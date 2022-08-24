Livewire: The Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Aug. 24 - Sept. 6

click to enlarge
THU 08/25
Credit: Courtesy of Live Nation
Diana Ross comes to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. See: Tuesday, Sept. 6
Bass Extremes
Bass Extremes — Victor Wooten and Steve Bailey — come to Music Box Supper Club tonight at 8 as they tour in support of their new album, S’Low Down. The 10-track album that marks the duo's 30th anniversary features an array of top bassists and musicians, including Ron Carter, Bootsy Collins, Marcus Miller, Oteil Burbridge, Justin Chancellor, Linda Oh, Edgar Meyer, John Patitucci, Billy Sheehan and Joe Dart. The album also includes some unexpected collaborations, including banjoist Béla Fleck on bass banjo, jazz guitarist Mike Stern on 6-string bass, Howard Levy on bass harmonica, and Jeff Coffin on both bass clarinet and bass flute.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
CULTS
The New York duo of Madeline Follin and Brian Oblivion, aka Cults, made and released their latest album, Host, remotely. Unable to tour until now, the group comes to Mahall's 20 Lanes tonight in support of the album, their fourth studio effort. Written more collaboratively than ever before and recorded primarily with live instruments for the first time, Host marks the start of “a bold new chapter” for the band, which creates atmospheric, Cocteau Twins-inspired music. The show starts at 9.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
FRI 08/26
Vanillaphase
Formed in 2020 when the pandemic brought live music to a standstill, the local four-piece electronic act Vanillaphase quickly began recording and preparing a live set even though local clubs were shuttered. It released its debut EP, One Trick Pony, as well as the up-tempo single, “Almost Supernova” in early 2021 and has kept busy ever since. The band recently gave a few livestreamed performances, the latest of which featured new lead singer, the cheekily named Generic Goth Girl. Vanillaphase plays a release party at 6 tonight at the Mercury Music Lounge in Lakewood.
18206 Detroit Ave., Lakewood.
SAT 08/27
WCSB Presents Coleman Zurkowski's Music for No One
New York-based experimental composer Coleman Zurkowski brings his international/nationwide tour of Music For No One to the Bop Stop today at 3 p.m. Music for No One is a concert-length work for piano, cello, saxophone, and vocalists. "The purpose of this performance is to provide a safe space for reflection through musical interpretation, and to rekindle enjoying music physically after the height of the pandemic,” reads a press release about the gig sponsored by WCSB. All funds collected at the door will be donated to the Bop Stop.
2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, themusicsettlement.org
.
TUE 08/30
Wiz Khalifa and Logic
Wiz Khalifa and Logic bring their co-headlining Vinyl Verse Tour 2022 featuring special guests 24kGoldn, DJ DRAMA, C Dot Castro and Fedd the God to Blossom tonight at 6:30. The two hip-hop starts roughly blew up at about the same time. Though Pittsburgh-based Khalifa launched his career back in 2005, his biggest hits came in the 2010s and Logic's hits are from the same time period as well.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
Linda Gail Lewis
Fresh from the release of the Early Sides 1963-1973 CD collection as well as the concert CD/DVD Family Jewels, rockabilly pioneer Linda Gail Lewis brings her summer tour to the Beachland Ballroom tonight. Lewis, the sister of Jerry Lee Lewis, was a frequent collaborator and singing partner with Jerry Lee before going on to launch a solo career and work with Van Morrison. Lewis's daughter, singer Annie Marie Lewis, will accompany Lewis along with rockabilly guitar superstar Danny B. Harvey (the Rockats, Swing Cats, the 69 Cats). The show starts at 8.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Twenty One Pilots
Performing as a duo, the guys in Twenty One Pilots delivered one helluva racket when they performed at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse back in 2018. The theatricality of the concert, which included numerous outfit changes and a stripped-down segment on a satellite stage, meant that it was regularly engaging and kept the band's ardent fans on their feet for the entire set. Expect something similar when the group returns to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 8 as part of a tour that supports last year's Scaled and Icy. Peter McPoland opens the show. Consult the venue website for ticket prices.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Why Don’t We
Out on a summer tour in support of its new single, “How Do You Love Somebody,” the pop band Why Don’t We comes to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica tonight at 7. Co-written/produced by the band alongside Grey (Zedd & Maren Morris’s “The Middle”), "How Do You Love Somebody" features the kind of sharp pop hooks for which the band is known. Consult the venue's website for ticket prices and more info.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
WED 08/31
Keep Flying
This East Coast punk band recently debuted “Candy Cane Forest 2,” a single that finds the group improbably mixing banjo, horns, electric guitars and punk vocals. it can be found on the band's latest effort, Revival, a record that features reimagined versions of songs from across their discography, as well as one new track. The band performs tonight at 7 at the Mahall's 20 Lanes apartment. 13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
THU 09/01
Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs
Best known as the guitarist in Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Mike Campbell brings his solo project to House of Blues tonight. Co-produced by Campbell and George Drakoulias (the Black Crowes, the Jayhawks), the band's new 11-track album, External Combustion, was recorded at Campbell's home studio. The album also features Margo Price and Ian Hunter as well as piano from fellow Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers founding member Benmont Tench. The concert begins at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
FRI 09/02
The Shins
The Shins will celebrate the 21st anniversary of their classic 2001 debut album, Oh, Inverted World, by playing it in its entirety at tonight's show, part of a 21st birthday tour. The live show will also feature “a nightly rotation of additional fan favorites and deep cuts.” The concert begins at 7 at the Agora. Check the venue's website for more info.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
SAT 09/03
Hayes Carll
On You Get It All, his eighth album, singer-songwriter Hayes Carll continues to polish his narrative approach to songwriting. The finely crafted songs explore "messy relationships, motel room respites, and an exasperated, hitchhiking God," as it's put in a press release. Carll performs at 8 tonight at the Kent Stage.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
SUN 09/04
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Now boasting over 1 billion global streams across platforms, Rainbow Kitten Surprise built its fanbase with a series of self-released albums. The band's major label debut, 2018's How to: Friend, Love, Freefall only expanded that fanbase. Produced by Grammy Award-winner Jay Joyce (Cage the Elephant, Sleeper Agent), the album featured hit single “It’s Called: Freefall." The alternative rock band plays tonight at 7:30 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
TUE 09/06
Diana Ross
Motown icon Diana Ross recently headlined the Glastonbury Festival and performed for Queen Elizabeth at the Platinum Jubilee celebration. Her latest release, "Turn Up the Sunshine,” pairs her with Tame Impala. She performs tonight at 7:30 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.