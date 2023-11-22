Livewire: 14 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through Dec. 3

click to enlarge
FRI 11/24
Toronzo Cannon and the Chicago Way
On the hard-driving “Strength to Survive,” one of singer-guitarist Toronzo Cannon's best tunes, Cannon sings about how “real life” is getting in the way of his dreams. He describes himself as a “broken man” who can’t look at himself in the mirror. It’s heavy, emotional stuff and the riveting guitar solos possess a real weight too from the Chicago City Bus Driver who’s became the latest highly rated blues export from the Windy City. He comes to Music Box Supper Club tonight at 8 in support of his latest effort, The Preacher, the Politician or the Pimp.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
Ekoostik Hookah
Formed in 1991, this Ohio-based jam band has achieved success and longevity largely without the support of mainstream media, corporate management, or even a record label. Now in its 30th year, the group performs tonight at 6 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
Flock of Moons
This indie rock/stoner/space grunge power trio consisting of former members of Simeon Soul Charger and Time Cat just released a new album earlier this year and has played a few local shows in support of it. The guys perform tonight at 7:30 at Jilly's Music Room in Akron. The show happens to fall on band member Joe Kidd's 40th birthday, so you can expect a particularly festive performance.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
Chris Isaak
Hard to believe it’s been almost 40 years since pretty boy singer-songwriter Chris Isaak made his major-label debut with Silvertone, a disc of roots rock with an eerie enough vibe that movie director David Lynch put two of its songs on his creepy cult hit Blue Velvet. Lynch would return to that musical well for his 1990 film Wild at Heart, which featured “Wicked Game,” the twisted love song for which Isaak is most readily known. Isaak comes to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 8.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html.
Rumpke Mountain Boys
Part of the popular jamgrass scene, the Rumpke Mountain Boys come to the Beachland Ballroom for a two-night stand. The guys perform tonight at 8 with Dupree's Dead Band and Whiskey Drinks opening. They'll perform tomorrow night at 8 with the Stolen Faces and Sugar Mules opening.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
SAT 11/25
Bret Michaels
What better way to celebrate Thanksgiving weekend than with hair metal holdover Bret Michaels, an American icon who holds that distinction based solely on his ability to keep that distinctly American genre known as hair metal alive? Michaels has released many solo records over the years (even dabbling in country along the way), but you can expect to hear at least a few Poison tunes when he brings his Fall Holiday Parti-Gras tour to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. The concert begins at 8 p.m.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html.
Welshly Arms
Singer-guitarist Sam Getz was a session guy before joining singer-songwriter Kate Voegele for her 2006 tour. After four years on the road with her, he hen hooked up with indie rockers Stephen Kellogg & the Sixers and toured with them for three years. That band took a hiatus a few years back and Getz put together Welshly Arms. The blues rock act has become a huge success, and the band plays House of Blues tonight at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
THU 11/30
WGAR Winter Wonder Jam Starring Lee Brice
Country singer Lee Brice headlines this holiday concert that also features Corey Kent and American Idol alum Chayce Beckham. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Connor Palace.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
FRI 12/01
Blizzard Bash
This WJCU charity concert put on by John Carroll University students returns in person after a four-year hiatus. All proceeds from this year's Blizzard Bash benefit Cuyahoga County’s largest emergency food provider, the Hunger Network. The lineup consists of Indre, the Marcus Smith band and Apostle Jone’s Mikey Silas & Friends. The event will also be DJ’d by Zachary ‘DJ Z13’ Sinutko, Matt Hribar and others. The event begins tonight at 7 at the Beachland Tavern.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
Nathan-Paul
Local jazz musician Nathan-Paul hosts this special variety show at the Bop Stop that'll feature two shows. Trumpeter Brandon Woody will join Nathan-Paul and his band the Admirables for one of the performances. The concert begins at 7 p.m.
2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, themusicsettlement.org
SAT 12/02
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness — New Friends Tour 2023
The indie rocker returns to House of Blues tonight at 6. In keeping with his philanthropic approach, McMahon will donate $1 per ticket to the Dear Jack Foundation, which provides impactful programming that directly benefits adolescents and young adults diagnosed with cancer in order to improve their quality of life and create positive health outcomes from treatment to survivorship for patients and their families.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.
Straight No Chaser
Straight No Chaser, a musical group that features the "sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense," as it's put in a press release, has two RIAA Gold Certified albums, more than 1.5 million concert tickets sold, more than one billion streams on Pandora, and more than one million albums sold worldwide. The male a cappella group's concert begins tonight at 7:30 at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
SUN 12/03
Jazz Is Dead
This instrumental Grateful Dead cover band formed way back in the late '90s but then dissolved when its founder, T. Lavitz, passed away. The group reformed in 2015, and it comes to House of Blues tonight at 7.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Pokey LaFarge
An Illinois-born songwriter with a highly individual and eclectic Americana style, Pokey LaFarge draws influence from a broad range of musical genres including jazz, blues, cumbia, reggae, soul, and gospel. His most recent album, In the Blossom of Their Shade, showcases his unique style. He and his four-piece band perform tonight the Beachland Ballroom. Louisa Sancioff opens the show.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
