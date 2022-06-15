Livewire: Flogging Molly, My Morning Jacket and the Other Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland in June

click to enlarge
THU 06/16
Credit: Seth Olenick
Marco Benevento returns to the Beachland. See: Friday, June 24.
Sammy Hagar & the Circle/George Thorogood
The Red Rocker returns to Blossom with his backing band the Circle. Hagar's early beginnings date back to the San Francisco area in the early ’70s, and you can expect to hear songs he sang with acts such as Montrose and Van Halen in addition to his own solo material. Veteran singer-guitarist George Thorogood opens the show, which starts at 7:30 p.m. Consult the venue's website for more info.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
Spirit of the Bear
Blending indie rock, pop, and electronica, Spirit of the Bear utilizes two keyboard players, bringing a unique depth to their sound. The band's new single “Wires” features crooning vocals and mellow synths but still has enough edge to qualify as indie rock. A new album comes out in July. Expect to hear songs from it when the band plays tonight at 7:30 at House of Blues Cambridge Room.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583.
FRI 06/17
Coin
Formed ten years ago in Nashville, this indie rock band regularly defies categorization by embracing music from a range of different genres. Its latest effort, Uncanny Valley, veers from heavy funk (“Brad Pitt") to modern pop ("Chaptick"). The band performs tonight at 6 at House of Blues. Check the venue's website for more info.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
Kingdom Tour: Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin
The platinum-selling, multi-racial, multi-cultural and genre-bending collective Maverick City Music and 16-time Grammy-winning artist, songwriter and producer Kirk Franklin have teamed up for this special tour. Tonight's show starts at 6:45 at Blossom. Consult the venue's website for more info.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
Tash Sultana
This run will see gender fluid multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter, producer and engineer Tash Sultana performing their sophomore album, Terra Firma, in North America for the first time. Expect to also hear hits from the Notion EP and Flow State. The concert takes place tonight at 7 at the Agora. John Cashman opens the show. Check the venue's website for more info.
Agora Theatre, 5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
SAT 06/18
Train
The pop/rock band Train brings the tour in support of its latest album, AM Gold, to Blossom tonight. Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jewel and the multi-platinum rock band Blues Traveler open the show. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. at Blossom. Consult the venue's website for more info.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
SUN 06/19
Flogging Molly and the Interrupters
Despite COVID touring setbacks throughout 2020 and the first half of 2021, the Interrupters managed to release a live album and a cover of Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy,” which went on to be featured in Season 2 of the Netflix Original series, The Umbrella Academy. Flogging Molly recently released the rousing single “These Times Have Got Me Drinking." The bands bring their co-headlining tour to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica today at 5 p.m. Tiger Army and the Skints open the show. Check the venue's website for more info.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
TUE 06/21
The John Doe Folk Trio
X singer-guitarist John Doe brings his folk trio to the Music Supper Club tonight at 7:30. The group, which also includes bassist Kevin Smith (Willie Nelson) and drummer Conrad Choucron (NRBQ), just released Fables in a Foreign Land, a collection of mid-tempo folk-rock tunes characterized by Doe's languid vocals and sparse arrangements.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
My Morning Jacket
Led by powerhouse singer Jim James, My Morning Jacket brings its tour in support of its latest album, My Morning Jacket, to town tonight. The group performs at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica at 6:30. Indigo De Souza, who released her acclaimed album, Any Shape You Take, last year, opens the show. Check the venue website for more info.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
WED 06/22
Rex Orange County
Earlier this year, Rex Orange County released his album, Who Cares?, which includes the singles "Open a Window," "Amazing" and "Keep It Up." The tour that brings the laid-back indie singer-songwriter to town tonight marks his return to the stage after his 2020 Pony tour which included two sold-out shows in New York City that resulted in his EP Live at Radio City Music Hall. The show starts at 7 tonight at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
THU 06/23
A.J. Croce
The son of the late, great Jim Croce, singer-songwriter A.J. Croce has released nine albums over the course of a career that now stretches back decades. Last year's By Request finds Croce taking on a series of covers. Croce lets loose on the piano for his rollicking take on "Nothing from Nothing" and makes "Only Love Can Break Your Heart" sound like Tom Waits singing gospel. Expect to hear at least some of these tunes when Croce performs tonight at 7:30 at Music Box Supper Club. Check the club's website for more info.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
FRI 06/24
Marco Benevento
Simply titled Benevento, the latest effort from keyboard whiz Marco Benevento includes 40-minutes of "small-batch psychedelia" from his home studio at the base of the Catskill Mountains in Woodstock, NY. Benevento plays all of the instruments with exception of percussion from Mamadouba "Mimo" Camara and backing vocals by his wife and kids on a handful of songs. He also produced and engineered the recording. Lead single "Marco and Mimi" features spacey synths and ratcheting percussion as it possesses a Talking Heads-like energy. Benevento performs tonight at 8:30 at the Beachland Ballroom.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
SUN 06/26
Cracker
Led by singer-songwriter David Lowery, Cracker formed after Lowery's previous band, Camper van Beethoven, splintered. The band had a few hits in the '90s, but its catalog runs deep. Expect the band to dive into it tonight at the Beachland Ballroom. Singer-songwriter Ike Reilly opens the show. Doors open at 7, and tickets cost $22.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
MON 06/27
The Chicks
After nearly 14 years, the Chicks released their fifth studio album, Gaslighter, to rave reviews in 2020. The 12-track record was co-produced by award-winning singer-songwriter, producer, and close friend Jack Antonoff, who brings out the band's pop sensibilities. Tonight's concert begins at 7:30 at Blossom. Consult the venue's website for more info.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
TUE 06/28
Jack Johnson
Meet the Moonlight
, singer-songwriter Jack Johnson’s eighth studio album and first full-length release in five years, was produced by Blake Mills (Alabama Shakes, Perfume Genius, Jim James) and recorded both in Los Angeles (at Sound City and EastWest) and the Mango Tree (Johnson’s studio in Hawaii). The album stemmed from one-on-one collaboration with Mills (whose contributions included everything from fretless guitar to Moog synth to steel drums). Expect to hear songs from it at tonight's show. The concert begins at 7:30 at Blossom. Consult the venue's website for more info.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
Umi
The neo-soul singer-songwriter brings her Forest in the City tour to House of Blues. The trek supports her just-released full-length debut, Forest in the City
. Pensive tunes such as "Sorry" and "Synergy" allow her to show off her soulful vocals and pack a punch despite the downtempo approach. The show begins at 6:30 p.m.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
The Zombies
After being nominated a few times but never inducted, the Zombies were finally inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. The group just finished recording a new album, but it's not out yet so don't expect to hear too many tunes from it. Hits from the '60s such as "Time of the Season" and "She's Not There" should make their way into the set. Tonight's show begins at 7 at the Kent Stage. Consult the club's website for more info.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
