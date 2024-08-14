Livewire: 18 of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland in August

[ { "name": "Ad - NativeInline - Injected", "component": "38482495", "insertPoint": "3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "5" },{ "name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline", "component": "38482494", "insertPoint": "2/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "9" } ]
WED 08/14
Missy Elliott
Ciara, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland share the bill with recent Rock Hall Inductee Missy Elliott, who performs tonight at 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Expect Elliott to deliver classic tracks like "Get Ur Freak On," an intoxicating mix of funk, R&B and hip-hop that celebrates individuality.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.
Sons of Cream
Malcom Bruce and Kofi Baker are sons of two of the original members of the British blues band Cream. The third member of this trio is guitarist Rob Johnson, who is a grandnephew of Cream drummer Ginger Baker. Together, they pay tribute to Cream (and they cover two Blind Faith tunes as well). The group performs tonight at 7:30 at Music Box Supper Club.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com.
THU 08/15
Jeff "Skunk" Baxter
Known for his work with Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers, Jeff "Skunk" Baxter has collaborated with Elton John, Joni Mitchell, Jimi Hendrix and Barbra Streisand. For this show at the Music Box, he'll showcase his first solo album, Speed of Heat. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com.
Hootie & the Blowfish
When Hootie & the Blowfish played Blossom in 2019, the band began its set with a rousing rendition of “Hannah Jane,” and singer Darius Rucker effortlessly commanded the stage, even though his voice was a bit buried in the mix at the concert's start. He led the audience through a clap-along “I Go Blind,” and his voice came into focus on a cover of Radney Foster’s “A Fine Line.” Expect a similar performance when the band returns to Blossom tonight at 7.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com.
FRI 08/16
Chuchito Valdés International Trio
A master of Cuban music, Chuchito Valdés has also extensively studied classical music. His original compositions and arrangements draw on classical harmonic and structural techniques. He draws on many styles including Afro-Cuban Latin Jazz, Bebop, Danzon, Cha-Cha-Cha, Son Montuno and much more. Valdés currently resides in Cancun, Mexico and is a frequent performer in the United State and Canada., He and his band perform at 7:30 tonight and tomorrow night at Market Garden Brewery.
1947 West 25th St., 216-621-4000, marketgardenbrewery.com.
SAT 08/17
Floyd Nation
The Pink Floyd tribute act performs at 8:30 p.m. at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights. The band will even bring backing singers and a saxophonist with it as it recreates tunes by the psychedelic rock act.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com.
Angie McMahon
This singer-songwriter arrives at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights after playing Glastonbury and in front of 14,000 fans in Australia. Expect to hear some tunes from an upcoming EP featuring songs that were written and recorded during the same period as her new album Light, Dark, Light Again. The concert begins at 8:30 p.m.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs.
TUE 08/20
Iron & Wine
This veteran indie rock band recently returned with Light Verse, its first full-length release in over seven years. Standout single, a tune that could pass as an old-time country standard, finds frontman Sam Beam harmonizing perfectly with Fiona Apple. The indie rock act comes to the Agora Theatre tonight at 6:30. Sunny War opens.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com.
WED 08/21
Glass Animals
Having just released I Love You So Fucking Much, the follow-up to 2020’s hit Dreamland, which sold over 12 million copies globally thanks to the infectious hit “Heat Waves,” reportedly the biggest international hit song from a British band in almost 30 years, the Glass Animals have embarked on a lengthy U.S. tour. The alternative rock act plays tonight at 7:45 at Blossom.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com.
Koe Wetzel
The Texas singer-songwriter gained a cult following with the release of his 2016 album, Noise Complaint, which mixed country, rock, hip-hop and even grunge. On tour in support of his latest effort, 9 Lives, he performs tonight at 6 at Jacobs Pavilion. Treaty Oak Revival and Dylan Wheeler open.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com.
THU 08/22
The Doobie Brothers
When the Doobie Brothers opened for Santana at Blossom in 2019, they delivered an opening set laden with their hits from the '70s. A vibrant saxophone solo put a punctuation mark on a rousing rendition of “Without You,” and the band played “China Grove,” a track that featured pitch perfect harmony vocals, with a real fierceness. Expect something similar tonight when the classic rock act returns to Blossom at 7.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com.
FRI 08/23
The Avett Brothers
Back in the early 2000s, this folk rock group out of North Carolina started playing a primitive approximation of bluegrass and folk music but has evolved into a band that can adroitly draw from a wide range of influences. On tour in support of a self-titled album, the band performs tonight at 6:30 at Jacobs Pavilion. Sammy Rae & the Friends open.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com.
Bachman-Turner Overdrive
Band leader Randy Bachman gained fame with both the Guess Who and BTO. He now has more than120 gold and platinum album/singles awards around the world. He brings BTO to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html.
Samara Joy
Inspired by Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday, this soul/jazz singer won high praise for last year's Linger Awhile, which even picked up a Grammy. She performs tonight at 8 at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com.
Graham Nash
The two-time Rock Hall Inductee brings his tour in support of his new album, Now, to the Kent Stage. He’s called the release the "most personal" album he's ever made.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org.
SAT 08/24
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
Melbourne's King Gizzard has made a name for itself with its experimental jams that draw from both psych rock and synth pop. The psychedelic rock band comes to town tonight as part of a tour in support of its latest effort, Flight b741. The wacky single "Hog Calling Contest" sounds like Primus on acid. The group plays at 6 at Jacobs Pavilion. The indie rock band Geese opens the show.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com.
SUN 08/25
The Robert Cray Band and Steve Earle
Bluesman Robert Cray and alt-country icon Steve Earle bring their co-headlining tour to Cain Park in Cleveland Heights. Cray had his biggest hits in the '80s but has kept steadily recording and touring and so has Earle, who just released his live album, Alone Again (Live), which features his hits “Copperhead Road,” “The Galway Girl" and “Guitar Town." The concert begins at 8 p.m.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com.
O.A.R.
Perhaps best known for the quirky underground hit "That Was a Crazy Game of Poker," the jam band with Columbus, OH roots returns to Jacobs Pavilion tonight at 6. Fitz and the Tantrums open the show.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com.
