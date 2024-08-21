Livewire: 16 of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week

[ { "name": "Ad - NativeInline - Injected", "component": "38482495", "insertPoint": "3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "5" },{ "name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline", "component": "38482494", "insertPoint": "2/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "9" } ]
WED 08/21
Glass Animals
Having just released I Love You So Fucking Much, the follow-up to 2020’s hit Dreamland, which sold over 12 million copies globally thanks to the infectious hit “Heat Waves,” reportedly the biggest international hit song from a British band in almost 30 years, the Glass Animals have embarked on a lengthy U.S. tour. The alternative rock act plays tonight at 7:45 at Blossom.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com.
Sunset Sounds
This special event at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights features local acts that play a variety of styles of music, including folk, soul, rock and blues. Tonight at 7, local singer-songwriters Lauren Lanzaretta, Taylor Lamborn and Ester Fitz will perform. Admission is free.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com.
Koe Wetzel
The Texas singer-songwriter gained a cult following with the release of his 2016 album, Noise Complaint, which mixed country, rock, hip-hop and even grunge. On tour in support of his latest effort, 9 Lives, he performs tonight at 6 at Jacobs Pavilion. Treaty Oak Revival and Dylan Wheeler open.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com.
THU 08/22
The Doobie Brothers
When the Doobie Brothers opened for Santana at Blossom in 2019, they delivered an opening set laden with their hits from the '70s. A vibrant saxophone solo put a punctuation mark on a rousing rendition of “Without You,” and the band played “China Grove,” a track that featured pitch perfect harmony vocals, with a real fierceness. Expect something similar tonight when the classic rock act returns to Blossom at 7.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com.
Boney James
The chart-topping sax man comes to the Ohio Theatre tonight at 7:30 as part of a tour in support of his 18th studio album, Detour.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
Owen
Owen, the solo vehicle for Mike Kinsella (American Football, Cap'n Jazz, LIES and other collaborative ventures) comes to town in support of its new album, The Falls of Sioux. The group performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Tavern.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
Silverada
The terrific alt-country band performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom. Jason Scott & the High Heat open the show.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
FRI 08/23
The Avett Brothers
Back in the early 2000s, this folk rock group out of North Carolina started playing a primitive approximation of bluegrass and folk music but has evolved into a band that can adroitly draw from a wide range of influences. On tour in support of a self-titled album, the band performs tonight at 6:30 at Jacobs Pavilion. Sammy Rae & the Friends open.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com.
Bachman-Turner Overdrive
Band leader Randy Bachman gained fame with both the Guess Who and BTO. He now has more than120 gold and platinum album/singles awards around the world. He brings BTO to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html.
Leanna Firestone
The indie pop singer-songwriter who writes introspective love songs (think Liz Phair or Juliana Hatfield) on a slew of EPs she's released over the past few years performs tonight at 7 at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood. Brye opens.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com.
Samara Joy
Inspired by Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday, this soul/jazz singer won high praise for last year's Linger Awhile, which even picked up a Grammy. She performs tonight at 8 at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com.
Graham Nash
The two-time Rock Hall Inductee brings his tour in support of his new album, Now, to the Kent Stage. He’s called the release the "most personal" album he's ever made.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org.
Ike Reilly
The veteran singer-songwriter will perform after a screening of a documentary film, Don't Turn Your Back on Friday Night, that chronicles his career. The event begins at 7 tonight at the Beachland Ballroom.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
SAT 08/24
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
Melbourne's King Gizzard has made a name for itself with its experimental jams that draw from both psych rock and synth pop. The psychedelic rock band comes to town tonight as part of a tour in support of its latest effort, Flight b741. The wacky single "Hog Calling Contest" sounds like Primus on acid. The group plays at 6 at Jacobs Pavilion. The indie rock band Geese opens the show.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com.
SUN 08/25
The Robert Cray Band and Steve Earle
Bluesman Robert Cray and alt-country icon Steve Earle bring their co-headlining tour to Cain Park in Cleveland Heights. Cray had his biggest hits in the '80s but has kept steadily recording and touring and so has Earle, who just released his live album, Alone Again (Live), which features his hits “Copperhead Road,” “The Galway Girl" and “Guitar Town." The concert begins at 8 p.m.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com.
O.A.R.
Perhaps best known for the quirky underground hit "That Was a Crazy Game of Poker," the jam band with Columbus, OH roots returns to Jacobs Pavilion tonight at 6. Fitz and the Tantrums open the show.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com.
