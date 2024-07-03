Livewire: 17 of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland in July

click to enlarge FRI 07/05
Amos Lee
Photo Credit: Charlotte Rutherford
Justin Timberlake brings his latest tour to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. See: Sunday, July 7.
Transmissions, singer-songwriter Amos Lee's 11th studio album and first new collection of original songs in more than two years, features elegant ballads such as "Beautiful Day" and “Hold on Tight,” a soulful number about unity and strength in numbers. On tour in support of the album, Lee performs tonight at 6:30 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
Third Eye Blind
The band known for '90s hits "How's It Going to Be" and "Semi-Charmed Life" comes to Blossom as it brings its Summer Gods Tour to town. Alt-rockers Yellowcard open the show, which begins at 6:30 p.m.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
SAT 07/06
Summer of Love
Formerly of Styx and Beatlemania on Broadway, singer-songwriter Glen Burtnik brings his Summer of Love Concert to Cain Park in Cleveland Heights. Expect to hear classic '60s tracks such as "Happy Together" and "Love the One You're With." The concert begins at 8 p.m.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
SUN 07/07
53 Thieves
This band that consists of two producers from the U.S. and two vocalists from the UK comes to the Beachland Ballroom tonight at 8. Songs such as "Coastal" possess a '70s vibe with soft Sade-like vocals and fluttering synths. The atmospheric music should evoke a chilled-out vibe. Rachel Ana Dobken opens.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
Killer Queen
The tribute act to the great British glam rock Queen performs tonight at 7:30 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. The band formed in 1993 and frontman Patrick Myers enjoyed playing the classic rock band's music so much, he has kept at it.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
Alexander Star and Sons of Mystro
Emmy-winning singer-songwriter Alexander Star teams up with Sons of Mystro for this tour that brings them to Cain Park in Cleveland Heights. A duo, Songs of Mystro famously use the violin instead of their voices to make their music. The concert begins at 8 p.m.
14591 Superior Rd., Clevelans Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
Justin Timberlake
Tonight at 7:30, the pop superstar who recently made headlines for picking up a DUI in the Hamptons returns to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Earlier this year, Timberlake released his latest album, Everything I Thought I Was, an album that features a mix of ballads ("Memphis") and dancefloor fodder ("F**** Up the Disco"). Expect Timberlake to capably deliver the material with highly choreographed dance routines.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
TUE 07/09
Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers Spirit Trail 25th Anniversary Tour
The singer-songwriter brings his tour marking the 25th anniversary of his 1998 album Spirit Trail, a collection of roots-y tunes that enables him to show off his piano playing, to the Goodyear Theater in Akron. The show begins at 7:30 p.m., and every ticket holder will receive a copy of the Spirit Trail: 25th Anniversary Edition reissue at the show.
1201 East Market St., Akron, 330-659-7118, goodyeartheater.com
Lake Street Dive: Good Together Tour
"Better Not Tell You," a groovy tune that's the latest single from this group's new album, Good Together, references Shakespeare. It accurately represents just how sophisticated the band's funk/pop/rock tunes are. The group performs tonight at 8 at TempleLive at the Cleveland Masonic.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com
WED 07/10
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
These two Rock Hall inductees struck gold when they began working together in 1979 on Pat Benatar's debut album, In the Heat of the Night, which yielded the huge single "Heartbreaker." Their streak continued with tunes such as "Hit Me with Your Best Shot," "Fire and Ice" and "Love Is a Battlefield." They perform at 7:30 p.m. at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers
Jon Spencer (Blues Explosion, Boss Hog, Pussy Galore, Heavy Trash) and his backing band, the HITmakers, bring their unique take on garage rock to the Beachland Tavern tonight at 8. They're touring in support of their new album, Spencer Gets It, an incendiary collection of hard-rocking tunes that features distorted guitars and Spencer's distinctive spoken/barked vocals. MK Ultras open the show.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
THU 07/11
Norah Jones
The singer-songwriter who had great success with her 2002 debut album, Come Away with Me, comes to Blossom. Singer Mavis Staples opens the show. The concert begins at 8 p.m.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
FRI 07/12
Luke Bryan
“Mind of a Country Boy,” the latest single from country superstar Luke Bryan, might sound like the jingle for a pickup truck what with lines like "I'm loving this life I live" and with its twangy guitars, but it's become another big hit for Bryan, who's been topping the country charts for the past two decades. Bryan brings his Mind of a Country Boy Tour to Blossom tonight at 7.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
The 50th Anniversary Celebration of the Michael Stanley Band
Local musicians, some of whom performed with the late local rocker Michael Stanley, will participate in this tribute to Stanley and his band. The concert begins at 7:30 tonight at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
SAT 07/13
Thandiswa Mazwai
The South African singer who began her career in the '90s with music groups Jack Knife and Bongo Maffin performs tonight at 9 at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
SUN 07/14
Mates of State
This prolific indie rock act has released seven full-length albums since 2000. In the process of recording a new album with long-time collaborator Peter Katis (Death Cab for Cutie, Frightened Rabbit), they've hit the road to play 17 shows in 17 days. As a result, they should be in good form when they play the Beachland Ballroom tonight at 8. Al Menne opens.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
MON 07/15
Train & REO Speedwagon
The two groups from different eras bring their Summer Road Trip Tour to Blossom tonight at 6:25. REO Speedwagon formed in the late '60s and would have a huge hit with 1980's Hi Infidelity. The pop/rock act Train formed in 1993 and would become hugely popular thanks to "Meet Virginia," the catchy single from their 1998 self-titled debut. Expect both groups to stick to the hits for tonight's show.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
