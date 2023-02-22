Livewire: Elle King, Titus Andronicus, and the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland the Next Two Weeks

click to enlarge
SAT 02/25
Photo credit: Matthew Berinato
Elle King comes to the Masonic. See: Monday, Feb. 27.
Carlos Jones & The PLUS Band
Local concert promoter and all-around good guy Packy Malley has joined the Peace Corps, and local reggae icon Carlos Jones will perform tonight at 7 at the Beachland to see Malley off. Marty Dread, Jah Messengers, Flex Crew, Shake Ground Band and Roger Steffens (Emcee) share the bill.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Hiram-Maxim
With songs such as "Alpha," a Joy Division-like tune distinguished by gurgling synths and dissonant guitars, and "Time Lost Time," a song with a Bauhaus-like vibe, Colder
, the new album from local rockers Hiram-Maxim, shows how the band has expanded its sound. The group plays a release party tonight at 8 at No Class. Orphaned and GRVE open.
11213 Detroit Ave., 216-221-8576, noclasscle.com
.
SUN 02/26
Durand Bernarr
Since the debut of his self-titled album, DUR&
, in 2020, Cleveland-born Durand Bernarr's popularity has soared. He showcased his versatile persona and style in his music video for the soulful, Sade-like "Company," and he also headlined the 2022 NYC PrideFest that included a live broadcast of his performance of “Stuck.” His latest album, Wanderlust
, embodies “an intimate unveiling of Durand’s introspective journey and his arrival to renewed self-awareness.” He brings his Wanderlust tour to House of Blues. Doors open at 7 p.m.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
That 1 Guy
That 1 Guy (real name Mike Silverman) is a classically trained double bass player. At one point, he felt that the instrument restricted his musical creativity. Instead of trying to switch to a new instrument, he decided to design his own. Silverman then handcrafted a series of what he calls "magic" instruments, including a giant steel pipe, a cowboy boot, and a hand saw. Silverman’s solo act weaves in and out of jazz, funk, progressive and experimental rock. On stage, he provides percussion, plays his inventive instruments, sings and cues up samples to fill in the rest. He brings his one-man show to the Beachland Tavern tonight at 8. Tickets cost $15.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
MON 02/27
Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew: Remain In Light
When multi-instrumentalist Jerry Harrison and guitarist Adrian Belew perform tonight at the Goodyear Theater in Akron, they'll have a slew of musicians backing them up. According to Belew, who spoke in a recent phone interview, it's the only way to properly pay tribute to the classic 1980 Talking Heads album Remain in Light. Using a 1980 Talking Heads concert in Rome as a template, Harrison and Belew will also revisit Talking Heads classics such as "Psycho Killer" and "Take Me to the River" as well as selections from their respective solo careers .The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Goodyear Theater in Akron. Tickets start at $37.50.
1201 East Market St., Akron, goodyeartheater.com
.
Elle King
The singer-songwriter with Ohio roots embraces the country side of her sound with her new album, Come Get Your Wife. “Worth A Shot” features Dierks Bentley and “Drunk (And I Don’t Want To Come Home)” pairs her with country star Miranda Lambert. King comes to the Masonic tonight at 8. Red Clay Strings open the show.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com
.
WED 03/01
Titus Andronicus
“(I’m) Screwed,” the first single from The Will To Live
, the latest effort from conceptual indie rockers Titus Andronicus includes an official music video from director Ray Concepcion that finds the band performing on a flatbed truck during the Independence Day Parade in the band's hometown of Glen Rock, NJ. The track introduces the narrator of The Will To Live
at the moment he realizes the walls are closing in. It’s heady stuff. Expect the group to perform it as well as tunes from a career that dates back nearly 15 years now. The indie rock band performs at 8 p.m. at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
THU 03/02
Toto
This classic rock act played the Agora on its very first tour of the United States as Toto. The Agora show took place in February of 1979, was broadcast on both radio and television locally and eventually was broadcast overseas as well on Japanese television. The group, which reformed in 2010 with former vocalist Joseph Williams and keyboardist Steve Porcaro coming back into the picture, plays at 7:30 tonight at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
FRI 03/03
Legendz of the Streetz: Reloaded Tour 2023
Legendz of the Streetz: Reloaded Tour 2023, a concert that features hip-hop acts such as Jeezy, TI and Gucci Mane, comes to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 7.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Skillet and Theory of a Deadman
Skillet, a hard rock act that's just released its 11th full-length album, Dominion Theory
, has teamed up with fellow heard rockers Theory of a Deadman for this co-headlining run dubbed the Rock Resurrection tour. Theory of a Deadman is promoting its latest effort, Dinosaur. The trek comes to the Agora tonight. Doors open at 6 p.m.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
SAT 03/04
Colony House
Colony House, an indie rock band made up of brothers Will and Caleb Chapman, self-describes itself as “landlocked surf rock.” They've said their hometown of Franklin, TN has inspired their new album, The Cannonballers
. The title track finds the band delivering a jittery pop gem. The group performs tonight at 7 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Chuck Prophet & the Mission Express
Singer-guitarist Chuck Prophet has put together an incredible career. The guy started out with the garage rock act Green on Red in the ’80s and then spent much of the ’90s working as a songwriter in Nashville where he wrote hits for acts like Heart, Solomon Burke, Kim Richey and Chris Knight. In the 2000s, he put together the Mission Express, a killer band named after the bus line that runs through his neighborhood, and has toured heavily behind a slew of terrific solo efforts. The veteran alt-country singer-songwriter comes to the Beachland Ballroom tonight at 8. Ray Flanagan Trio opens. Tickets cost $25.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
SUN 03/05
Tamir Hendelman
Known for his dynamic and sensitive approach at the piano and his imaginative arrangements for his trio, Pianist/composer/arranger Tamir Hendelman has performed and, recorded with an array of vocalists, from Natalie Cole to Barbra Streisand, Roberta Gambarini and Tierney Sutton. A member of the Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra since, 2001, he has performed, recorded or arranged for artists, ranging from Sean Jones, Benny Golson, Lori Bell, Eddie, Henderson, Houston Person, Richard Galliano, Claudio, Roditi, Graham Dechter, Wycliffe Gordon and Scott Hamilton. He performs tonight at 7 at the Bop Stop.
2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, themusicsettlement.org
.
TUE 03/07
Os Mutantes
One of the leaders of tropicália, the influential, culture-spanning arts movement that took place in Brazil in the 1960s, Os Mutantes never played Cleveland until the Beachland booked the band in 2009. At that show, the group delivered a thrilling two-hour show that touched on its psych-rock past. The band returns to the Beachland tonight at 8. Ghost Funk Orchestra opens.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter