Livewire: 14 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland in September

Touring to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Last Splash, the Breeders come to the Rock Hall. See: Thursday, Sept. 7.
THU 09/07
The Breeders
To celebrate the 30th anniversary of their breakthrough album, Last Splash
, this indie rock group out of Dayton, OH will perform the album in its entirety. The group, which just released "Go Man Go," a careening track from the forthcoming Last Splash (30th Anniversary Original Analog Edition)
, has been supporting the Foo Fighters on tour, so it should be well-primed for this small hall show at the Rock Hall. The concert begins at 8 p.m.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
Old Crow Medicine Show
Old Crow Medicine Show, an Americana string band based in Nashville that has been recording since 1998, brings its latest tour to Cain Park in Cleveland Heights. Most known for the country hit "Wagon Wheel," the 2014 album Remedy
won the Grammy Award for Best Folk Album. The group's music has been called old-time, folk and alternative country. Along with original songs, the band performs many pre-World War II blues and folk songs. The band has recently released its eighth studio album, Jubilee
, which features the lead single "Miles Away." The show begins at 8 p.m.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Jake Owen
This Florida-born singer-songwriter and actor had a hit right out of the gates with his 2006 debut studio album, Startin' with Me
. The album produced three hit singles, including "Yee Haw," a twangy tune that shows off Owen's deep, Johnny Cash-like voice. Owen brings his Loose Cannon tour to the Agora tonight at 6. Tyler Booth and Daves Highway open.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
SAT 09/09
Air Supply
The late '80s and early '90s were particularly good to this soft rock act out of Australia. During that time period, it delivered eight top-five hits in the U.S., including classic numbers such as "All Out of Love" and "Here I Am." The group performs tonight at 8 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Local Natives
Time Will Wait For No One
, the latest effort from this L.A.-based indie rock act, showcases the band’s pristine vocal harmonies. Recorded with Grammy-winning producer John Congleton (Angel Olsen, Death Cab For Cutie, St. Vincent, Sharon Van Etten), Michael Harris (Lana Del Rey, Feist) and Danny Reisch (Sun June, Other Lives), it might be the best representation of the group's classic, '70s-inspired sound. On tour in support of the album, the group performs tonight at 8 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
SUN 09/10
Tash Sultana
This tour, singer-multi-instrumentalist Tash Sultana's first visit to the States in three years, will find Sultana performing sophomore album Terra Firma
in North America for the first time as well as hits from the Notion
EP and Flow State
. The show starts tonight at 7 at the Agora. Go-jo opens the show.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
MON 09/11
Everclear
Shortly after forming in Portland, OR in 1991, Everclear found success with its first three albums on Capitol Records. While the band struggled to follow up the success of those early releases, it's soldiered on under the guidance of singer-songwriter Art Alexakis. It comes to House of Blues tonight at 6 in the wake of the release of Live at the Whisky A Go Go, a celebration of the band’s 30-plus year history that features live versions of the band’s signature songs including "Santa Monica and Heroin Girl," along with two new tracks.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
TUE 09/12
ZZ Ward: One Hell of a Night Tour
An edgy, blues-inspired artist who draws from hip-hop, pop, R&B, neo-soul and rock, ZZ Ward comes to House of Blues tonight in support of Dirty Shine
, an album of carefully crafted songs that draw equally from blues and hip-hop. The concert begins at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
WED 09/13
Ne-Yo: Champagne and Roses Tour with Robin Thicke and Mario
Ne-Yo's debut studio album, 2006's In My Own Words
was certified platinum in the United States, United Kingdom, Japan and Australia, helping turn the singer-songwriter and actor into an international star. Ne-Yo, who released his latest album, Self Explanatory
, last year, brings his Champagne and Roses tour to Blossom tonight at 7:30. Robin Thicke and Mario open the show.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
THU 09/14
Yung Bleu
Last year, this rapper released the hit single "Love in the Way," a ballad punctuated by fluttering synths and tender vocals, with Nicki Minaj, in advance of dropping his second studio album, Tantra. The album includes guest appearances by Fivio Foreign, Lucky Daye, Ty Dolla $ign, Ne-Yo, Zayn, Kelly Rowland and Lil Wayne. Earlier this year, he followed it up with Love Scars II
, and he brings his tour in support of the album to the Agora tonight at 7.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
FRI 09/15
Flogging Molly
Led by singer-songwriter Dave King, this Irish punk band formed some 20 years in Los Angeles. Last year, it went back to its roots for its most recent album, Anthem
, which reunited it with engineer Steve Albini (who worked with Flogging Molly on its first two albums, Swagger and Drunken Lullabies). The current tour brings the group to the Agora for a show with the Bronx and Vandoliers. The concert begins at 7 p.m.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors
This Nashville-based alt-country act just released Strangers No More
, its ninth studio album, and it's a keeper. Holcomb wrote the tunes with friends such as Old Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor and Dave Barnes, who contributed his talents to the rousing “All the Money in the World.” The group headlines House of Blues tonight at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
SAT 09/16
Cake
Formed in 1991 in Sacramento, CA, of all places, the indie rock act Cake came at rock music from a tangential perspective. The group added trumpet to the mix and would take on tunes such as the disco anthem "I Will Survive" and turn them into sardonic indie rock numbers. The veteran group comes to Jacobs Pavilion tonight at 7.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
Brandi Carlile
The talented singer-songwriter released her latest effort, In these Silent Days
, back in 2021. Like the other releases in Carlile's catalog, it features poetic lyrics as Carlile draws from her pop, country and folk impulses. She comes to Blossom tonight at 7:30.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
SUN 09/17
Jason Aldean: Highway Desperado Tour 2023
This country superstar released his 10th studio album, Macon, Georgia
, last year. Featuring 20 new songs and an additional 10 live tracks, the album delivered Aldean his 27th No. 1 single in "Trouble with a Heartbreak,” a heavily produced tune that finds Aldean virtually talking his way through the pop/rock anthem. Aldean returns to Blossom tonight at 7:30.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
