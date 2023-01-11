Livewire: Brian Newman Quintet, Chris Barron and the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland

click to enlarge COURTESY OF CHRIS BARRON Chris Barron comes to Music Box Supper Club. See: Sunday, Jan. 15.

FRI 01/13

Capricorn Party Featuring Terry Lee Goffee — A Tribute to Johnny Cash

Local singer Terry Lee Goffee, who headlines this annual Capricorn Party at House of Blues, regularly takes his Johnny Cash tribute all over the country. Yeah, you could say the singer who counts Cash contemporary Marty Stuart as a fan has "been everywhere." Goffee's typical set includes almost 30 Cash classics per night, including his interpretation of Cash’s take on the Nine Inch Nails tune “Hurt.” Even if you’re not a fan of Cash (and how could you not be?) or don’t give a crap about Capricorns (now that we understand), this party is still a blast. The fun begins at 7 tonight at House of Blues.

308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.

King Buffalo

This self-proclaimed heavy psych band has toured with the likes of Clutch, Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats, All Them Witches, the Sword and Elder. It comes to the Grog Shop tonight in support of last year's fifth full-length album, Regenerator. The show starts at 8:30. Tickets cost $16 in advance, $18 day of show.

2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs.

Brian Newman Quintet

Singer and trumpeter Brian Newman, who serves as Lady Gaga's jazz bandleader, collaborated with Gaga and Tony Bennett on their 2014 Grammy-winning album Cheek to Cheek, which featured arrangements by Newman and his band. The single, "Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)," debuted at No. 1 on Billboard. Newman brings his fab band to Music Box Supper Club tonight at 8.

1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com.

SAT 01/14

Holiday Hangover

This post-holiday bash headlined by Tricky Dick & the Cover-Ups will feature live music, photos with Krampus and drink specials. Sparky B will kick off the night with a DJ set. It all starts at 7 tonight at House of Blues.

308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.

SUN 01/15

Chris Barron

Back in the ’90s, the Spin Doctors delivered hits such as “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong” and “Two Princes.” Frontman Chris Barron has kept the jam band’s music alive and will add some serious storytelling to the mix tonight too when he performs a solo show at 7 at Music Box Supper Club. Tickets cost $25 in advance, $35 at the door.

1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com.

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Recital

At 3 p.m. today at the Bop Stop, the Music Settlement presents a concert celebrating the life and mission of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through music and the written word. Admission is free, and the event will also be streamed.

2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, themusicsettlement.org.

MON 01/16

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration

The Rock Hall will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. all day today. To celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, it’ll offer free admission and special programming.

1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com.

TUE 01/17

Outlab: Experiments in Improvised Music

Musicians are invited to bring instruments or any sound-making device that can be used to explore collective group improvisation. Drum kit and keyboard is provided; please bring your own amps if needed. The monthly session begins at 8 p.m. at the Bop Stop. Admission is free.

2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, themusicsettlement.org.

WED 01/18

Disco Biscuits

This jam band out of Philadelphia dates back to the mid-1990s. The group draws from psychedelic rock, blues and jazz in delivering what’s been called trance fusion. With more than 15 albums to its credit, the band has plenty of material from which to draw. Tonight’s concert begins at 6:30 at House of Blues.

308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.

SAT 01/21

The Day Nites

Local soul singer Arthur “Art” Blakey made his mark with the terrific 1960s R&B vocal group the Hesitations. Not ready to hang it up just yet, he's teamed up with members of the local act Wesley Bright & the Hi-Lites to form the Day Nights. The group performs at 8 tonight at the Beachland Tavern. Tickets cost $12 in advance, $14 the day of the show.

15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.



G. Love

Owing a musical debt to both the blues and hip-hop, singer-songwriter G. Love has made a career out of writing and recording music that emphasizes his clever wordplay and drowsy vocal style. His annual winter visit to House of Blues kicks off tonight at 7. Singer-songwriter Donavon Frankenreiter opens the show.

308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.

Rumpke Mountain Boys

This Cincinnati-based jam band famously recorded a live album, In Good Company, right here in Cleveland at the Beachland in November 2018. Taking an impromptu approach, the string group pulls from a catalog of originals and covers. The Chatfield Boys and Dupree's Dead Band open. The concert begins at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom. Tickets cost $15 in advance, $20 the day of the show.

15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.

SUN 01/22

Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular

Cody Ray Slaughter, Ryan Pelton and Shawn Klush will be on hand for this annual event, which returns to the State Theatre tonight at 7. The concert begins with Elvis’ early rockabilly years and then visits the military years, the movie years and The ’68 Comeback Special and closes with the Las Vegas concert years. Tickets start at $10.

1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.

Jazz Is Dead

This instrumental Grateful Dead cover band formed way back in the late '90s but dissolved when its founder, T. Lavitz, passed away. The group reformed in 2015, and it brings its 25th anniversary tour to the Agora tonight at 6:30.

5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com.

TUE 01/24

Big Head Todd & the Monsters

Led by singer and multi-instrumentalist Todd Park Mohr, this group out of Colorado has been a steady presence on the jam band circuit since forming back in 1986. In 2020, it released a pair of live albums that it recorded at the Belly Up Tavern in Southern California and at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, respectively. Tonight’s concert begins at 6:30 p.m. at House of Blues.

308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.