Livewire: 16 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland in October

click to enlarge THU 10/12
Courtesy of Columbia Records
Jessie Murph performs at House of Blues. See: Friday, Oct. 20.
Tommy Emmanuel
Known as one of the greatest acoustic artists of all time, Tommy Emmanuel brings his complex fingerstyle technique to the Mimi Ohio Theatre tonight at 8. His PBS special Accomplice LIVE!
shows just how influential he's been and features some of his best-known songs and duets with people such as Emmylou Harris, Rodney Crowell and many others. Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams open the show.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Red Rose Panic
The local group Red Rose Panic, a band that blends hip-hop and alternative pop, celebrates the release of its new single, "Trouble," a song that “delves deep into the alluring yet treacherous world of excess, glitz, and the abandonment of personal values,” as it’s put in a press release, with tonight's show at the Rialto Theatre in Akron. Doors open at 7.
1000 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, 234-525-1956, rialtotheatre.com
.
FRI 10/13
Casting Crowns 20th Anniversary Tour
A live symphony will join this Christian rock group as it celebrates its 20th anniversary with tonight's show at the State Theatre. Expect to hear spiritually charged tunes such as “Only Jesus,” “Nobody,” “Praise You in This Storm” and “East to West.” The concert begins at 7.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Buffalo Nichols
Singer-songwriter Buffalo Nichols, Fat Possum’s first blues signing in nearly 20 years, comes to the Beachland Tavern tonight in support of his new album, The Fatalist
. The album's single offers the husky voiced singer's take on Blind Willie Johnson's original "You're Gonna Need Somebody on Your Bond."
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
SAT 10/14
Brian Lisik & Hard Legs Album Release Party
Akron-based singer-songwriter Brian Lisik writes about the ghosts of his musical past (acts such as Peter Laughner, Link Wray and Daniel Johnston) on his latest effort, Nu Wreckard.
He celebrates the album's release with tonight's show at the Rialto Theatre in Akron. The concert begins at 7.
1000 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, 234-525-1956, rialtotheatre.com
.
SUN 10/15
Stephen Sanchez
Driven by powerhouse vocals and a nostalgia for '60s rock, the latest effort from singer-songwriter Stephen Sanchez has plenty going for it. Inspired by the classic ’50s and ’60s love songs Sanchez listened to as a youth, the album leaves a lasting impression. Sanchez brings his tour in support of the album to House of Blues tonight at 6.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
The Temptations and the Four Tops
These two classic soul/R&B groups bring their co-headlining tour to the State Theatre tonight at 7. The Temptations recently celebrated their 60th anniversary, and the Four Tops date back even further. They released their first single for Chess Records way back in 1956.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
MON 10/16
An Evening with Andy Summers of the Police
Now 80, guitarist Andy Summers of the Police plays his only concert in Ohio when he comes to the Kent Stage tonight at 6:30. Summers has released 13 solo records, collaborated with many other musicians and toured the world as a solo artist. In addition, he has composed film scores and published books of his photography.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
TUE 10/17
Eagles — The Long Goodbye
A bit overdue in our estimation, the Eagles finally announced that their current tour will be their last. The group’s secret weapon, killer guitarist Joe Walsh, has deep ties to Northeast Ohio and always gets a warm reception when the band plays the area. The classic rockers come to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 7:30.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
WED 10/18
Kiss the Tiger
This Minneapolis indie rock band has toured with bands like Low Cut Connie and Emily Wolfe and has opened regionally for acts like the Hold Steady, Golden Smog and Lake Street Dive. It plays the Beachland Tavern tonight in a show that marks its first headlining gig in Cleveland.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
FRI 10/20
The Fifth Wheel
Two songs from this regional act's 1995 debut album, Nothing
, received commercial radio airplay, and the group opened for acts such as the Verve Pipe, LIVE, Alanis Morissette, 10,000 Maniacs, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Edwyn Collins and Bob Dylan. It celebrates its 30th anniversary with tonight's show at Jilly's Music Room in Akron. The concert also celebrates the release of EPIC: Live at Peabody’s Down Under
.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
.
Jessie Murph Presents the Cowboys and Angels Tour
Named an Artist to Watch by several media outlets, singer-songwriter Jessie Murph put out the single, “Cowboys and Angels,” earlier this year. More recently, Murph collaborated with Diplo and Polo G on “Heartbroken," a major hit. The singer-songwriter performs tonight at 7 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
SAT 10/21
Engelbert Humperdinck
One of the last of the old-school lounge/soft rock singers who sings about romantic love like it’s something precious, Engelbert Humperdinck simultaneously hams it up and shows that he still takes his soft rock seriously in his campy live shows. Tonight at 7:30, the lounge singer returns to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
SUN 10/22
KISS — End of the Road Tour
The veteran shock rockers bring their final tour (or so they say) to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 7:30. As much as their crass commercialism makes rock 'n' roll purists cringe, singer-bassist Gene Simmons and singer-guitarist Paul Stanley have written some rousing numbers over the years. Expect to hear a greatest-hits set that includes anthems such as "Detroit Rock City" and "I Love It Loud" alongside deeper tracks like the searing "Black Diamond."
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
The Zombies: Different Game Tour 23
Earlier this year, the Zombies celebrated the release of their new, album with multiple performances at this year’s SXSW Festival in Austin in March. A five-week sell-out tour back home in the U.K. followed, and now, the Rock Hall Inductees bring their tour in support of their latest album, Different Game
, to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. The show starts tonight at 7:30.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
MON 10/23
Be Your Own Pet
Over the summer, indie rockers Be Your Own Pet released their long-awaited new album, Mommy, marking a triumphant return to both the stage and airwaves this past year after nearly 15 years apart. The band is hitting the road this fall for its first tour since reuniting and will perform tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom. A Giant Dog and Birthday Girl open.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed