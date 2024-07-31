Livewire: 18 of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland in August

[ { "name": "Ad - NativeInline - Injected", "component": "38482495", "insertPoint": "3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "5" },{ "name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline", "component": "38482494", "insertPoint": "2/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "9" } ]
THU 08/01
Brotality
Influenced by acts such as Mastodon and Megadeth, this hard rock band featuring brothers Bryce and Reece Maopolski brings its tour in support of its new EP, It Feeds, to the Foundry in Lakewood.
11729 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-555-6669, facebook.com/foundrycleveland.
Laura Hickli
This Canadian art-pop band brings its tour in support of its new album, Both Feet in the World, At Least I Can Stand, to the Rialto Theatre in Akron. Angie Haze, Chrissy Strong and Blue Hour open. The show begins at 7 p.m.
1000 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, 234-525-1956, rialtotheatre.com.
Music Box Supper Club 10-Year Anniversary Kickoff
The local group Nitebridge plays Motown hits at tonight's special show at the Music Box Supper Club. The concert celebrates the club's ten-year anniversary, and there will be $10 food and beverage specials. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com.
FRI 08/02
Mike.
This former baseball player has established himself as a credible country artist. Mike., who raps, delivers his vocals with a bit of a drawl on his latest effort, the heavily produced the lows., a 35-track album of highly personal tunes about overcoming emotional obstacles. He performs tonight at 7:30 at Jacobs Pavilion.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com.
Jane Monheit
The New York-based jazz singer and her band perform at 7:30 tonight at the Market Garden Brewery Tasting Room. Monheit raised eyebrows with her 2002 debut album, Never Never Land, and has toured the world and played venues such as the Hollywood Bowl during the course of her career that now stretches back decades. Dinner is available at the venue before the show, and a late-night menu is also available.
1947 West 25th St., 216-621-4000, marketgardenbrewery.com.
Sunset Sounds
This special event at Cain Park features local musical acts that play a variety of styles of music, including folk, soul, rock and blues. Tonight, Dr. E will deliver "inspirational soul." The free event begins at 7.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com.
SAT 08/03
John Fogerty
When John Fogerty, the former frontman of Credence Clearwater Revival performed at Jacobs Pavilion back in 2015, he reveled in revisiting his glory days. The set featured boisterous renditions of CCR tunes such as “Born on the Bayou,” “Travelin’ Band” and “Up Around the Bend.” Expect something similar when Fogerty returns to the venue tonight at 7. George Thorogood & the Destroyers and Hearty Har open.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com.
SUN 08/04
New Long Road
A new and very different version of an older Cleveland band called Long Road, New Long Road makes its debut today at 2 p.m. in a free concert in Cain Park’s Alma Theater. The band is an updated edition of the aforementioned Long Road, a folky 1960s-style group that played around the Cleveland area from 2007 to 2016.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com.
MON 08/05
Primus and Coheed and Cambria
The two groups bring their co-headlining tour to Blossom. While both bands play progressive rock, they come at the music from different angles. Primus draws from funk and punk, and Coheed and Cambria caters more to the metal crowd. The concert begins at 7 p.m.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com.
TUE 08/06
Hozier
An Irish singer and songwriter from Bray, County Wicklow, Hozier shot to fame after "Take Me to Church," the single from his debut EP, became a huge hit (the song is also on his self-titled full-length debut). A gospel-inspired tune, it's a surprisingly soulful and passionate ballad that showcases Hozier's husky voice. Hozier brings his Unreal Unearth Tour to Blossom tonight at 7:30.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com.
Skerryvore
This Scottish group draws from folk, rock and pop on its six studio albums. The group performs tonight at 8 at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com.
WED 08/07
Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket
These two '90s acts known for their radio friendly approach to alternative rock bring their co-headlining tour to Cain Park in Cleveland Heights. The concert begins at 7 p.m., and Vertical Horizon opens.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com.
Stephen Sanchez
The singer-songwriter with a gentle croon channels everyone from Elvis Presley to Roy Orbison and Frank Sinatra on his 2023 album, Angel Face. On tour in support of a new deluxe version of the album, Sanchez performs tonight at 6:30 at Jacobs Pavilion. Ray Bull opens.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com.
Thirty Seconds to Mars
The group led by actor Jared Leto brings its Seasons World Tour to Blossom tonight at 7:30. The trek supports the band's latest album, It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day. The LP's lead single, "Stuck," is a big hit thanks to its Maroon 5-like pop sensibilities.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com.
THU 08/08
Elephant Sessions
A festival favorite that's played Glastonbury, Byron Bay Bluesfest and Colours of Ostrava, this Scottish indie-folk act comes to the Winchester in Lakewood tonight as part of its first U.S. tour. The trek supports the new album, For the Night.
12112 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-600-5338, facebook.com/TheWinchesterMusicTavern.
Katy Kirby
Singer-songwriter Katy Kirby’s latest album, Blue Raspberry, "traces the crescendo and collapse of new love, savoring and scrutinizing the saccharine artificiality that sustains romantic fantasy," as it's put in press materials. Kirby's tour in support of the album brings her to Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com.
Dale Watson
This honky-tonk icon takes his inspiration from the likes of Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and George Strait. A true American treasure, he performs tonight at 7:30 at Music Box Supper Club. Local singer-songwriter Thor Platter opens.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com.
FRI 08/09
BANNERS
The English indie-pop act BANNERS (a.k.a. Michael Joseph Nelson) bring his headlining tour in support of his new album, All Back to Mine, to the Beachland Ballroom.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
Dan + Shay
Dan + Shay's music effortlessly crosses over from country into the pop world, something that's apparent on the band's debut, Where It All Began. The group brings its Heartbreak on the Map Tour to Blossom tonight at 7:30.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com.
Five for Fighting
To date, the indie rock group Five For Fighting has released six studio albums, and frontman John Ondrasik has penned major hits, including the chart-topping “100 Years,” “The Riddle,” “Chances,” “World” and “Easy Tonight.” Tonight at 7, he brings the band to House of Blues Cambridge Room.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.
Happy Together 2024 Tour
The Turtles, Jay and the Americans, the Association, Badfinger, the Vogues and the Cowsills will all perform as part of this nostalgic multi-band bill. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html.
Lamb of God and Mastodon
The two veteran metal acts bring their co-headlining tour to Jacobs Pavilion. Mastodon's Leviathan and Lamb of God’s Ashes of the Wake were both originally released on Aug. 31, 2004 and so this tour is dubbed Ashes of the Leviathan. Both bands will play the albums in their entirety. Kerry King and Unearth. The show begins at 5 p.m.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com.
SAT 08/10
Iration and Pepper
These two SoCal-based alternative acts bring their co-headlining tour to Jacobs Pavilion. Denm and Artikal Sound System open. The concert begins at 5 p.m.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com.
The Queens of R&B: Xscape & SWV
Xscape and SWV bring their co-headlining tour to Blossom tonight at 7.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com.
SUN 08/11
A Harmonica Salute to Reese Black Germany
Today at 5 p.m., the Beachland Ballroom will celebrate and remember the life and times of Reese Black Germany, a popular local harmonica player who passed away last year at age 64. Local harp players as well as the bands that Reese shared the stage with will be on hand at the Cleveland Blues Society event that’ll be held in conjunction with the nonprofit Cleveland Rocks: Past, Present and Future.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
LoveMuffinPalooza 2024
LoveMuffinPalooza 2024, the annual music festival/fundraiser put on by locally based Love Muffin Records, returns to the Bop Stop today. Doors are at 5:30 pm and the music begins at, 6:30 pm. The event is a fundraiser for The Gathering Place, a cancer support center with locations in Beachwood and Westlake. In addition to performances by local acts, there will also be a raffle with over 150 prizes from local Cleveland businesses.
2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, themusicsettlement.org.
MON 08/12
Robert Earl Keen
An Americana icon who's released 21 albums during the length of his career, singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen performs tonight at 6:30 at the Kent Stage.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org.
TUE 08/13
Bush
The British rock group that famously copped its sound from the Pacific Northwest comes to Jacobs Pavilion today at 5 p.m. Jerry Cantrell and Candlebox open.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com.
Tedeschi Trucks Band
This blues rock act that features guitarist Derek Trucks and singer-guitarist Susan Tedeschi performs tonight at 7 at Blossom. Country singer-songwriter Margo Price opens the show.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com.
