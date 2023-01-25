Livewire: Lotus, Angel Olsen, lovelytheband and the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through Early February

click to enlarge
THU 01/26
Credit: IVPR
Umphrey’s McGee comes to House of Blues. See: Sunday, Jan. 29.
Lurrie Bell
A founding member of the Sons of Blues with Freddie Dixon (son of Willie) and Billy Branch, singer-guitarist Lurrie Bell starting playing guitar when he was only 5. Active since the 1970s, Bell has now appeared on more than 50 recordings either as leader or featured sideman. He performs tonight at 7:30 at the Beachland Ballroom. Special guests Jason Ricci, D.C. Carnes and DJ Pete London share the bill. Tickets start at $25.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Neko Case
Earlier this year, Case released Wild Creatures
, a digital-only career retrospective album featuring 22 tracks from her career. The compilation also includes the new ballad “Oh, Shadowless.” The release even features an expanded version with new and animated artwork by Laura Plansker for each track. Songs from the compilation play in real time while listeners read short essays and track-by-track commentary from guest contributors, including A.C. Newman, Bejar, M. Ward, David Byrne, Shirley Manson, Jeff Tweedy, Rosanne Cash, Waxahatchee, Julien Baker, Kevin Morby, Allison Russell and Margo Price. In addition, folklorist Adrienne Mayor, ANTI- Records president Andy Kaulkin, and longtime New Yorker staff writer and author Susan Orlean also contribute pieces. It’s a terrific distillation of a remarkable career. For tonight’s show at the Kent Stage, Case will bring her “irregular band” to the club; she says there will be “lots of singing.” The concert starts at 7.
175 E. Main Street, Kent, 330-677-5005. Tickets: $46-$61, kentstage.org
.
FRI 01/27
The 5th Dimension
The roots of this vocal group date back to the 1960s when it was known as the Versailles. While singer Florence LaRue remains the sole original member, the group is still going strong after all these years; it performs tonight at 7 at the Goodyear Theater.
1201 East Market St., Akron, goodyeartheater.com
.
Vince Nerone
Inspired by a composition of pop-punk, rock and emo-rap/hip hop, Vince Nerone's latest album, A Smile Through Suffering, which sheds light on "the relatable rollercoaster of emotions life can bring and a message of remaining positive through it all." Winner of the recent Battle of the Land competition that took place at Tower City, Nerone makes his Grog Shop debut tonight. Campaiign and Cherry open at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $15.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
SAT 01/28
Fuck Cancer Fest
As part of a festival dubbed Fuck Cancer, six Cleveland bands will play at No Class tonight. The Jötunn, Atomic Witch, Befallen, Pillärs, Terra Vista and 10,000 Rambos are all scheduled to perform, and there will be raffles of assorted donated items to raise extra money. The show is pay-what-you-want to get in. All of the money will go to Jessica Pickel, a woman with stage four cancer, and her family. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
11213 Detroit Ave., 216-221-8576, noclasscle.com
.
Victoria Victoria featuring Charlie Hunter
On its latest album, To the Wayside, a collaboration between Victoria Victoria front woman Tori Elliott, producer/engineer Stephen Lee Price, Jr. and guitarist, Charlie Hunter, Victoria Victoria delivers a low-key evocative collection of indie pop tunes. The group's tour in support of the album comes to the Beachland Tavern tonight. Hunter will join the band for the performance, which begins at 8. Tickets cost $17 in advance, $20 the day of the show.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
SUN 01/29
An Evening with Lotus
Straddling the line between the more traditional jam band ethos and the burgeoning world of electronic dance music, Lotus finds itself in a unique position with respect to its fan bases: They’re introducing one side to the other, and the blend has proven to be pretty effective. By now, Lotus leans heavily toward the latter on most nights. Dubbed An Evening with Lotus, tonight's concert begins at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom. Tickets cost $30.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
An Evening with Umphrey's McGee
Formed in South Bend, IN in the late '90s, this band has been a staple on the jam band scene. The jam band comes to House of Blues tonight at 7:30. The group's been known to cover everything from the Guns 'N' Roses ballad "Patience" to Vince Guaraldi's Peanuts
theme "Linus and Lucy," so expect the unexpected from this show.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
TUES 01/31
The Trews
Back in 2019, the Trews had started recording what would become their latest album, Wanderer
, with Rich Robinson of Black Crowes fame at a Nashville studio. The pandemic hit, and the rock group had to head back to its Hamilton, Canada home after cutting only three tracks. That said, the album is surprisingly cohesive and includes "I Wanna Play," a terrific roots-y anthem that should translate well live. The group performs tonight at 7 at House of Blues Cambridge Room.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
WED 02/01
Spafford
This Arizona jam band has been blazing up audiences out West for a while now, and the live audio bespeaks a heavy-hitting band that’s honed its chops on arena-sized rock ‘n’ roll and the sort of fan-interaction sensibilities that have supported the liked of Aqueous and Twiddle here in the Midwest. The concert begins at 8 tonight at the Beachland Ballroom. Tickets cost $20 in advance, $25 the day of the show.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
THU 02/02
The Dave Matthews Tribute Band
This tribute act to the Dave Matthews Band has been at it for close to 20 years now. The band boasts that it's performed more than 1500 dates in 46 states and 8 different counties. The group plays tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom. Tickets cost $15 in advance, or $20 at the door.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Angel Olsen
On the heels of a renowned performance at Americana Fest and the release of her “Big Time” collaboration with Sturgill Simpson, singer-songwriter Angel Olsen comes to the Agora tonight at 7. She’ll have a seven-piece band in tow for the gig. Singer-songwriter Erin Rae opens the show.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
FRI 02/03
lovelytheband
Cleveland alternative rock station 107.3 FM celebrates its anniversary with this concert featuring a band that it has in heavy rotation. Several of the band's songs are featured in This Is the Year, a film about a group of teens who go to see the band play a festival. The concert begins at 8 p.m. at the Beachland Ballroom, and tickets cost $29.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Mania: The ABBA Tribute
Each month seems to bring with it another tribute to the influential Swedish pop act ABBA. Tonight, Mania swings into town to perform ABBA songs at 8 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
The Operating Room with Cardio
Local DJ producer and Cardio celebrates the release of his new full-length tonight at 8 at the Winchester Music Tavern in Lakewood. Supporting acts include Chris Capuano, a local artist who makes his own music and has performed at Lost Social Lounge and various underground events, and LOLO, a female Afro/Latin DJ who hosts her own radio show and has her own art gallery located at the 9. Two brothers — Druid and 2Els — will deliver a special Back 2 Back set. And finally, the bill includes special guest Govan Jones, a guy who produces his own music and has “one of the best energies behind the decks,” as Cardio puts it.
12112 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-600-5338, thewinchestermusictavern.com
.
John Waite
Singer-songwriter John Waite first came to prominence as the vocalist and bassist of the English rock outfit the Babys, best known for pop-rock hits such as “Isn’t It Time?” and “Every Time I Think of You” in the late 1970s. That group disbanded in 1980 (after a final performance in Akron), but Waite kept going and scored a No. 1 U.S. hit with “Missing You.” The singer-songwriter comes to the Kent Stage at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $40 to $50.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
SUN 02/05
Sammy DeLeon and Jackie Warren Quartet
A master timbales player, Sammy DeLeon has appeared in New York, Chicago, Miami, San Juan and many points in between. Formerly the musical director of Impacto Nuevo, he's led his own group since 1996. Equally adept in Latin jazz, salsa and merengue, DeLeon is a local treasure. He performs tonight at 7:30 with the Jackie Warren Quartet at the B-Side Lounge in Cleveland Heights. Tickets cost $10.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-932-1966, bsideliquorlounge.com
.
TUE 02/07
Adam Melchor
This up-and-coming indie singer-songwriter from New Jersey has just put out his new EP, Summer Camp. His concert begins tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom. Tickets start at $25.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter