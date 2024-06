Livewire: 22 of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland in June

click to enlarge Courtesy of AEG Presents Jacob Collier comes to Jacobs Pavilion. See: Wednesday, June 12.

THU 06/06

FRI 06/07

SAT 06/08

SUN 06/09

TUE 06/11

WED 06/12

FRI 06/14

SAT 06/15

SUN 06/16

MON 06/17

Led by whispering singer Michelle Joy, this alternative rock act writes pop tunes with enough of an edge to appeal to the alt-rock crowd. Last year'sestablished the group as an underground sensation and Cocteau Twins-like songs such as the title track, "Loving You" and "Metal Heart" really shimmer. The group plays tonight at 7 at the Agora.5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com The popular country singer-songwriter brings his Sun Goes Down tour to Blossom. Of course, the show will be one huge unhinged party. And yet, Chesney tries to get serious on his latest effort,. "The Way I Love You Now" is a tender ballad and "This Too Shall Pass" adopts a somber tone. Still, expect party hearty tunes such as "One More Sunset" and "Blame It on the Salt" to really resonate. The concert begins tonight at 7:30.1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com The masked alt-country singer-songwriter channels old school country acts such as Willie Nelson and Roy Orbison on his latest effort,, a collection of duets that pairs Peck with everyone from Elton John to Nathaniel Rateliff, performs tonight at 6 at Jacobs Pavilion. Durand Jones and Debbii Dawson open.2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com Having just released a new new single and music video for the single "SXFNK," a tune that channels Parliament/Bootsy Collins with its thick bass riffs and ribald lyrics, this funk band brings its first tour in two years to the Beachland Tavern. The show begins at 8 p.m.15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com This Buffalo-based Pink Floyd tribute band presents a live show that consists of a stage production that emulates and recreates the sight and sound of a classic Pink Floyd show. The group covers the entire Pink Floyd catalog, from the early Syd Barrett days to 1994'salbum. The group performs tonight at 7:30 at the Goodyear Theater in Akron.1201 East Market St., Akron, 330-659-7118, goodyeartheater.com Since 2007, the Cleveland Lottery League has taken place on a biennial basis. It randomly pairs local musicians together to see what kind of music they can create in a two-month time period. Today's Big Show features performances by the 43 groups participating in this year's incarnation. From noon to midnight today at IngeunityLabs, each band will play for ten minutes. Admission is free.5401 Hamilton Ave., 216-589-9444, ingenuitycleveland.com Recorded with Jeff Zeigler (Kurt Vile, the War on Drugs, Torres, Purling Hiss), mixed by Sarah Tudzin (Porches, Tim Hiedecker, Pom Pom Squad) and mastered by Jack Callahan (Ryley Walker, Merchandise, Wolf Eyes),, the latest effort from this indie rock act with Cleveland roots, features a sonic density that's apparent right from the start as the opening title track features a psychedelic rock feel thanks to its trippy synths. The band comes home for a special show at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood.13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com At 8 tonight, local percussionist Paul Stranahan brings his array of gongs, singing bowls and aluphone to the Treelawn. He says you can expect the music to evoke a variety of moods: soothingly meditative, cacophonous, eerie and joyful. While most of the performance is improvised, the addition of the aluphone allows Stranahan to play his own compositions as well.15335 Waterloo Rd, 216-677-8733, thetreelawn.com As they begin the next 50 years of their career, the prog rock group Nektar has released Journey to the Other Side — Live at the Dunellen Theatre June 10, 2023. Recorded during the band’s 50th anniversary tour, this release captures the band in all their glory with a 5-camera shoot and multi-track recording. The group's tour in support of the release brings it to the Beachland Ballroom tonight at 7:30. Dave Swanson's Mystery Airship opens.15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com Emo before it was a thing, this pop-punk band out of the Chicago area probably should've been as big as Weezer, but it just never got the right marketing person behind it. Songs such as "Need You Around" feature just the right combination of noisy guitars and sensitive vocals. The group performs at 7 p.m. at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood.13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com Influenced by soul and R&B, Burning Spear (aka Winston Rodney) became a crossover star shortly after his career started in the early 1970s. One of his early hits, the dub reggae tune "Marcus Garvey," masterfully expresses his socially conscious lyrics. Burning Spear performs tonight at 7:30 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html Best known for the novelty hit "Dead Skunk (in the Middle of the Road)," this veteran folk singer-songwriter has had a storied career that's even included a few acting gigs (he played the singing surgeon on). A consummate storyteller, Wainwright is a singular American artist with more 20 albums to his credit. He returns to the Kent Stage tonight at 6:30. Wesley Stace opens the show.175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org This Grammy winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist out of the UK is known for his experimental live shows that tend to be highly interactive (he'll enlist the audience to sing harmony vocals or provide percussion). The current tour supports, another collection of meticulously crafted pop tunes featuring a slew of cameos. Collier performs tonight at 6 at Jacobs Pavilion. Emily King opens.2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com Neither Foreigner nor Styx can claim to have all of its original members, but that hasn't stopped the classic rock acts from touring. They come to Blossom tonight with singer-songwriter John Waite of the Babys. The show begins at 6:45.1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com.Highly successful pop group XOMG POP! was created from JoJo Siwa’s Emmy-nominated hit TV show, Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution. Just a few months after their national TV debut, XOMG POP! took the stage with JoJo Siwa as part of her international arena tour and also appeared onand. The group comes to House of Blues at 5:30 p.m.308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com This veteran metalcore group adopts a more accessible sound on its latest offering, 2021's You're Welcome. Album opener "Brick Wall" features both loud and soft moments, but the guitars give it a groove that you wouldn't necessarily find on Day to Remember songs from the past. The group performs today at 5:30 p.m. at Jacobs Pavilion. The Story So Far, Four Years Strong and Militarie Gun open.2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com For its latest album, Vows, Hot Water Music reunited with longtime collaborator Brian McTernan, who produced 2001’s, 2002’sand 2022’s. As result, the songs feature the hoarse vocals and driving guitars for which the punk band is known. The group brings its 30th anniversary tour to House of Blues. Quicksand, the veteran indie band that played on the very first Warped Tour, opens the show. The concert begins at 7 p.m.308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com On tour to support, their first new album of new material in more than 10 years, New Kids on the Block —Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood — capably deliver pop anthems, dance tracks and love songs. The group leads this multi-band bill of '80s acts that comes to Blossom tonight at 7.1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com The Australian guitarist who's opened for acts such as Carlos Santana, Rob Thomas and Orianthi, performs tonight at 7:30 at the Kent Stage. Jazel Farrant and Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice open the show.175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org These aging rockers remain one of the few acts that can really command the crowd at a stadium. The current tour's setlist features all the hits — "Start Me Up," "You Can't Always Get What You Want," "Sympathy for the Devil" and "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction." The set even includes "Angry," a new tune that retains that Stones-y swagger. In its first local concert in years, the group plays at 7 tonight at Cleveland Browns Stadium.100 Alfred Lerner Way, 440-891-5000, clevelandbrowns.com This jazzy jam band released its debut album in 2016 and has steadily toured and recorded ever since. Released in 2022, the band's third studio album, Dripfield, broadened its fanbase. On tour to support the new album, Ted Tapes 2024, an album of meandering jams that show off the group's solid musicianship, the group performs tonight at 6 at Jacobs Pavilion.2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com Horsegirl, a New York-via-Chicago group of best friends, released its debut,, to a ton of hype. Now, the indie rock act has embarked on a brief North American tour, their first full run of shows in nearly a year. They play the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights tonight at 8.2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs On its 20th anniversary in 1993, this terrific Mexican-American group released a two-CD collection of singles, outtakes, live recordings and hits dubbedThe fine collection of material that drew from rock, pop and Latin music, proved the group is anything but just another East L.A. band. The act returns to Music Box Supper Club tonight at 7.1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com Led by singer-songwriter Ben Bridwell, this act out of Seattle has been a fixture on the indie rock scene for 20 years now. The group's latest effort, 2022's, features introspective tunes punctuated by Bridwell's upper register vocals. The group comes to House of Blues tonight at 7. Singer-songwriter Ally Evenson opens.308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com Best known for 1998’s, an album that still stands as her crowning achievement, singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams is a terrific songwriter whose career is distinguished by just a few releases. She might take years to record an album, but the wait is always worth it. She performs tonight at 6:30 at the Kent Stage.175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org The Pacific Northwest-based indie rock band will play its third album, the lo-fi masterpiece, from start to finish at this show, marking the first time the band has played it in its entirety. The concert begins at 7 p.m. at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood. Singer-songwriter Marnie Stern opens.13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com The press materials for, the latest effort from the hard rock act Taking Back Sunday, maintain that it’s the band most "fully realized" album, and it truly does stand out thanks to soaring vocal performances in relatively tender tunes such as "Amphetamine Smile" and "I Am the Only One Who Knows You." The veteran hard rock act performs tonight at 7 at House of Blues.308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com