Livewire: 14 of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through Early September

WED 08/28
Built to Spill: There’s Nothing Wrong with Love 30th Anniversary Tour
The indie rock group revisits its 1994 album, There's Nothing Wrong with Love, for this special show that takes place tonight at 7:30 at the Beachland Ballroom. The group's dynamic guitar work that sometimes verges on prog rock in tunes such as "In the Morning" distinguishes this veteran act and translates well live too. According to the club's website, the show is sold out.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper
The two shock rockers bring their co-headlining tour to Blossom. A successful solo artist and moviemaker, Zombie's legacy also stems from the time he spent with his group White Zombie, which released four albums in the '80s and '90s. A Rock Hall inductee, Cooper essentially invented the shock rock genre. The concert begins at 6 p.m.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com.
THU 08/29
Rosanne Cash
The Americana singer-songwriter who's famously the daughter of the late Johnny Cash and his first wife Vivian Cash performs tonight at 7:30 at the Mimi Ohio Theatre. Cash started releasing albums in the 1970s and had a hit with "No Memories Hangin' Around," a somber ballad about heartache that shows off her gentle voice. She’s steadily recorded and toured since then and has a large catalog of songs from which to draw.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
New Found Glory
The pop-punk band swings into the Agora tonight as part of a tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2004 album, Catalyst. The album yielded hits such as “All Downhill from Here,” “Truth of My Youth” and “Failure’s Not Flattering," songs that possess a Bad Religion-like sense of urgency. The show begins at 6:30, and Sincere Engineer opens.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com.
Pitbull
Armando Christian Pérez, aka Pitbull, describes himself as an international superstar, education ambassador, entrepreneur and motivational speaker. The co-owner of a NASCAR racing team, he also owns his own record label and has his own SiriusXM channel Known for his high-energy Latin rock performances, he brings his Party After Dark Tour to Blossom tonight at 8.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com.
FRI 08/30
Faith Kelly & Caswyn Moon
These two solo musicians who live in upstate New York bring their Couple of Wanderers Tour to 8th Day Brewing. Moon usually starts off the night with his American rock music with old country undertones. Then, Kelly plays her spacey folk rock 'n' roll with Appalachian mountain twists. They also make daily YouTube vlogs showcasing local businesses, DIY musicians and their adventures nationally, locally and regionally. The show begins at 7 p.m.
11782 E Washington St., Chagrin Falls, 8thdaybrewing.com.
SAT 08/31
17th Annual Multi Music Fest
This annual jazz fest features Kenny Lattimore, Kirk Whalum and Jeff Lorber Fusion. The concert begins at 5 p.m. at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com.
Hingetown Jazz Festival
The second annual Hingetown Jazz Festival will take place from 2:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Bop Stop, Jukebox and the Transformer Station. The free event is presented by the Local 4 Music Fund.
local4musicfund.org
Howard Jones
Eighties pop acts Howard Jones, ABC and Haircut 100 team up for this nostalgic show at TempleLive at the Cleveland Masonic. Jones just released a new live record that he recorded at the O2 Arena in London. The release features live versions of “New Song,” “What Is Love?," “Like To Get To Know You Well" and “Things Can Only Get Better. The concert begins at 7 p.m.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com.
SUN 09/01
Glen Hansard
The Frames singer-songwriter brings his tour in support of his latest album, last year's All That Was East Is West of Me Now, to the Agora. The album of folk-rock tunes allows Hansard, who comes off as a modern-day Richard Thompson, to embrace the kind of quiet intensity that made the Frames so special. The show begins tonight at 7. Trousdale opens the show.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com.
Squeeze
On tour to celebrate its 50th anniversary, the British pop band known for hits such as "Pulling Mussels (from the Shell)," "Black Coffee in Bed" and "Tempted" comes to MGM Northfield Park — Center Park tonight at 7:30.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com.
Mike Tramp
The former White Lion frontman comes to the Winchester Music Tavern in Lakewood tonight at 7 to revisit the White Lion catalog. He'll revisit hits such as "Wait" and "When the Children Cry," which he'll update with "modern vocals," as it's put in a press release.
12112 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-600-5338, thewinchestermusictavern.com.
TUE 09/03
The Linda Lindas
The Linda Lindas debut album, Growing Up, came out in 2022 and the band spent most of 2022 on a world tour that included shows with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Japanese Breakfast at Forest Hills Stadium and the Hollywood Bowl. They perform tonight at 7 at the Beachland Ballroom. Bacchae opens.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
Mitski
While studying studio composition at SUNY Purchase College's Conservatory of Music, this indie singer-songwriter recorded and self-released 2012's Lush and 2013's Retired from Sad, New Career in Business. Her career has picked up momentum since then; the current tour supports last year's The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, a collection of tunes that finds Mitski experimenting with choral vocals on album opener "Bug Like an Angel." Tonight's show at Jacobs Pavilion begins at 6:30. Lamp opens. Sept. 3.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com.
