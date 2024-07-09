Livewire: 8 of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week

click to enlarge
Photo by Joe Kleon
Luke Bryan comes to Blossom, see: Friday
WED 07/10
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
These two Rock Hall inductees struck gold when they began working together in 1979 on Pat Benatar's debut album, In the Heat of the Night, which yielded the huge single "Heartbreaker." Their streak continued with tunes such as "Hit Me with Your Best Shot," "Fire and Ice" and "Love Is a Battlefield." They perform at 7:30 p.m. at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers
Jon Spencer (Blues Explosion, Boss Hog, Pussy Galore, Heavy Trash) and his backing band, the HITmakers, bring their unique take on garage rock to the Beachland Tavern tonight at 8. They're touring in support of their new album, Spencer Gets It, an incendiary collection of hard-rocking tunes that features distorted guitars and Spencer's distinctive spoken/barked vocals. MK Ultras open the show.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
THU 07/11
Norah Jones
The singer-songwriter who had great success with her 2002 debut album, Come Away with Me, comes to Blossom. Singer Mavis Staples opens the show. The concert begins at 8 p.m.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
FRI 07/12
Luke Bryan
“Mind of a Country Boy,” the latest single from country superstar Luke Bryan, might sound like the jingle for a pickup truck what with lines like "I'm loving this life I live" and with its twangy guitars, but it's become another big hit for Bryan, who's been topping the country charts for the past two decades. Bryan brings his Mind of a Country Boy Tour to Blossom tonight at 7.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
The 50th Anniversary Celebration of the Michael Stanley Band
Local musicians, some of whom performed with the late local rocker Michael Stanley, will participate in this tribute to Stanley and his band. The concert begins at 7:30 tonight at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
SAT 07/13
Thandiswa Mazwai
The South African singer who began her career in the '90s with music groups Jack Knife and Bongo Maffin performs tonight at 9 at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
SUN 07/14
Mates of State
This prolific indie rock act has released seven full-length albums since 2000. In the process of recording a new album with long-time collaborator Peter Katis (Death Cab for Cutie, Frightened Rabbit), they've hit the road to play 17 shows in 17 days. As a result, they should be in good form when they play the Beachland Ballroom tonight at 8. Al Menne opens.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
MON 07/15
Train & REO Speedwagon
The two groups from different eras bring their Summer Road Trip Tour to Blossom tonight at 6:25. REO Speedwagon formed in the late '60s and would have a huge hit with 1980's Hi Infidelity. The pop/rock act Train formed in 1993 and would become hugely popular thanks to "Meet Virginia," the catchy single from their 1998 self-titled debut. Expect both groups to stick to the hits for tonight's show.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
