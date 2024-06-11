Livewire: 16 of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week

Photo by Joe Kleon
The Rolling Stones come to town, finally, this Saturday
WED 06/12
Jacob Collier
This Grammy winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist out of the UK is known for his experimental live shows that tend to be highly interactive (he'll enlist the audience to sing harmony vocals or provide percussion). The current tour supports Djesse Vol. 4
, another collection of meticulously crafted pop tunes featuring a slew of cameos. Collier performs tonight at 6 at Jacobs Pavilion. Emily King opens.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
Foreigner and Styx with John Waite
Neither Foreigner nor Styx can claim to have all of its original members, but that hasn't stopped the classic rock acts from touring. They come to Blossom tonight with singer-songwriter John Waite of the Babys. The show begins at 6:45.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com.
The Mommyheads
For the first time since a 1994 gig with Southern Culture and the Cocktails at the now-shuttered Euclid Tavern, the indie pop act the Mommyheads play Cleveland. Tonight's show begins at 9 p.m. at the Happy Dog.
5801 Detroit Ave., 216-651-9474, happydogcleveland.com
.
XOMG POP!
Highly successful pop group XOMG POP! was created from JoJo Siwa’s Emmy-nominated hit TV show, Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution. Just a few months after their national TV debut, XOMG POP! took the stage with JoJo Siwa as part of her international arena tour and also appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
and America’s Got Talent
. The group comes to House of Blues at 5:30 p.m.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
FRI 06/14
A Day to Remember
This veteran metalcore group adopts a more accessible sound on its latest offering, 2021's You're Welcome. Album opener "Brick Wall" features both loud and soft moments, but the guitars give it a groove that you wouldn't necessarily find on Day to Remember songs from the past. The group performs today at 5:30 p.m. at Jacobs Pavilion. The Story So Far, Four Years Strong and Militarie Gun open.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
Hot Water Music
For its latest album, Vows, Hot Water Music reunited with longtime collaborator Brian McTernan, who produced 2001’s A Flight and a Crash
, 2002’s Caution
and 2022’s Feel the Void
. As result, the songs feature the hoarse vocals and driving guitars for which the punk band is known. The group brings its 30th anniversary tour to House of Blues. Quicksand, the veteran indie band that played on the very first Warped Tour, opens the show. The concert begins at 7 p.m.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff
On tour to support Still Kids
, their first new album of new material in more than 10 years, New Kids on the Block —Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood — capably deliver pop anthems, dance tracks and love songs. The group leads this multi-band bill of '80s acts that comes to Blossom tonight at 7.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
SAT 06/15
Taj Farrant
The Australian guitarist who's opened for acts such as Carlos Santana, Rob Thomas and Orianthi, performs tonight at 7:30 at the Kent Stage. Jazel Farrant and Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice open the show.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
Rolling Stones
These aging rockers remain one of the few acts that can really command the crowd at a stadium. The current tour's setlist features all the hits — "Start Me Up," "You Can't Always Get What You Want," "Sympathy for the Devil" and "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction." The set even includes "Angry," a new tune that retains that Stones-y swagger. In its first local concert in years, the group plays at 7 tonight at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
100 Alfred Lerner Way, 440-891-5000, clevelandbrowns.com
.
SUN 06/16
Goose
This jazzy jam band released its debut album in 2016 and has steadily toured and recorded ever since. Released in 2022, the band's third studio album, Dripfield, broadened its fanbase. On tour to support the new album, Ted Tapes 2024, an album of meandering jams that show off the group's solid musicianship, the group performs tonight at 6 at Jacobs Pavilion.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
Horsegirl
Horsegirl, a New York-via-Chicago group of best friends, released its debut, Versions of Modern Performance
, to a ton of hype. Now, the indie rock act has embarked on a brief North American tour, their first full run of shows in nearly a year. They play the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights tonight at 8.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Los Lobos
On its 20th anniversary in 1993, this terrific Mexican-American group released a two-CD collection of singles, outtakes, live recordings and hits dubbed Just Another Band from East L.A.
The fine collection of material that drew from rock, pop and Latin music, proved the group is anything but just another East L.A. band. The act returns to Music Box Supper Club tonight at 7.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
MON 06/17
Band of Horses
Led by singer-songwriter Ben Bridwell, this act out of Seattle has been a fixture on the indie rock scene for 20 years now. The group's latest effort, 2022's Things Are Great
, features introspective tunes punctuated by Bridwell's upper register vocals. The group comes to House of Blues tonight at 7. Singer-songwriter Ally Evenson opens.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Lucinda Williams
Best known for 1998’s Car Wheels on a Gravel Road
, an album that still stands as her crowning achievement, singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams is a terrific songwriter whose career is distinguished by just a few releases. She might take years to record an album, but the wait is always worth it. She performs tonight at 6:30 at the Kent Stage.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
TUE 06/18
Quasi
The Pacific Northwest-based indie rock band will play its third album, the lo-fi masterpiece Birds
, from start to finish at this show, marking the first time the band has played it in its entirety. The concert begins at 7 p.m. at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood. Singer-songwriter Marnie Stern opens.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
Taking Back Sunday
The press materials for 152
, the latest effort from the hard rock act Taking Back Sunday, maintain that it’s the band most "fully realized" album, and it truly does stand out thanks to soaring vocal performances in relatively tender tunes such as "Amphetamine Smile" and "I Am the Only One Who Knows You." The veteran hard rock act performs tonight at 7 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
