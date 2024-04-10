Livewire: 19 of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland in April

WED 04/10
Photo credit: George Holz
Suzanne Vega comes to the Kent Stage. See: Saturday, April 13.
The Thing
The New York-based psych-garage four-piece comes to the Beachland Tavern tonight at 8 as part of its largest headline to date. The Yellow Elevators open.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
FRI 04/12
In the Pines
This psych rock band from Cincinnati brings its tour in support of its latest record, Painting by Numbers
, to the Beachland Tavern. Cleveland's the Vumms, Columbus-based Super Sport (featuring Evan Westfall of CAAMP) and Zack Keim open.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
Mannequin Pussy
Thanks to their new John Congleton-produced album, this indie rock act has caught fire. The careening single "I Got Heaven," probably the band's best-known tune, even made a few Top 10 lists last year. The group performs tonight at 8:30 at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. According to the club's website, this show is sold out.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
Real Estate
Indie rockers Real Estate recorded their latest album, Daniel
, with Daniel Tashian at RCA Studio A in Nashville, and Tashian, who's previously worked with country superstar Kacey Musgraves, brings out the band's pop impulses. A track such as "Water Underground" features harmony vocals and has an Everly Brothers vibe to it. The band performs tonight at the Roxy at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood. Singer-songwriter Marina Allen opens.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
VNV Nation
Almost every record that this London-based electronic dance and rock duo has released sounds epic. The enormous scope of the music has earned the group a loyal following among a cross-section of industrial rockers, black-clad Goth kids and electronic enthusiasts. The group performs tonight at 7 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
SAT 04/13
Heart by Heart
Founding Heart bassist Steve Fossen and original Heart drummer Michael DeRosier, both of whom were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013 as members of Heart, bring their group dubbed Heart to Heart to the Hoke Theatre on the Lorain Community College campus in Elyria. The band aims to "honor the magic and power of the music of Heart," so expect to hear hits such as "Magic Man," "Crazy on You" and "Dog & Butterfly." The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
1005 North Abbe Rd., Elyria, 440-366-4040, lorainccc.edu
Dustin Lynch
The country singer-songwriter brings his Killed the Cowboy Tour to the Covelli Centre in Youngstown. The tour supports last year's Killed the Cowboy
, an album of introspective tunes led by the somber title track. The show begins at 8 p.m.
229 East Front St., Youngstown, 330-746-5600, covellicentre.com
Joe Satriani and Steve Vai
The two axe slingers bring their co-headlining tour to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
This local rock group celebrates the release of its new album, Two
, with tonight's show at Treelawn Social Club. Snowdon, who draws from pop, jazz, rock and world music, made its local debut back in 2019 when it participated in a John Lennon tribute. The music begins at 8, and Bessemer Saints open.
15335 Waterloo Rd, 216-677-8733, thetreelawn.com
Suzanne Vega
The veteran singer-songwriter who released several big hits in the late '80s when she was part of folk revival comes to the Kent Stage tonight at 6:30 as part of a tour dubbed Old Songs, New Songs and Other Songs. Longtime guitarist Gerry Leonard will accompany the singer-songwriter known for hits such as "Luka," "Marlene on the Wall" and "Tom's Diner."
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
SUN 04/14
Jesse Dayton
This Austin-based renegade rocker draws from East Texas/Louisiana Blues, old-school country and punk rock. Shooter Jennings helmed his latest recording, the forthcoming The Hard Way Blues. Expect to hear songs from it as well as tracks from Dayton's extensive catalog when he performs tonight at the Kent Stage.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
Caroline Rose
Layers of vocal arrangements from Balkan-influenced yawps to Gregorian autoTune choirs distinguish this singer-songwriter’s latest album, The Art of Forgetting, giving it a dreamlike quality. Rose performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom. La Force opens the show.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
THU 04/18
Alvvays
When it came time to start on Alvvays's third album, 2022’s Blue Rev
, singer-guitarist Molly Rankin retreated to the Toronto Islands to focus on songwriting. The resulting songs reflect an intense focus on emulating some of the great indie rockers of the '80s and '90s, and the influence of acts such as Pavement and Sonic Youth is apparent. The group comes to the Agora Theatre tonight at 7 as part of a tour in support of Blue Rev
.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
The Skatalites
The current tour from this terrific old school reggae act celebrates the band's 60th anniversary. While the group only officially existed for a short time in the '60s (It would reunite in the 1980s), it influenced acts such as the Specials, the English Beat, Madness, the Selecter and Bad Manners. The latest incarnation of the group performs tonight at 6:30 at the Kent Stage.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
Toto
The classic rock act has a long history with Cleveland. It played the Agora on its very first U.S. tour. The Agora show took place in February of 1979. It was broadcast on both radio and television locally and eventually was broadcast overseas as well on Japanese television. The group returns to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons
With his three-and-a-half-octave vocal ranges, more than 100 million records sold and a multi-decade career (that includes Jersey Boys biographical Broadway musical and feature film), Frankie Valli remains a musical superstar. He and his backing band, the Four Seasons, perform tonight at 8 at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
FRI 04/19
Emo Orchestra
Backed by a full orchestra, Escape The Fate will perform its own hits as well as emo anthems by My Chemical Romance, New Found Glory and Panic! At the Disco. The show begins at 8 p.m. at TempleLive at the Cleveland Masonic.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com
Marion Meadows Group
Contemporary jazz saxophonist Marion Meadows brings his group to the Murphy Theater on Tri-C's main campus for tonight's concert, which begins at 7:30. Local jazz/R&B act Hubb's Groove will open the show.
2200 Community Collage Ave, 216-394-8926, tri-c.edu
RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles
This popular Beatles tribute act will play tunes from the era of Sgt. Pepper and the Magical Mystery Tour as well as some of the Fab Four's biggest hits at this concert that begins at 8 tonight at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Avenue, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Benjamin Todd & the Lost Dog Street Band
Lost Dog Street Band comes to the Agora tonight as part of a tour in support its new album, Survived, which features songs it recorded live. Led by singer-songwriter Benjamin Tod Flipp, the band plays alt-country steeped in bluegrass, as the album's first two singles, “Brighter Shade” and “If You Leave Me Now,” demonstrate.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
SAT 04/20
Carbon Leaf
This Celtic/alt-country/folk-rock group that formed in 1993 caught a big break in 2001 when the catchy single "The Boxer," a song that draws from the band's Celtic roots, became a big hit. The group has kept at it over the decades, and it performs tonight at 6:30 at the Kent Stage.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
Lotus
Straddling the line between the more traditional jam band ethos and the burgeoning world of electronic dance music, Lotus finds itself in a unique position with respect to its fan bases: They’re introducing one side to the other, and the blend has proven to be pretty effective. The group performs at 8 tonight and tomorrow night at the Beachland Ballroom.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
SUN 04/21
MIKE
On tour to support his latest album, Pinball
, underground rapper MIKE brings his Somebody Fine Me Trouble tour to town tonight. The tour will also feature songs from last year's ambitious 24-track album, Burning Desire
. The show begins at 8 p.m. at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
John R. Miller
John R. Miller's 2021 single, "Lookin' Over My Shoulder," puts Miller's droll vocals and witty lyrics on full display. It was a big enough success that it gave the singer-songwriter's career a bit of a boost. On tour to support his latest effort, Heat Comes Down
, Miller performs tonight at 7 at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood. The Deslondes share the bill.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
