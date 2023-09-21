Livewire: 15 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through Oct. 2

click to enlarge
THU 09/21
Digable Planets Reachin' 30th Anniversary Tour
Credit: Chris Bradshaw
Godsmack comes to Blossom. See: Sunday, Sept. 24.
The hip-hop group celebrates the 30th anniversary of the LP Reachin' (A New Refutation of Time and Space)
with tonight's show at House of Blues. The album's single, the jazzy "Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)," showed the extent to which jazz and hip-hop could be married to produce commercially successful music. The concert begins at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
Skerryvore
Over the last 16 years, Skerryvore has evolved from playing Scottish West Coast halls and bars to festivals around the world. On six studio albums, the band fuses folk, trad, rock and pop. Tonight's concert begins at 8 at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
Waco Brothers
A Chicago-based alt-country outfit that punk rocker Jon Langford started in the mid-’90s, the Waco Brothers recently regrouped after they lost drummer Joe Camarillo to a stroke in 2021. They’d often been joined onstage by violinist Jean Cook and drummer Dan Massey (ex-Robbie Fulks), who've now become permanent members. The ensemble returns to the Music Box Supper Club tonight at 7:30.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
Warren Zeiders
Last year, country singer-songwriter Warren Zeiders' 717 Tapes: The Album
, a collection of all of Zeiders’ critically acclaimed 717 Tapes singles, EP tracks and a few new songs in a single package, came out to critical acclaim. In addition, Zeiders made his Grand Ole Opry debut that same year. He brings his Pretty Little Poison tour to the Agora. A Thousand Horses open the show. Doors open at 7 p.m.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
FRI 09/22
Claud
The first signing to Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records in 2020, the indie singer-songwriter Claud has returned with a new record, Supermodels
, which press materials describe as "an immaculate follow-up, a confident diary of the mercury of life and love in one’s early 20s." Claud performs tonight at 7 at Mahall’s 20 Lanes in Lakewood.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
Parkway Drive
This Australian metalcore band that takes its name from the street where their home rehearsal space and live venue was located formed in 2003 and immediately caught on with the emo/screamo Warped Tour crowd. The group performs tonight at 6 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. The Amity Affliction, Northlane and Make Them Suffer open.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
SAT 09/23
Ashnikko
Recorded with longtime collaborators Slinger and Oscar Scheller (Charli XCX, PinkPantheress, Rina Sawayama), Ashnikko's debut studio album suggests the singer and rapper is a superstar in the making. The catchy "Worms" shows off her ability to rap and sing over undulating beats, delivering a good dose of attitude without resorting to the kind of braggadocio that characters so much hip-hop and pop music these days. Ashnikko brings her Weedkiller Tour to the Agora tonight at 7.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
Greta Van Fleet — Starcatcher World Tour
Greta Van Fleet, a young band from Frankenmuth, Michigan of all places, left a lasting impression when it performed at the Agora in 2018. At that show, the band concluded with a two-song encore that delivered a knockout punch as the band played the ominous sounding “Black Smoke Rising,” a tune with a terrifically trippy mid-song interlude that verged on prog rock. Expect a similarly intense performance when the band plays Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 7:30.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
SUN 09/24
Godsmack
A nu-metal band that just won't quit, Godsmack has delivered 11 No. 1 singles in the course of a career that dates back to the mid-'90s. The current tour that comes to Blossom tonight at 7 supports the new album, Lighting Up the Sky
. I Prevail opens.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
MON 09/25
Nick Cave: Live in North America
The veteran rock/Goth singer-songwriter makes a rare appearance in Northeast Ohio when he performs tonight at 8 at the State Theatre. Cave, who'll play piano, will perform songs from his extensive catalog that stretches back 40 years now. Radiohead's Colin Greenwood will accompany him on bass guitar.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
TUE 09/26
Sammy Rae & the Friends
This high-energy indie rock act just released its first-ever live album, The If It All Goes South Tour
, which features recordings from sold-out shows across the U.S. and London during a headline tour last fall. Complete with a rhythm section, two saxophones, keyboards and plenty of percussion, the ensemble delivers a mix of a jazz, funk, soul and rock. Tonight's show begins at 7 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
WED 09/27
Peter Gabriel: i/o the Tour
Since leaving Genesis in 1975, Peter Gabriel has delivered 11 studio albums, film soundtracks as well as numerous live albums. In 1980, he created WOMAD, the festival that has launched the careers of many artists from around the world. A true artist and activist, Gabriel brings his tour in support of his new solo album to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 8.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
THU 09/28
Explosions in the Sky
On tour in support of End
, its first (non-soundtrack) album in seven years, this indie rock group brings its tour in support of the album to the Agora tonight at 7. Black Island Condors, a group with local roots, will open the show.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
SAT 09/30
Jelly Roll: Backroad Baptism Tour 2023
Born and raised in Nashville’s Antioch neighborhood, Jelly Roll, a former addict and drug dealer, released his latest chart-topping album, Ballads of the Broken
, in 2021. Now, in support of his new album, the singer/songwriter/rapper brings his Backroad Baptism tour to Blossom. He performs at 7 p.m. Struggle Jennings opens.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
MON 10/02
Frankie and the Witch Fingers
For the past decade, Frankie and the Witch Fingers have delivered a form of psych-rock that hits on both a primal and ecstatically mind-bending level. In the making of their new album Data Doom
, the Los Angeles-based four-piece "forged a sublimely galvanizing sound informed by their love of Afrobeat and proto-punk—a potent vessel for their frenetic meditations on technological change run rampant, encroaching fascism, and corrosive systems of power," as it's put in a press release. The group performs tonight at 8 at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
