Livewire: Greensky Bluegrass, Big Head Todd and the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week

click to enlarge ERIC SANDY/SCENE Greensky Bluegrass return to Cleveland

WED 01/18

Disco Biscuits

This jam band out of Philadelphia dates back to the mid-1990s. The group draws from psychedelic rock, blues and jazz in delivering what’s been called trance fusion. With more than 15 albums to its credit, the band has plenty of material from which to draw. Tonight’s concert begins at 6:30 at House of Blues.

308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.

SAT 01/21

The Day Nites

Local soul singer Arthur “Art” Blakey made his mark with the terrific 1960s R&B vocal group the Hesitations. Not ready to hang it up just yet, he's teamed up with members of the local act Wesley Bright & the Hi-Lites to form the Day Nights. The group performs at 8 tonight at the Beachland Tavern. Tickets cost $12 in advance, $14 the day of the show.

15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.



G. Love

Owing a musical debt to both the blues and hip-hop, singer-songwriter G. Love has made a career out of writing and recording music that emphasizes his clever wordplay and drowsy vocal style. His annual winter visit to House of Blues kicks off tonight at 7. Singer-songwriter Donavon Frankenreiter opens the show.

308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.

Rumpke Mountain Boys

This Cincinnati-based jam band famously recorded a live album, In Good Company, right here in Cleveland at the Beachland in November 2018. Taking an impromptu approach, the string group pulls from a catalog of originals and covers. The Chatfield Boys and Dupree's Dead Band open. The concert begins at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom. Tickets cost $15 in advance, $20 the day of the show.

15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.

SUN 01/22

Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular

Cody Ray Slaughter, Ryan Pelton and Shawn Klush will be on hand for this annual event, which returns to the State Theatre tonight at 7. The concert begins with Elvis’s early rockabilly years and then visits the military years, the movie years and The ’68 Comeback Special and closes with the Las Vegas concert years. Tickets start at $10.

1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.

Jazz Is Dead

This instrumental Grateful Dead cover band formed way back in the late '90s but dissolved when its founder, T. Lavitz, passed away. The group reformed in 2015, and it brings its 25th anniversary tour to the Agora tonight at 6:30.

5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com.

TUE 01/24