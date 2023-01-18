Livewire: Greensky Bluegrass, Big Head Todd and the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week

WED 01/18
Disco Biscuits
This jam band out of Philadelphia dates back to the mid-1990s. The group draws from psychedelic rock, blues and jazz in delivering what’s been called trance fusion. With more than 15 albums to its credit, the band has plenty of material from which to draw. Tonight’s concert begins at 6:30 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.
SAT 01/21
The Day Nites
Local soul singer Arthur “Art” Blakey made his mark with the terrific 1960s R&B vocal group the Hesitations. Not ready to hang it up just yet, he's teamed up with members of the local act Wesley Bright & the Hi-Lites to form the Day Nights. The group performs at 8 tonight at the Beachland Tavern. Tickets cost $12 in advance, $14 the day of the show.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
G. Love
Owing a musical debt to both the blues and hip-hop, singer-songwriter G. Love has made a career out of writing and recording music that emphasizes his clever wordplay and drowsy vocal style. His annual winter visit to House of Blues kicks off tonight at 7. Singer-songwriter Donavon Frankenreiter opens the show.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.
Rumpke Mountain Boys
This Cincinnati-based jam band famously recorded a live album, In Good Company, right here in Cleveland at the Beachland in November 2018. Taking an impromptu approach, the string group pulls from a catalog of originals and covers. The Chatfield Boys and Dupree's Dead Band open. The concert begins at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom. Tickets cost $15 in advance, $20 the day of the show.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
SUN 01/22
Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular
Cody Ray Slaughter, Ryan Pelton and Shawn Klush will be on hand for this annual event, which returns to the State Theatre tonight at 7. The concert begins with Elvis’s early rockabilly years and then visits the military years, the movie years and The ’68 Comeback Special and closes with the Las Vegas concert years. Tickets start at $10.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
Jazz Is Dead
This instrumental Grateful Dead cover band formed way back in the late '90s but dissolved when its founder, T. Lavitz, passed away. The group reformed in 2015, and it brings its 25th anniversary tour to the Agora tonight at 6:30.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com.
TUE 01/24
Big Head Todd & the Monsters
Led by singer and multi-instrumentalist Todd Park Mohr, this group out of Colorado has been a steady presence on the jam band circuit since forming back in 1986. In 2020, it released a pair of live albums that it recorded at the Belly Up Tavern in Southern California and at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, respectively. Tonight’s concert begins at 6:30 p.m. at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.
Magic City Hippies
When Magic City Hippies singer-guitarist Robby Hunter was younger, his dad made him listen to classic acts such as the Beatles, the Beach Boys and Fleetwood Mac. As he got older, he turned to Sublime and singer-songwriter John Mayer for inspiration. You can hear all of those influences in the funk/soul/alt-rock band's new album, Water Your Garden. The tour in support of the release makes its way to House of Blues Cambridge Room tonight at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.
WED 01/25
Greensky Bluegrass
In September of 2020, it started recording what would become Stress Dreams in Guilford, VT and in Asheville, NC with frequent collaborator and old friend Dominic John Davis as producer and “wizard engineer” Glenn Brown mixing. The title track represents the first-ever song written by bassist Mike Devol, who’s originally from the Akron area. Another album highlight, the Bruzza-penned “Streetlight” sounds like it could be a track by Dylan/the Band. Expect to hear these songs and more when the jam band returns to the Agora tonight at 6.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com.
