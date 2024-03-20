Livewire: 17 of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week

click to enlarge
WED 03/20
Wayne Hancock
Echoing the past while confronting the present, Wayne "The Train" Hancock embodies the classic style of straight-shooting songwriting. He plucks out jangling melodies on the guitar while his lyrics cut right to the chase. On tracks like "Lone Road Home," Hancock ponders existentialism and eternity in the simplest of ways. Cory Grinder and the Playboy Scouts, a local honky-tonk group, opens the show. The concert begins at 8 p.m. at the Beachland Tavern.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
THU 03/21
Here Come the Mummies
This mysterious funk group has opened for the likes of P-Funk, Al Green, Mavis Staples, KC and the Sunshine Band,and Cheap Trick. It's also a festival favorite. The anonymous band members have reportedly won several Grammies with other artists. The group performs tonight at 6:30 at the Kent Stage.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
SAT 03/23
Black Violin Experience Tour
This group that "reconceptualizes what a violin concert looks and sounds like, building bridges to a place where Mozart, Marvin Gaye and Kendrick Lamar harmoniously coexist. Black Violin invites you to think outside of the box," as it's put in a press release, performs tonight at 8 at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Avenue, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
SUN 03/24
An Evening with Karla Bonoff and Livingston Taylor
The two singer-songwriters whose careers date back to the 1970s come to Kent Stage tonight at 6:30. Bonhoff's songs have become hits for Bonnie Raitt, Wynonna Judd and Linda Ronstadt. James Taylor's brother, Taylor has had Top 40 hits such as "I Will Be in Love with You" and "I'll Come Running." For tonight's show, they'll perform both solo and together.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
Felicity
After releasing a series of successful singles in 2023, indie rockers Felicity returned earlier this year with the new track "Charlie Sheen." The quirky emo track features Point North's Jon Lundin. Expect to hear it tonight when the band plays Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
Shovels & Rope
This country duo — Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent — delivers what a press release describes as "character-driven narratives about around imperfect protagonists and their shortcomings." Released in 2022, Manticore
finds the group in good form as synths and manic vocals drive songs such as "Domino" and softer vocals resonate on the ballad "Crown Victoria." The group performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom. Al Olendar opens.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
TUE 03/26
Ducks Ltd.
Toronto-based Ducks Ltd. performs tonight at 7 at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood as it brings its tour in support of the critically-acclaimed new album, Harm’s Way
, to town. Produced by Dave Vettraino (Dehd, Deeper, Lala Lala), the album's brittle indie pop tunes have a retro, '80s New Wave feel to them.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
WED 03/27
Samantha Fish
An internationally acclaimed blues singer, songwriter and lead guitarist who regularly makes Northeast Ohio one of the stops on her many tours, Samantha Fish has released six albums and appeared on many a magazine cover throughout her acclaimed career. A fierce guitarist and singer, Fish comes to the Kent Stage tonight at 6:30.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra
The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra just won a Grammy for Large Jazz Ensemble for their brand new album, Basie Swings the Blues
, featuring vocalists Bobby Rush, Mr. Sipp, George Benson, Bettye LaVette and Carmen Bradford. The group performs tonight at 7:30 at the Tri-C Metro Auditorium.
2809 Woodland Ave., 216-987-4444, tricpresents.com
Robert Lockwood Jr Blues Birthday Celebration
A fixture on the local blues scene for many years, the late Robert Lockwood Jr was a blues icon with both a local and national following. Tonight at 7:30 at the Beachland Ballroom, local singer-songwriter Austin Walkin Cane teams up with Colin Dussault to celebrate what would've been Lockwood Jr's birthday. The concert begins at 7:30. DC Carnes and the DC3 host.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
THU 03/28
Benefit for the Family of Lachlan MacKinnon
Local acts Mourning [A] BLKstar, Wrong Places, Whatever, OONGOW!!! and Hello! 3D will perform at this benefit concert for the family of Lachlan MacKinnon, the local rocker who played in the local act Chargers Street Gang and once worked at the Beachland. MacKinnon tragically passed away earlier this year. The concert begins at 8 p.m. Admission is a $20 suggested donation.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
Celtic Woman 20th Anniversary Tour
Originally, this Irish act formed for a one-time event that was held in Dublin. After the concert aired repeatedly on PBS, the group became a sensation and has continued to tour and record ever since. The group brings its 20th anniversary tour to the State Theatre tonight at 7.
1519 Euclid Avenue, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
A Flock of Seagulls
As the story goes, A Flock of Seagulls band leader Mike Score was a hairdresser when he formed this British synth-pop group in 1979. Thanks to some heavy exposure via MTV, the tune "I Ran (So Far Away)" became a big hit, and the group has milked that success ever since. It comes to House of Blues tonight at 7. Strangelove: The Depeche Mode Experience opens the show.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
FRI 03/29
Blackberry Smoke
Blackberry Smoke put out its debut in 2003 and since that debut, the band has independently released several full-length records and has toured relentlessly, building a strong and loyal community of fans. The group performs tonight at 8 at TempleLive at the Cleveland Masonic.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com
JJ Grey & Mofro
The 11 songs on Olustee
, the latest offering from blues-rock act JJ Grey & Mofro, range from the raucous Wonderland” to "Sitting on Top of the World," a song driven by woozy horns. It's an ambitious effort, and the uptempo songs should translate well to the stage. The blues-rock act comes to the Agora tonight at 6:30. Judith Hill opens.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
Colin Hay
The Aussie singer-songwriter best known as the frontman of '80s act Men at Work returns to the Kent Stage tonight at 6:30. He's touring behind a new solo album, Now and the Evermore
, a collection of mid-tempo rock/pop tunes that he recorded in his adopted L.A. hometown.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
SAT 03/30
Adam Ant
Adam & the Ants' 1979 debut "channeled the sexy swagger of glam through the provocations of punk, creating a dark, sexy, and vital sound," as a press release state. The sound would later influence the likes of Nine Inch Nails, who covered the Adam & the Ants song "You're So Physical." Still relevant after all these years, Ant brings his ANTMUSIC tour to the Goodyear Theatre tonight at 8.
1201 East Market St., Akron, goodyeartheater.com
