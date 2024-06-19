Livewire: 19 of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through June

click to enlarge THU 06/20
Walker Hayes
Credit: John Abbott
Take 6 kicks off the annual Tri- C JazzFest. See: Thursday, June 20.
The country singer-songwriter who had a hit in 2021 with "Fancy Like," a catchy tune that finds him speaking/rapping more than singing, performs tonight at 6 at Jacobs Pavilion. Matt Schuster and Tigirlily Gold open.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
Take 6
The award-winning vocal group that pays gospel, pop, jazz and R&B comes to the Mimi Ohio Theatre tonight at 8 as part of Tri-C JazzFest.
1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
You don't have to like jazz to like Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. The group's spirited live performances have won over crowds at alt-rock festivals like Lollapalooza. They perform tonight at 8 at Cain Park. OutKast's Big Boi opens.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
FRI 06/21
Marcus Miller & Bob James Quartet
These two veteran jazz musicians have won numerous awards over the course of their length careers. Miller, a bassist who's worked with acts such as Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock and Luther Vandross, and James, a keyboardist who released his free jazz debut, Bold Conceptions, in 1963, will perform at this concert that’s part of Tri-C JazzFest. It begins at 7:45 p.m. at Connor Palace.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Jason Moran and the Bandwagon
Pianist and composer Jason Moran brings his Bandwagaon Trio to the Allen Theatre as part of Tri-C JazzFest. Moran has composed scores for Ava DuVernay films and for a staged version of Ta-Nehisi Coates's Between the World and Me. The concert begins at 5 p.m.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Cécile McLorin Salvant
Winner of three consecutive Grammys for Best Jazz Vocal Album, this singer draws from the vaudeville, blues and folk traditions for her music. She performs tonight at 6:30 at the Mimi Ohio Theatre as part of Tri-C JazzFest.
1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Scary Goldings
This funk supergroup that features guitarist Ryan Lerman and keyboardist Jack Conte performs tonight at 10 at the Mimi Ohio Theater. The show is part of Tri-C JazzFest.
Mimi Ohio Theatre, 1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Hank Williams Jr.
On the road to mark the 45th anniversary of the release of his hit album Family Tradition. the veteran country singer-songwriter performs tonight at 7 at Blossom. Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives will open the show.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
SAT 06/22
Artemis with Flying Home: A Trumpet Summit
Founded in 2017, Artemis features a multinational and multigenerational group of female jazz musicians. They'll perform today at 2:30 at the Mimi Ohio Theatre as part of Tri-C JazzFest. The concert will also celebrate Tri-C JazzFest Jazz Academy alumni such as Sean Jones, Dominick Farinacci, Curtis Taylor and Tom Lehman.
1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Harold Lόpez-Nussa: Timba a la Americana
This Cuban-born jazz musician made his Blue Note debut with Timba a al Americana, an album of funky instrumentals that possesses a Latin vibe. He performs today at 5:15 p.m. at the Allen Theatre as part of Tri-C JazzFest. Brazilian jazz guitarist Diego Figueiredo opens.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Charles Lloyd Ocean II
Having recorded with the Doors, the Birds, the Grateful Dead and the Beach Boys, Charles Lloyd is a jazz icon who's also known in the rock world. He brings the second iteration of his Oceans trio to the Mimi Ohio Theatre tonight at 7:30. It's part of Tri-C JazzFest.
1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Bonnie Raitt
The bluesy singer-guitarist who enjoyed some commercial success in the '90s comes to the Akron Civic Theatre tonight at 8. Her latest album, Just Like That, features narrative tunes such as the title track that feature Raitt's low-key vocals and restrained guitar playing. British soul singer James Hunter opens the show.
182 South Main St., Akron, 330-253-2488, akroncivic.com
.
SUN 06/23
Los Lonely Boys
The Texas trio became a sensation shortly after forming in 1996 and delivering a major hit with the bluesy Latin ballad "Heaven." The group performs tonight at 8 at Cain Park.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
TUE 06/25
Janet Jackson: Together Again
Famous for her theatrical, heavily choreographed live performances, Rock Hall Inductee Janet Jackson brings her Together Again tour to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 8. The tour celebrates Jackson's 50th anniversary in entertainment and spotlights three of her best albums: The Velvet Rope, janet and Rhythm Nation. Nelly opens.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Dave Matthews Band
On tour to promote its latest album, 2023's Walk Around the Moon, the jam band makes yet another appearance at Blossom tonight at 7:30. The album, the band's first studio release in five years, features a handful of tracks that had already made their way into the band's live sets.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
WED 06/26
Niall Horan
A former member of the Boy Band supergroup One Direction, Niall Horan brings his tour in support of his new solo album, The Show, to Blossom tonight at 7:30. Originally from Mullingar, Ireland, Horan has sold over 80 million records. His 2017 full-length solo debut, Flicker, included the hit singles “Slow Hands” and “This Town.” New singles "Heaven" and "Meltdown" feature shimmering synths and anthemic choruses that should translate well to the stage even if the tunes reek of overproduction.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
THU 06/27
AJR: The Maybe Man Tour
The skinny jeans weaning indie rock act performs tonight at 6:15 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Inspired by Broadway, the current show features CGI/effects, narration and set design. Mxmtoon (aka singer-songwriter Maia) opens; last year, the indie rocker released plum blossom (revisited), a reconsideration of the early songs that propelled her to fame.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
SAT 06/29
Brothers Osborne
John and TJ Osborne grew up writing and playing songs for friends and family. After moving from Maryland to Nashville, they launched Brothers Osborne, a self-described "twang-and-crunch duo" that blends country and rock. The band's been a huge success, and the current tour supports last year's self-titled LP and this year's EP, Break Mine. The group performs tonight at 7 at Jacobs Pavilion. Stephen Wilson Jr. opens.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
SUN 06/30
Is for Lovers & Hawthorne Heights Presents: 20 Years of Tears
The “Is for Lovers Festival” launched in 2022 with Hawthorne Heights, the founders and curators of the annual outing, bringing the touring trek to three cities for its inaugural run. In 2023, “Is for Lovers” expanded to 10 cities. Named after Hawthorne Heights’ iconic song, “Ohio Is for Lovers,” this year's tour features Hawthorne Heights, I See Stars, Anberlin, Armor for Sleep, Emery and This Wild Life. The concert begins at 5 p.m. at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter