Livewire: 15 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through Sept. 5

click to enlarge
THU 08/24
Credit: Andy Deluca
5 Seconds of Summer comes to Blossom. See: Friday, Aug. 25.
The Baseball Project
This indie rock supergroup featuring Peter Buck, Scott McCaughey, Mike Mills, Linda Pitmon and Steve Wynn performs tonight at 7 at the Beachland Ballroom. The group will perform two seats featuring twangy tunes about players such as Mark Fydrich and Shohei Ohtani.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Barry Manilow: Live in Cleveland!
Crooner Barry Manilow might not possess the pipes he had in the 1970s, but he's still go the songs. And that makes sense. After all, he's the guy who "writes the songs," as he puts it in one of his biggest hits. Expect to hear "Mandy," "I Write the Songs," "Can't Smile Without You" and "Copacabana (at the Copa)" when the veteran singer-songwriter comes to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 7.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Parliament Funkadelic Featuring George Clinton
George Clinton’s influence on music is exhaustive as acts such as Outkast, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and De La Soul all cite him as an influence. His storied group Parliament Funkadelic brings its farewell tour to town tonight for a show that takes place at 7:30 at MGM Northfield Park —Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
The Red Hot Chilli Pipers & the Tartan Terrors
These two musical acts team up for what a press releases promises will be "a rip-roaring night of energetic step-dancing, drum-banging and bagpipe fusion music." The concert begins at 8 p.m. at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights. Another Celtic act, the Tartan Terrors open the show.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
FRI 08/25
The 5 Seconds of Summer Show
On the heels of the release of The Feeling of Falling Upwards – Live from the Royal Albert Hall, the pop group 5 Seconds of Summer hit the road for a summer trek that brings it to Blossom tonight. The new album includes reimagined versions of songs from the group's 11-year catalog including brand-new songs from the band's fifth studio album, 5SOS5. The group performs tonight at 7 at Blossom.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening
For several years now, drummer Jason Bonham, the son of the late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, has paid tribute to his father's legacy with rock icons Led Zeppelin with a touring tribute show. Bonham plays tunes from Zeppelin albums such as Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin II, Led Zeppelin IV and Physical Graffiti. The show returns to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 8.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
An Evening with George Benson
This jazz/pop/R&B singer has released 36 studio albums and eight live albums over the course of a career that dates back to the 1970s. In 2009, he received the NEA Jazz Masters Fellowship, one of the highest honors an American jazz artist could receive. He performs tonight at 8 at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
King Buffalo
This self-proclaimed heavy psych band has toured with the likes of Clutch, Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats, All Them Witches, and the Sword and Elder. It comes to the Rock Hall tonight at 8. DANA opens.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, 1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
SAT 08/26
Cereal Banter Release Show
The experimental local band Cereal Banter celebrates the release of its new album, Kinder Blips, with tonight's show at the Happy Dog. The album features the "Crypsis Crisis" single that the band issued last year, and includes "Nice World," a nod to electronic music groundbreaker Dan Deacon. MagneticWest and Nothing Phase open. The music starts at 9.
5801 Detroit Ave., 216-651-9474, happydogcleveland.com
.
Don Felder
Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder recruited the likes of Slash, Sammy Hagar, Peter Frampton, Mick Fleetwood, Joe Satriani, Orianthi, Richie Sambora and Alex Lifeson to play on his latest solo effort, American Rock ’N’ Roll. Expect to hear songs from it as well as "Hotel California," the Eagles track he famously co-wrote with Don Henley and Glenn Frey. The classic rock guitarist performs tonight at 8 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Z107.9 Summer Jam
The local hip-hop station's summer festival comes to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. MoneyBagg Yo, Nardo Wick, Toosii, Finesse2tymes, Sexxyy Red, Luh Tyler and Superstar Pride are all slated to perform. The music begins at 6 p.m.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
SUN 08/27
Disturbed: Take Back Your Life Tour
This hard rock band's Take Back Your Life tour represents its first full tour since 2018 and supports its eighth full-length album, Divisive, which it recorded with producer Drew Fulk (Motionless in White, Lil Peep, Highly Suspect) in Nashville. “Hey You,” the album’s first single, a song with '90s industrial rock undertones, became a big hit, and the current single, "Bad Man" is currently charting. The band returns to Blossom tonight at 6:30. Breaking Benjamin and Jinjer open.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com.
SAT 09/02
Ledisi
This New Orleans-born soul singer has racked up a number of prestigious awards (three Soul Train Music, an NAACP Theater Award, six NAACP Image Award nominations) since she started her career in the late 1990s. She performs tonight at 8 at Cain Park.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Trippie Redd — Take Me Away Tour
Since delivering his debut mixtape, 2017's A Love Letter to You, this Ohio native who mixes rap, rock and heavy metal, has become a superstar. He's collaborated with acts such as Drake, Future, Travis Scott, XXXTENTACION, Juice WRLD, Travis Barker, Illenium and Marshmello. Redd brings his Take Me Away tour in support of his new album, A Love Letter to You 5, to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 7:30. LUCKI opens the show.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
TUE 09/05
Max Weinberg's Jukebox
Drummer Max Weinberg, the guy who anchors Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, performs at 8 tonight at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights. For this special show, Weinberg invites the audience to create the set list in real time. He and his four-piece group, who can play just about any classic R&B/soul or rock/pop tune, will then play the set.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-600-5338, cainpark.com
.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed