Livewire: 16 of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week

[ { "name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline", "component": "38482494", "insertPoint": "2/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "9" } ]
THU 09/19
Clutch and Rival Sons
Formed in 1991 in Maryland, sludge rockers Clutch have been a steady force for decades now. The band's latest effort, 2022's Sunrise on Slaughter Beach, features gruff vocals and driving guitars, simultaneously evoking Sabbath and Soundgarden. Co-headliners Rival Sons can't lay claim to the same legacy, but they've embraced the heavier side blues rock with the same enthusiasm as Clutch. The two hard rock acts play Jacobs Pavilion tonight at 6. The stoner rock act Fu Manchu opens.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com.
Crawlers
Earlier this summer, this UK-based indie rock act performed on the main stage at Reading to tens of thousands of screaming fans. Currently on tour with Jane's Addiction and Love and Rockets, it comes to the Beachland Ballroom tonight at 8 in support of its new album, The Mess We Seem To Make. Local rockers TRUSS open the show.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
An Evening with Smoke Screen
Chemist (Thomas Sheridan) and Mooke (Rodney Mynatt), the duo that formed the local hip-hop group Smoke Screen some 15 years ago, were friends long before the group came to fruition. They grew up together, and officially launched Smoke Screen when Mynatt 's uncle's band, the Slick, got a show at the now-shuttered Peabody's and asked them to play a show with him. One of the city's top hip-hop acts, they celebrate the release of their latest album with tonight's show at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. The concert begins at 8.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs.
Something Corporate
The pop-punk band that recently reunited with singer-pianist Andrew McMahon returns to House of Blues as it brings its Out of Office tour to the club. The group recently released two new songs, marking the first new music from Something Corporate in more than 20 years. The show starts at 7 p.m.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.
Vampire Weekend
The baroque pop band led by singer-songwriter Ezra Koenig brings its tour in support of the new album, Only God Was Above Us. With its upper-range vocals and mix of piano and dramatic drums, the first single, "Capricorn," offers a perfect distillation of the band's sound. The group's live shows present meticulous renditions of the studio versions of their songs. The group plays tonight at 7 at Blossom. Cults open.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
WED 09/18
Leprous: Melodies of Atonement North American 2024 Tour
The Norwegian progressive metal band comes to House of Blues as part of a tour in support of its new album, Melodies of Atonement. The show begins at 6 p.m.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.
SAT 09/21
Neko Case
Last year, alt-country singer-songwriter Neko Case released Wild Creatures, a digital-only career retrospective album featuring 22 tracks from her career. The compilation also includes the new ballad “Oh, Shadowless.” The release even includes an expanded version with new and animated artwork by Laura Plansker for each track. Expect to hear some songs from it when Case returns to the Kent Stage tonight at 6:30.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org.
The National & the War on Drugs
A group with roots in Ohio, the National recently released two new albums that prompted this tour that brings the indie band to Blossom tonight with fellow indie rockers the War on Drugs and Lucius. The two albums, First Two Pages of Frankenstein and Laugh Track, feature the beautiful and introspective piano-based ballads for which the group is known. The concert begins at 6:45.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com.
Todd Rundgren
Just about the only consistency across Todd Rundgren’s 40-year career has been his infamous and infinite level of ambition. In the early ’70s, he followed up the AM-radio charm of "Hello, It's Me" and "We Gotta Get You a Woman" with the massive production experiment A Wizard, a True Star. Since then, Rundgren has continued to back up his bravado with innovative results — laying the foundations for power pop and prog-rock, and making some of music's first forays into interactive CD-ROM and Internet technology. He performs tonight at 8 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com
SUN 09/22
Leonid & Friends
Leonid & Friends pay tribute to Rock Hall Inductees Chicago at tonight's show, which takes place at 7:30 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. Consult the venue's website for ticket prices.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com
Megadeth
The hard rock act led by polarizing guitarist Dave Mustaine, who once famously played in Metallilca, comes to TempleLive at the Cleveland Masonic. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com.
Tropical Fuck Storm
Over the past six years and three albums, Australia's Tropical Fuck Storm has built a rabid fanbase and played major festivals like Primavera, Levitation and Beaches Brew. It brings its tour in support of the latest album, Tropical Fuck Storm's Inflatable Graveyard, to the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
MON 09/23
Peter Frampton
Peter Frampton, who started his career at age 16, struck gold with his fifth solo album, 1976's Frampton Comes Alive!, one of the top-selling live records of all time, and his session work includes collaborations with acts such as George Harrison, Harry Nilsson, David Bowie, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ringo Starr, John Entwistle, Mike McCready and Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam). He swings into town ahead of his Rock Hall induction for a concert that takes place at 7:30 tonight at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com
TUE 09/24
Nick Carter
This tour marks Nick Carter’s return to the stage as a solo artist after seven years. The singer-songwriter will perform tracks from his solo catalog, including his latest singles “Never Break My Heart (Not Again),” “Made for Us” and “Superman," as well as Backstreet Boys favorites. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
The last several years have been difficult for Rainbow Kitten Surprise. But the band has turned a corner; the recently released Love Hate Music Box represents the group’s first new album in six long years, and it's a keeper as it embraces, rock, hip-hop and alt-country while still sounding cohesive. The indie rock act plays at 7 tonight at Jacobs Pavilion. Medium Build opens the show.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter