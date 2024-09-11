Livewire: 16 of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through September

[ { "name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline", "component": "38482494", "insertPoint": "2/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "9" } ]
An Evening with Jake Shimabukuro
The ukulele superstar will perform songs off his newest album, the forthcoming Blues Experience, and songs from his last released album, Grateful, as well as other tunes from his back catalog at this show at the Kent Stage. He's recently issued a ukulele-centric rendition of the '60s hit "Whiter Shade of Pale” that’s very poignant. It’ll likely appear in tonight’s set.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
Outlaw Music Festival
Rock Hall inductees Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson and John Mellencamp headline this annual touring festival that celebrates the rougher and tougher side of country music (hence the term "outlaw"). The concert begins at 5:30 p.m. at Blossom.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
FRI 09/13
Baldassarre Rock Orchestra: A Whole Lotta Zeppelin
The talented local guitarist Carl Baldassarre brings his Led Zeppelin tribute to House of Blues tonight at 6:30. Baldassarre promises he'll play "all your favorites, some deep cuts and lots of surprises."
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.
Billy Joel & Rod Stewart
These two classic rock stars have certainly delivered the hits over the years. Notably, Joel has had 33 Top 40 hits, starting with 1973's "Piano Man." His latest single, "Turn the Lights Back On," is yet another evocative ballad. Stewart, for his part, has had success both as a solo artist and with the Faces (and he's a two-time Rock Hall Inductee). He just returned with Swing Fever, his 33rd studio album. This co-headlining show begins at 7 at Browns Stadium.
100 Alfred Lerner Way, 440-891-5000, livenation.com
Descendents and Circle Jerks
The two veteran punk acts out of California team up for this tour that brings them to the Agora tonight at 6:30. Drummer Bill Stevenson formed the Descendents way back in 1977, and the Circle Jerks came together in 1979 when former Black Flag vocalist Keith Morris and Redd Kross guitarist Greg Hetson decided to start a band. Expect retrospectives of their length careers at tonight's show. Surfbort opens.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com.
An Evening with Crystal Gayle
One of the early country pop acts, Crystal Gayle became a crossover success in the 1970s when her tunes found their way onto the Billboard charts. She comes to the Kent Stage tonight at 6:30 where she'll perform songs from her extensive discography.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org.
Parker McCollum's Burn It Down Tour
Country star Parker McCollum made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry in 2021 now sells out venues across the country. The 2022 Academy of Country Music New Male Artist of the Year, took home “Breakthrough Video of the Year” (a fully fan-voted honor) at the CMT Music Awards that same year. Hit singles such as "Pretty Heart," "To Be Loved by You," "Handle on You and "Burn It Down" have cemented his reputation. He performs tonight at Blossom.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
Nicki Minaj
This actress and female rap star made a big splash earlier this year when her latest album, Pink Friday 2, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 upon its arrival. The chart-topping album reportedly makes gives her most No. 1s on the Billboard 200 by a female rapper ever. She comes to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 9.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
SAT 09/14
Morgan James
While becoming a successful Broadway singer, Morgan James cut her first solo album, Morgan James Live: A Celebration of Nina Simone, at a New York jazz club. That album launched a successful recording career that's still going strong. James returns to the Kent Stage tonight at 6:30.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org.
Jeff Lynne's ELO: The Over and Out Tour
Jeff Lynne, the mastermind behind '80s hitmakers Electric Light Orchestra, comes to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 8 as the band's farewell tour rolls into town. A co-founder and member of the Travelling Wilburys together with George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison and Tom Petty as well as a producer and collaborator with the Beatles, Tom Petty, Roy Orbison, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh and Bryan Adams, Lynne is reportedly in fine form for this farewell tour and received rave reviews when the trek launched in Palm Springs, CA last month.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
SUN 09/15
Buzzcocks
With founding guitarist Steve Diggle now at the helm, this UK punk band returned with new material in 2022. The accessible and well-crafted resulting album, Sonics in the Soul, features the mix of pop and punk for which the band is known. The group comes to House of Blues tonight for a 6:30 show.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert
In 2023, the indie singer-songwriter took on the famous Bob Dylan concert from 1966, which she covered song-for-song on a live album. There's not much deviation from the originals, but Cat Power's trembling voice suits the material well. Expect to hear tunes from it tonight at 8 at TempleLive at the Cleveland Masonic.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com
Dan Miraldi and the Albino Winos
Over the past 15 years, this singer-songwriter who's originally from Cleveland has created an extensive body of work totaling to eight studio full-length albums and eight EPs in his solo catalog alone. Best known for mixing retro-inspired rock and roll and power-pop with singer-songwriter storytelling sensibilities, he reunites with his backing band, the Albino Winos, for tonight's show at the Winchester in Lakewood.
12112 Madison Ave, Lakewood, 216-227-2389, thewinchestermusictavern.com.
Ojos Brillantes
This mystery band (check the Spanish translation for a clue) performs tonight at the Beachland Ballroom. Omaha-based indie rockers Neva Dinova open.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
Sum 41 and the Interrupters
On what it claims will be its final tour, Sum 41 will celebrate its 27-year career with this show at Blossom. The band has just put out a double album that showcases its love for both metal and punk. The show begins at 7 p.m. The Interrupters and Many Eyes open.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
TUE 09/17
Beth Hart
Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter has performed with guitar heroes like Joe Bonamassa, Jeff Beck, Buddy Guy and Slash and toured and recorded as an acclaimed solo artist. She performs tonight at 7:30 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 800-801-7407, livenation.com
The Hives
With frontman Howlin' Pelle leading the charge, this British garage rock band has an incendiary live show. The group's shared the stage with AC/DC and even played stadiums (and once played an unhinged show at the Beachland Ballroom). Last year's The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, an album with gritty guitar riffs that give the songs a real sense of urgency, finds the band in great form. The group performs tonight at 7 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.
THU 09/19
Clutch and Rival Sons
Formed in 1991 in Maryland, sludge rockers Clutch have been a steady force for decades now. The band's latest effort, 2022's Sunrise on Slaughter Beach, features gruff vocals and driving guitars, simultaneously evoking Sabbath and Soundgarden. Co-headliners Rival Sons can't lay claim to the same legacy, but they've embraced the heavier side blues rock with the same enthusiasm as Clutch. The two hard rock acts play Jacobs Pavilion tonight at 6. The stoner rock act Fu Manchu opens.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com.
Coal Chamber
Coal Chamber headlines a multi-band bill that also features Fear Factory, Twiztid, Wednesday 13 and Black Satellite. Doors open today at 5 p.m. at the Agora.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com.
Crawlers
Earlier this summer, this UK-based indie rock act performed on the main stage at Reading to tens of thousands of screaming fans. Currently on tour with Jane's Addiction and Love and Rockets, it comes to the Beachland Ballroom tonight at 8 in support of its new album, The Mess We Seem To Make. Local rockers TRUSS open the show.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
An Evening with Smoke Screen
Chemist (Thomas Sheridan) and Mooke (Rodney Mynatt), the duo that formed the local hip-hop group Smoke Screen some 15 years ago, were friends long before the group came to fruition. They grew up together, and officially launched Smoke Screen when Mynatt 's uncle's band, the Slick, got a show at the now-shuttered Peabody's and asked them to play a show with him. One of the city's top hip-hop acts, they celebrate the release of their latest album with tonight's show at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. The concert begins at 8.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs.
Something Corporate
The pop-punk band that recently reunited with singer-pianist Andrew McMahon returns to House of Blues as it brings its Out of Office tour to the club. The group recently released two new songs, marking the first new music from Something Corporate in more than 20 years. The show starts at 7 p.m.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.
Vampire Weekend
The baroque pop band led by singer-songwriter Ezra Koenig brings its tour in support of the new album, Only God Was Above Us. With its upper-range vocals and mix of piano and dramatic drums, the first single, "Capricorn," offers a perfect distillation of the band's sound. The group's live shows present meticulous renditions of the studio versions of their songs. The group plays tonight at 7 at Blossom. Cults open.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
WED 09/18
Leprous: Melodies of Atonement North American 2024 Tour
The Norwegian progressive metal band comes to House of Blues as part of a tour in support of its new album, Melodies of Atonement. The show begins at 6 p.m.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.
SAT 09/21
Neko Case
Last year, alt-country singer-songwriter Neko Case released Wild Creatures, a digital-only career retrospective album featuring 22 tracks from her career. The compilation also includes the new ballad “Oh, Shadowless.” The release even includes an expanded version with new and animated artwork by Laura Plansker for each track. Expect to hear some songs from it when Case returns to the Kent Stage tonight at 6:30.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org.
The National & the War on Drugs
A group with roots in Ohio, the National recently released two new albums that prompted this tour that brings the indie band to Blossom tonight with fellow indie rockers the War on Drugs and Lucius. The two albums, First Two Pages of Frankenstein and Laugh Track, feature the beautiful and introspective piano-based ballads for which the group is known. The concert begins at 6:45.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com.
Todd Rundgren
Just about the only consistency across Todd Rundgren’s 40-year career has been his infamous and infinite level of ambition. In the early ’70s, he followed up the AM-radio charm of "Hello, It's Me" and "We Gotta Get You a Woman" with the massive production experiment A Wizard, a True Star. Since then, Rundgren has continued to back up his bravado with innovative results — laying the foundations for power pop and prog-rock, and making some of music's first forays into interactive CD-ROM and Internet technology. He performs tonight at 8 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com
SUN 09/22
Leonid & Friends
Leonid & Friends pay tribute to Rock Hall Inductees Chicago at tonight's show, which takes place at 7:30 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. Consult the venue's website for ticket prices.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com
Megadeth
The hard rock act led by polarizing guitarist Dave Mustaine, who once famously played in Metallilca, comes to TempleLive at the Cleveland Masonic. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com.
Tropical Fuck Storm
Over the past six years and three albums, Australia's Tropical Fuck Storm has built a rabid fanbase and played major festivals like Primavera, Levitation and Beaches Brew. It brings its tour in support of the latest album, Tropical Fuck Storm's Inflatable Graveyard, to the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
MON 09/23
Peter Frampton
Peter Frampton, who started his career at age 16, struck gold with his fifth solo album, 1976's Frampton Comes Alive!, one of the top-selling live records of all time, and his session work includes collaborations with acts such as George Harrison, Harry Nilsson, David Bowie, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ringo Starr, John Entwistle, Mike McCready and Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam). He swings into town ahead of his Rock Hall induction for a concert that takes place at 7:30 tonight at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com
TUE 09/24
Nick Carter
This tour marks Nick Carter’s return to the stage as a solo artist after seven years. The singer-songwriter will perform tracks from his solo catalog, including his latest singles “Never Break My Heart (Not Again),” “Made for Us” and “Superman," as well as Backstreet Boys favorites. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
The last several years have been difficult for Rainbow Kitten Surprise. But the band has turned a corner; the recently released Love Hate Music Box represents the group’s first new album in six long years, and it's a keeper as it embraces, rock, hip-hop and alt-country while still sounding cohesive. The indie rock act plays at 7 tonight at Jacobs Pavilion. Medium Build opens the show.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com.
