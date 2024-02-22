Livewire: 13 of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through February

THU 02/22
Static X and Sevendust
Led by the late Wayne Static, Static X found itself part of the nu-metal movement of the '90s. In the wake of Static's death in 2014, the group has somehow soldiered on and has teamed up with Sevendust, a hard rock act from the same era, for the current tour. The two bands bring their co-headlining tour to the Agora Theatre tonight at 5:30. Dope and Lines of Loyalty open.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
FRI 02/23
Into the Blue: Grateful Dead Revival Night
Regardless of your take on the Grateful Dead, the band to which Into the Blue, an ensemble of local musicians pays tribute, the group maintains a damn important stature in the rock 'n' roll canon. Into the Blue revives that spirit and lends it the respect Jerry and Co. rightfully deserve. Anyone interesting in hearing — and seeing — great music flow from the stage should check out what these guys are doing. Fellow musicians and artists will glean inspiration. Tonight's concert begins at 9 at the Beachland Ballroom.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
SAT 02/24
Brite Winter
This annual arts and music festival that’s now in its 15th year will celebrate Cleveland’s connection to the Cuyahoga River and the Great Lakes. Local rock/funk band Wanyama serves as headliner, and other notable acts slated to perform include Chayla Hope, LoConti, Ray Flanagan & the Mean Machines and Hello! 3D. The event begins at 3 p.m. on the West Bank of the Flats. Admission is $12.
britewinter.com
Drake
The pop/R&B/rap superstar makes his first appearance in Cleveland in ages this weekend for a pair of shows. His eighth album, last year's For All the Dogs, was another smash hit and delivered singles such as the shimmering ballad "Slime You Out" (featuring SZA) and the edgy "First Person Shooter" (featuring J. Cole). As a result, Drake is now tied with Michael Jackson for the most No. 1 singles by a male solo artist. The concerts begin at 8 tonight and tomorrow night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. J. Cole opens.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
Glixen
This indie rock act received some attention last year after releasing a solid string of singles with Julia's War before delivering their debut EP, She Only Said. Led by singer Aislinn Ritchie, a woman with a dreamy, Hope Sandoval-like voice, the group plans to release more singles this year before hitting the festival circuit. The forthcoming single "foreversoon" packs a punch and sounds like My Bloody Valentine on steroids. Expect to hear it tonight when the band plays Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood at 7:30. Dogs Run free open.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
October London
The singer-songwriter brings his tour in support of his new album, The Rebirth of Marvin, to the Agora tonight at 7. Expect to hear slow jams such as “Back to Your Place” and “Midnight Love Affair” as London channels Marvin Gaye’s spirit. J. Brown and Shindellas open the show.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
Ike Reilly
Since releasing major label debut, Salesmen and Racists, way back in 2001, singer-songwriter Ike Reilly has been creating what a press release rightly describes as "rebellious punk/folk/country/blues-influenced rock ’n’ roll records that are poetic and cinematic." His latest effort, 2021's Because the Angels, lives up to expectations and balances Dylanesque ballads ("Little Messiahs") with snotty rockers ("Ashes to Ashes"). Reilly performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Tavern. Johnny Stanec opens.15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
MON 02/26
Cold War Kids
From 2006’s Robbers & Cowards
onward, Cold War Kids have delivered infectious grooves and evocative lyrics that draw from rock, blues, R&B and soul. On tour in support of a terrific self-titled album of bluesy new tunes that came out last year, the group celebrates its 20th anniversary with tonight's show at House of Blues. The concert begins at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
TUE 02/27
Edition Redux
The most recent of jazz great Ken Vandermark's ensembles comes to the Bop Stop tonight at 8. The band presented its music for the first time during a U.S. tour in April of 2023, and recorded its initial album at Experimental Sound Studio in Chicago immediately following that series of concerts. The tour that brings the group to town tonight supports that release.
2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, themusicsettlement.org
WED 02/28
Eric Gales
Produced by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith, Crown, the latest effort from guitar slinger Eric Gales features blistering blues numbers that chronicle Gales' "hopes about a new era of sobriety and unbridled creativity," as it's put in a press release. Tonight's show begins at 6:30 at the Kent Stage.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
Night Terrors
Night Terrors returns to the Bop Stop tonight at 7 for what the band describes as a "new, exploratory set of music." Night Terrors is an experimental collaboration between electric guitarist Tim Mirth and percussionist Paul Stranahan. Together, they create a template of soundscapes and movements as the music morphs in and out of free form improvisations and intricate compositions by both members. Mirth delivers his effects on the guitar while Stranahan adds various gongs, singing bowls and drums.
2920 Detroit Ave., themusicsettlement.org
THU 02/29
Selwyn Birchwood
Bluesman Selwyn Birchwood’s latest release, Exorcist, showcases what he calls "electric swamp funkin’ blues,” a mix of deep blues, blistering, psychedelic-tinged rock, booty-shaking funk and sweet Southern soul. Birchwood performs tonight at 7:30 at Music Box Supper Club.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
Jim Lauderdale
This veteran singer-songwriter draws from country, pop, roots rock and folk. A song like "Drop the Hammer Down" demonstrates Lauderdale's comfort level when it comes to traditional bluegrass. He performs tonight at 7:30 at Treelawn Social Club. A local alt-country act, the Shootouts open the show.
15335 Waterloo Rd., 216-677-8733, thetreelawn.com
