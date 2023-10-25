Livewire: 15 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through Nov. 5

click to enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Grace Potter
Singer-songwriter Grace Potter comes to the Agora. See: Saturday, Nov. 4.
THU 10/26
Russell Dickerson
Southern Symphony, the 2020 effort from this country singer-songwriter reflects every side of his personality as Dickerson sings about being a dad and a working-class dude. Dickerson followed that album with last year's self-titled LP. Its mix of ballads ("Blame It on Being Young") and pop-fueled anthems ("Sorry") shows the country star's ability to draw from different musical genres. He performs tonight at 8 at the Agora.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
FRI 10/27
Midnight
The veteran local metal band Midnight plays this special Halloween show at the Beachland Ballroom. Heavy hitters Black Death, Assault, Nunslaughter and Destructor share the bill. Doors open at 7 p.m.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Neil Zaza's One Dark Night... A Rock Symphony of the Macabre
The local guitarist brings his Halloween show to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 8. Expect to hear his take on compositions by the likes of Beethoven, Metallica, Mozart, Black Sabbath, Chopin, the Beatles, Prokofiev and Led Zeppelin. Alice Cooper’s longtime set and stage designer came up with the show's light display.
10777 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
SAT 10/28
Mushroomhead
When the local metal act Mushroomhead first formed in 1993, few critics imagined the group would still be going at it in 2014. And yet the masked band continues to be popular. Tonight, the local metal band celebrates 30 years of playing Halloween shows with this concert at the Agora Theatre. Doors open at 6.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
WCSB's Halloween Ball
Local rockers This Moment in Black History, Rozwell Kid, Whiffler, Red Rose Panic, Telecult Powers, Charming Disaster, Stop the Presses and Bleeder perform at this annual Halloween bash put on by WCSB. Pinch & Squeal host the event, which takes place at the Beachland Ballroom. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and admission is free.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
SUN 10/29
Dale Hollow
Indie alt-country singer-songwriter Dale Hollow recently released his debut album, Hack of the Year, and racked up the accolades. His latest single, "Big Rig in the Sky," features twangy guitars and beautiful harmony vocals as Hollow spins an unconventional yarn about a kidnapping. The rising star brings his tour in support of the album to the Beachland Tavern tonight at 8.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
MON 10/30
Skinny Lister
Since issuing its full-length debut, Forge & Flagon, 10 years ago, the UK punk band Skinny Lister has been plenty busy. After Forge & Flagon’s release, it toured with Flogging Molly and played big festivals such as Coachella. Despite its track record as a festival act, the group still visits small halls like the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights, where it performs tonight at 8.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
THU 11/02
Hunter Hayes: The Red Sky Tour Continued
This Louisiana-born singer-songwriter released his self-titled debut album in 2011 and hopped on the fast track to the top of Billboard's charts thanks to the successful single, "Wanted." His latest effort, Red Sky, features infectious pop tunes such as the spirited album opener, "High Tide." With its numerous references to California, the album celebrates sun and surf without reverting to cliches. The singer-songwriter comes to House of Blues tonight at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
FRI 11/03
D.R.I 40th Anniversary Tour
Singer Kurt Brecht and guitarist Spike Cassidy are the remaining original members in this hardcore punk band that formed in Houston way back in 1982. Groups such as Anthrax, Death Angel, Kreator, Municipal Waste, Nuclear Assault and Slayer have reportedly cited the group as an influence. The band brings its 40th anniversary tour to the Winchester in Lakewood.
12112 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-600-5338, facebook.com/TheWinchesterMusicTavern
.
Susto
Earlier this year, this indie rock act released its latest effort, My Entire Life. The album chronicles a period of rebirth for singer-songwriter Justin Osborne. After the release of the last record, he experienced a divorce, and he narrates the demise of that relationship. The group performs tonight at 8 at TempleLive at the Cleveland Masonic.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com
.
SAT 11/04
Hello! 3D Presents Sheer Spectacle: A Night of Sensory Psych Wonders
A Liquid Lights show will accompany local acts Hello! 3D, Shoreline Funk All-Stars, Rubix Groove, Brood X and Wave Magnetix when they perform tonight at 7 at House of Blues as part of this special event featuring some of Cleveland's best acts. DJ Teddy Eisenberg will man the wheels of steel.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Grace Potter
Singer-songwriter Grace Potter initially emerged out of St. Lawrence University in upstate New York and quickly found a foothold within the jam band scene. It wasn't long, however, before Potter started to appeal to country fans, too. Her 2007 record, This Is Somewhere, resonated with country singers, and Potter has said that Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum, Keith Urban and Taylor Swift all started listening to her albums. The singer-songwriter performs tonight at 7 at the Agora Theatre as she brings her Mother Road tour to town.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
SUN 11/05
Mac Sabbath
This rock band that satirizes both the world of fast-food consumerism and iconic heavy metal tunes brings its latest theatrical show to TempleLive at the Cleveland Masonic tonight at 8.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com
.
Teddy Swims
Famous for posting a series of covers from his bedroom studio, this singer-songwriter signed a major label deal back in 2020. As a result, his profile has risen with the release of his major label debut, 2021’s Unlearning
EP, a collection of introspective tunes that show off his soulful voice. Swims brings his I've Tried Everything but Therapy Tour to the Agora tonight at 7.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Tech N9ne and Hollywood Undead
Veteran DIY rapper Tech N9ne could write a book about how to achieve success without the help of major labels and commercial radio. The same could be said for the rap/rock group Hollywood Undead. The two groups bring their co-headlining tour to the Agora tonight at 6.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed