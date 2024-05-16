Livewire: 6 Concerts to Catch This Weekend in Cleveland

Courtesy Photo
High on Fire
THU 05/16
High on Fire
Led by singer-guitarist Matt Pike, a founding member of sludge rock icons SLEEP, High on Fire represents the rare metal band that has actually won a Grammy. The group rightly joins the ranks of Black Sabbath, Motorhead and Metallica in that respect. On tour in support of its new album, Cometh the Storm
, the veteran stoner rock act returns to the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights for a show that starts tonight at 7:30.
2785 Euclid Hts. Blvd., 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
A formative moment in this singer-guitarist's life took place when he was only 13. Blues musician Bryan Lee invited him on stage to jam. He was hooked and got to work on what would become his debut, 1995’s Ledbetter Heights
. He comes to town tonight as part of a tour in support of last year's hard rocking Dirt on My Diamonds Vol. 1
. The show begins at 7:30 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
SAT 05/18
Kamelot
This symphonic metal band formed in Florida in the 1980s but its predilection for over-the-top arrangements makes it sound European. The group comes to House of Blues as part of a tour in support of its latest album, The Awakening
. Cinematic tunes such as "The Great Divide" sound as if they could be on the soundtrack for any fantasy film or TV series. The show begins tonight at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
SUN 05/19
Brit Floyd
The British rock group Pink Floyd made several classic albums before splintering. Since the group doesn't tour anymore, tribute acts such as Brit Floyd travel the globe recreating the band's music for its diehard fans. Tonight at 7, Brit Floyd brings its latest tour to Jacobs Pavilion.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
City and Colour
This indie rock act serves as a side project for singer-songwriter Dallas Green, who also plays in the post-hardcore group Alexisonfire. A collection of highly personal tunes, City and Colour's latest album, The Love Still Held Me Near
, shows off Green's soulful side. He evocatively croons on album opener "Meant to Be" and adopts a near-falsetto for "A Little Mercy." The group performs at 7 tonight at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
WED 05/22
Dave Mason's Traffic Jam
Traffic keyboardist Steve Winwood reportedly once complained that guitarist Dave Mason thought of the group as his backing band and would bring the guys finished songs and then expect them to play them exactly as they were written. That created a certain amount of friction, but now, Mason, who's become a successful solo artist, has his chance to take ownership of the classic rock band’s music. The former Traffic songwriter and guitarist brings his Traffic Jam tour to the Kent Stage tonight. The show begins at 6:30.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed