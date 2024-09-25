Livewire: 15 of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through Early October

[ { "name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline", "component": "38482494", "insertPoint": "2/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "9" } ]
THU 09/26
The Airborne Toxic Event
Frontman and band leader Mikel Jollett brings the Airborne Toxic Event back to House of Blues tonight. The group's tour supports a new album, Glory, as well as Jollett's memoir, Hollywood Park. Glory features moody numbers such as "Our Own Thunder" and "The Walk," righteous rockers that aspire to U2-like grandeur. The show begins at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.
FRI 09/27
The Black Crowes
Since the battling brothers in the Black Crowes reunited in 2019, they've played more than150 shows in 20 countries worldwide. The Robinson Brothers and longtime bassist Sven Pipien headed to the studio with producer Jay Joyce in early 2023 to cut their new long player, Happiness Bastards. They bring their Happiness Bastards Tour (the Reprise) to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html.
An Evening with the String Cheese Incident
For the past three decades, String Cheese Incident has cultivated a live show that "continually pushes into unexpected terrain," as it's put in a press release. The Colorado-bred six-piece place everything from bluegrass to dubstep and psychedelia. The group performs tonight at 7 at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com.
$uicideboy$: Grey Day Tour 2024
This raunchy hip-hop duo out of the Big Easy hip-hop group performs tonight at 6:30 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The show comes in the wake of the band's latest effort, New World Depression, songs with references to drugs and death and destruction that are become sing-a-longs at this show thanks to the gang-style vocals and the group's relentless energy.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.
SAT 09/28
Burton Cummings
On tour to support his new solo album, A Few Good Moments, the lead singer and principal songwriter of the Guess Who brings his long-time backing band to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. The show begins at 8 p.m.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html.
Social Distortion
Singer-guitarist Mike Ness brings his punk band Social Distortion back to House of Blues at 7 tonight and tomorrow night. Ness might be in his 60s now, but Social Distortion tunes such as "Ball and Chain," "Story of My Life" and "I Was Wrong" remain classic punk anthems that bristle with youthful energy. And, of course, the band's cover of Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire" remains the definitive take on the Cash track.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.
Twenty One Pilots: The Clancy World Tour
A Grammy-Award winning band with Ohio roots, Twenty One Pilots have been one of the most successful rock acts of the past decade. The group's breakout LP, Blurryface, became the first album to reportedly notch a RIAA Gold or Platinum certification for every one of its songs. Led by the single “Overcompensate,” the band's new album embraces an even wider range of musical styles than previous efforts. Tonight at 7, the group returns to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.
Under the Rug
Happiness Is Easy, the latest offering from this indie group, features contributions from co-writers like Sam Hollander (Panic! At the Disco, Weezer) and Mason Jenning. Expect to hear songs from it when the band plays tonight at 8 at the Beachland Tavern.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
The War and Treaty
The War and Treaty have had a terrific year that started with their first ever Grammy nominations for Best American Roots Song and for the all-genre Best New Artist. They followed nominations from the Academy of Country Music, Country Music Association and CMT Music Awards. A terrific live act that draws from country, soul and R&B, the group performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom. The Kentucky Gentlemen open.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
SUN 09/29
Air Supply
The light rock act celebrated its 49th anniversary last year and has played over 5300 concerts throughout that time period. It still performs about 130 concerts each year around the world. A highlight of their career came when they performed for Prince Charles and Princess Diana and had dinner with them. A movie biopic is slated for release in summer 2025. The group plays tonight at 7:30 at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Avenue, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
Iris DeMent
The talented singer-songwriter addresses climate change, the pandemic and social injustice on her new record, Workin' On a World. She performs tonight at 6:30 at the Kent Stage. Singer-songwriter Ana Egge opens.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org.
TUE 10/01
Post Malone
You never know what you're gonna get with Post Malone. The indie artist has now embraced country music, and he and country star Morgan Wallen have released their new radio friendly single “I Had Some Help," which will appear on a forthcoming Post Malone LP. The versatile indie singer-songwriter performs tonight at 8 at Blossom.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com.
THU 10/03
Uz Jsme Doma
The art rock band out of Prague returns to the Beachland Tavern. The group's roots date all way back to the 1980s, and frontman Miroslav Wanek has somehow kept the group together (with a few different lineups) going all this time. Expect to hear Zappa-inspired music that embraces unconventional rhythms and beats. The show begins at 8 p.m. Da Land Brass Band opens.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
FRI 10/04
My Morning Jacket
To date, this terrific Kentucky-based band has released nine studio albums that provide a showcase for eccentric singer-songwriter Jim James. On their most recent release, 2021’s My Morning Jacket, they tried to capture the intensity of their live shows and songs such as the bluesy "Never in the Real World" feature gritty guitars and synthesizer swells. The group performs tonight at 8 at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com.
TUE 10/08
Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers Spirit Trail 25th Anniversary Tour
The singer-songwriter brings his tour marking the 25th anniversary of his 1998 album Spirit Trail, a collection of roots-y tunes that enables him to show off his piano playing, to the Goodyear Theater in Akron. The show begins at 7:30 p.m., and every ticket holder will receive a copy of the Spirit Trail: 25th Anniversary Edition three-CD box set at the show.
1201 East Market St., Akron, 330-659-7118, goodyeartheater.com.
