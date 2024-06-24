Livewire: 15 of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week

click to enlarge
Joe Kleon
Dave Matthews Band performing at Blossom in 2015.
TUE 06/25
Ben Folds Paper Airplane Request Tour 2024
What initially began years ago as a request for songs as encores will the the central element of this show from singer-pianist Ben Folds, who wants audience members to make their song requests via paper airplanes. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Goodyear Theater in Akron.
1201 East Market St., Akron, 330-659-7118, goodyeartheater.com
.
Janet Jackson: Together Again
Famous for her theatrical, heavily choreographed live performances, Rock Hall Inductee Janet Jackson brings her Together Again tour to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 8. The tour celebrates Jackson's 50th anniversary in entertainment and spotlights three of her best albums: The Velvet Rope
, janet
and Rhythm Nation
. Nelly opens.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Dave Matthews Band
On tour to promote its latest album, 2023's Walk Around the Moon
, the jam band makes yet another appearance at Blossom tonight at 7:30. The album, the band's first studio release in five years, features a handful of tracks that had already made their way into the band's live sets.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
Young Fresh Fellows
These indie rockers roll into town as part of their 40th anniversary celebration of the album The Fabulous Sounds of the Pacific Northwest
. They will release a special anniversary reissue of the album, and it'll feature the original album’s 15 tracks remixed by co-founder and songwriter/vocalist Scott McCaughey (R.E.M., the Minus 5, the Baseball Project), and a bonus disc. The group plays tonight at the Happy Dog.
5801 Detroit Ave., 216-651-9474, happydogcleveland.com
.
WED 06/26
Niall Horan
A former member of the Boy Band supergroup One Direction, Niall Horan brings his tour in support of his new solo album, The Show
, to Blossom tonight at 7:30. Originally from Mullingar, Ireland, Horan has sold over 80 million records. His 2017 full-length solo debut, Flicker, included the hit singles “Slow Hands” and “This Town.” New singles "Heaven" and "Meltdown" feature shimmering synths and anthemic choruses that should translate well to the stage even if the tunes reek of overproduction.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
THU 06/27
AJR: The Maybe Man Tour
The skinny jeans weaning indie rock act performs tonight at 6:15 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Inspired by Broadway, the current show features CGI/effects, narration and set design. Mxmtoon (aka singer-songwriter Maia) opens; last year, the indie rocker released plum blossom (revisited)
, a reconsideration of the early songs that propelled her to fame.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band
Led by husky-voiced singer who calls himself Reverend Peyton, the Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band plays music that’s a blend of genres. They toss in a little country, a little ZZ Top-inspired blues and a little punk. They perform tonight at Music Box Supper Club.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
FRI 06/28
Into the Blue: Grateful Dead Revival
Regardless of your take on the Grateful Dead, the band to which Into the Blue, an ensemble of local musicians pays tribute, the group maintains a damn important stature in the rock 'n' roll canon. Into the Blue revives that spirit and lends it the respect Jerry and Co. rightfully deserve. Anyone interested in hearing — and seeing — great music flow from the stage should check out what these guys are doing. Fellow musicians and artists will glean inspiration. The show begins tonight at 8:30 at the Beachland Ballroom.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Austin Meade
The Southern rock singer-guitarist performs tonight at 7:30 at TempleLive at the Cleveland Masonic.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com
.
The Outlaws
Founding singer-songwriter Henry Paul brings this Southern Rock group that dates back to the 1960s to the Kent Stage, where it performs tonight at 7:30. The group mixes country and rock in a manner similar to acts such as the Byrds, Eagles and Poco.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
Songs for an Unknown God Release Party
Oregon Space Trail of Doom's Ryan Fletterick leads up this new local band that celebrates the release of its new album with tonight's show at the Winchester in Lakewood.
12112 Madison Ave, Lakewood, 216-227-2389.
SAT 06/29
Brothers Osborne
John and TJ Osborne grew up writing and playing songs for friends and family. After moving from Maryland to Nashville, they launched Brothers Osborne, a self-described "twang-and-crunch duo" that blends country and rock. The band's been a huge success, and the current tour supports last year's self-titled LP and this year's EP, Break Mine
. The group performs tonight at 7 at Jacobs Pavilion. Stephen Wilson Jr. opens.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
Donnie Iris & the Cruisers
Now one of rock's elder statesmen, singer Donnie Iris regularly still makes his way from his Pittsburgh home to perform in Cleveland with his backing band the Cruisers. The guy’s career goes back decades. In 1970, he earned a gold record with the Jaggerz for “The Rapper.” In 1978, he joined Wild Cherry, and in 1979 he formed Donnie Iris & the Cruisers. Iris and his backing band return to the Kent Stage tonight at 6:30.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org.
A Tribute to the Music of Donny Hathaway
This concert that pays tribute to the late soul singer Donny Hathway will feature performances by local acts Hubb's Groove, Adrianna Miller and Gerald Skillern. The event begins at 8:30 p.m. at the Bop Stop. Tickets cost $25.
2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, themusicsettlement.org
.
SUN 06/30
Is for Lovers & Hawthorne Heights Presents: 20 Years of Tears
The “Is for Lovers Festival” launched in 2022 with Hawthorne Heights, the founders and curators of the annual outing, bringing the touring trek to three cities for its inaugural run. In 2023, “Is for Lovers” expanded to 10 cities. Named after Hawthorne Heights’ iconic song, “Ohio Is for Lovers,” this year's tour features Hawthorne Heights, I See Stars, Anberlin, Armor for Sleep, Emery and This Wild Life. The concert begins at 5 p.m. at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter