souls
Will Yip (the Menzingers, Title Fight, Tigers Jaw), produced Ten Stories High, the latest effort from the Bouncing Souls. Yip highlights a new approach for the band, while also providing the big hooks for which the band is known. Single "Back to Better" perfectly balances its pop and punk elements. On tour in support of the new album, the New Jersey-based act kicks off a two-night stand at the Grog Shop tonight at 7. Pittsburgh’s Anti-Flag, a group that deftly mixes leftist politics into its rousing, call-to-arms tunes, opens the shows.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
New Edition: Legacy Tour
New Edition emerged way back in 1983 when it released its chart-topping album Candy Girl. The title track even knocked Michael Jackson's "Beat It" out of the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot Black Singles chart. Featuring Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill, the group continues to be an influential R&B act. A press release for the current trek promises the band will perform songs it didn't perform on last year’s trek. The concert starts tonight at 7:30 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Keith Sweat, Guy and Tank open the show.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
FRI 04/14
Djunah
Djunah (pronounced JUNE-uh) features frontwoman Donna Diane, who pulls triple duty, simultaneously playing guitar and singing. She also “pulverizes” a Moog bass organ with her foot. Drawing a broad range of comparisons from Diamanda Galás to Melvins, Djunah pairs Diane’s powerful vocals with heavy guitars and punishing drums courtesy of Jared Karns (Their/They’re/There, Hidden Hospitals). Quiet Zoo, Brain Cave and Vivora open the show, which begins at 9 at the Happy Dog. Tickets start at $10.
5801 Detroit Ave., 216-651-9474, happydogcleveland.com
.
Freedom First, A (Hometown) Jazz Benefit for Keith LaMar
Organizers of this benefit concert say that musician Keith Lamar is wrongfully convicted and to call attention to his plight, they've organized this benefit concert. From prison, LaMar has managed to create poetry and music. In 2022, he was joined by award-winning professional jazz musicians (including the likes of Arturo O’Farrill, Samora Pinderhughes, Caroline Davis, Nick Hakim, Brian Jackson, and many more) to record an album. LaMar and his partner/co-producer—pianist and composer Albert Marquès—have taken the show all over the world and performed for sold-out crowds. LaMar calls in via phone to lend his spoken word poetry. Tonight's show at the Bop Stop marks the first time that Freedom First will be in Ohio. The concert begins at 7.
2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, themusicsettlement.org
.
SUN 04/16
Bikini Kill
A feminist punk band that put the Riot Grrrl movement on the map in the ‘90s, Bikini Kill reformed three years ago to tour in support of the reissue of two major albums, Pussy Whipped and Reject All American, available now on vinyl and CD for the first time since they went out of print seven years ago. The band also recently uploaded its entire catalog on streaming services. The streaming catalog includes 1991’s Revolution Girl Style Now
and 1998’s The Singles
, the latter of which features production, guitar and vocals from Rock Hall inductee Joan Jett. While the group intended to play the Agora in 2020, the pandemic wiped out that date as well as two rescheduled dates. Tonight's show serves as the make-up date. It begins at 7. Donkey Bugs open.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Cheap Trick
Widely considered one of the best power-pop acts of all time, the '70s group Cheap Trick comes to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 7. When the group performed here in town back in 2016, we wrote that the group displayed its mastery of "controlled chaos" and delivered "note-perfect performances imbued with the right amounts of underdog grit and rough edges." Expect a similar performance tonight from these Rock Hall Inductees.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Michigander
The sonic alter ego of Michigan native Jason Singer, Michigander brings a 21-date headlining tour in support of the new EP, It Will Never Be the Same
, to the Grog Shop tonight. Singer will have a band in tow to deliver songs such as the shimmering new single "Super Glue," one of many standout tracks on the sonically dense album. The show begins at 8.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
