Livewire: 14 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through the Middle of July

click to enlarge
Credit: Louie Banks
Shania Twain plays Blossom. See: Friday, June 30.
THU 06/29
Counting Crows
Originally, Counting Crows singer Adam Duritz kicked around in a few different bands in the San Francisco Bay Area before Counting Crows came together and issued its impressive 1993 debut, August and Everything After
. Duritz had been in the rock act Himalayans, and that group would eventually evolve into the Crows and turn the Himalayans' song "Around Here," a single on August and Everything After
, into a huge hit. The group comes to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 7:30. Indie rockers Dashboard Confessional open the show.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
FRI 06/30
Shania Twain: Queen of Me Tour
A country superstar who dominated the charts in the '90s, Shania Twain abruptly retired from performing in the early 2000s; she later explained that Lyme disease and dysphonia weakened her voice to the point that she could no longer effectively sing. After working to restore her voice, she made a return to the stage by successfully holding down a residency at the Colosseum in Las Vegas, joining the ranks of acts such as Cher, Elton John, Celine Dion, Rod Stewart and others who've had extended runs at the joint. Clearly rejuvenated, the country music superstar who successfully crossed over into pop before it was cool to cross over into pop comes to Blossom tonight at 7:30.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
SAT 07/01
Heart Attack Man
Singer-guitarist Eric Egan originally launched this local punk band as a solo project, but he eventually started to take the group more seriously and added additional members. Equally inspired by punk and metal, the group comes back home after a lengthy spring tour to play Mahall's tonight and tomorrow night at 6:30. Arm's Length, Super American and Photocopy open the show.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
SUN 07/02
Rebelution
For years, Southern California has churned out first-rate reggae bands. Rebelution, which formed in the Santa Barbara are nearly 20 years ago, started out as a college party band but quickly became a national act after its first album, 2007's Courage to Grow
, blew up thanks to singles such as the soulful, Sublime-like "Safe and Sound." The veteran band performs tonight at 6:30 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Iration and DJ Mackle open.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
WED 07/05
Melanie Martinez
The Portals Tour takes its name from singer-songwriter Melanie Martinez's third album, which arrived in March. For this trek, she'll perform as the latest "creature" iteration of her alter-ego Crybaby. Tonight's show begins at 6 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
THU 07/06
The Iron Maidens
Early on, this Iron Maiden tribute act only knew about nine songs. Now, it’s mastered tracks from all eras, and some songs even feature different singers to reflect the fact that Maiden has gone through numerous lineup changes over the years. The band performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom. Local heavy metal act Olathia opens.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
FRI 07/07
Pool Kids
Last July, these indie rockers released their long-awaited self-titled album and then hit the road, playing alongside bands like Beach Bunny, PUP, La Dispute and Origami Angel. They bring their first headlining tour to town tonight for a gig at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
SAT 07/08
Dreamsonic 2023
The progressive rock act Dream Theater released its latest album, A View from the Top of the World, two years ago, and it immediately went to No. 1 on the iTunes Store Top Albums Metal chart. It also earned the group its first Grammy. The group headlines the Dreamsonic Tour that comes to town tonight. Townsend and Animals as Leaders open. The show starts at 6 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
WonderStruck in Cleveland
The annual two-day music and arts festival returns to Lakeland Community College. Walker Hayes, Flo Rida, Chris Lane and the Struts are among the major acts playing today, and Khalid, Nelly, Coin and Tal Verdes will perform tomorrow. Check the website for a complete schedule.
7700 Clocktower Dr., Kirtland, 440-525-7000, lakelandcc.edu
.
SUN 07/09
Candlebox: The Long Goodbye Tour
Thirty years after releasing its self-titled debut, Candlebox comes to town in support of its new album, The Long Goodbye
. The hard rock band has said the release will also be its last and is calling the current trek a farewell tour. The show starts at 7 p.m.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
MON 07/10
Dirty Heads
Last year, Dirty Heads released their eighth studio album, Midnight Control
; it featured 10 all-new songs, including their take on Joe Walsh’s 1978 hit “Life’s Been Good." On tour in support of the release, the alt-rock group comes to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica tonight at 6. Lupe Fiasco, G. Love & Special Sauce and Tropidelic open.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
TUE 07/11
Less Than Jake — Welcome to Rockview Tour 2023
Seems like just yesterday that ska caught yet another wave and had become popular again. Less Than Jake led that effort in the late '90s, delivering albums such as Losing Streak
and Hello Rockview
. The latter turns 25 this year, and the group will play it in its entirety at tonight's show. Doors open at 6:30 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.
The Smile
This British rock band featuring a couple of members of Radiohead just released a limited edition live EP simply titled Europe: Live Recordings 2022
. The EP features live recordings of fan favorites from the Smile’s widely acclaimed debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention
, as well as the band’s rendition of singer Thom Yorke's 2009 solo track “FeelingPulledApartByHorses," an avant garde number that features jazz time signature changes. Europe: Live Recordings was recorded in various cities over the course of the Smile's first ever tour last year. The band makes its Cleveland debut tonight at 7 at the Agora.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Yungblud: The World Tour
A multi-instrumentalist who first picked up a guitar at age 2 and began writing his own songs when he was 10, this Yorkshire, England native recently released his third studio album. The self-titled effort features songs such as the poppy, Cure-like "Tissues." Yungblud performs tonight at 7 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. The Regrettes and Games We Play open the show.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.