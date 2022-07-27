Livewire: The Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland in the Next Two Weeks

click to enlarge
FRI 07/29
Photo by Chad Cochran
Sarah Shook & the Disarmers return to the Beachland. See: Friday, July 29.
A Day to Remember
Founded in Florida nearly 20 years ago, this hard rock band has dabbled in both punk-rock and metalcore. It comes to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica tonight on a tour in support of its latest album, last year's You're Welcome. Songs such as album opener "Brick Wall" show off the band's ability to infuse its noisy tunes with a good amount of melody. The concert begins at 6. The Ghost Inside, Beartooth and Bad Omens open. Check the venue's website for more info.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
Outlaw Music Festival
Curated by country icon Willie Nelson, the inaugural Outlaw Music Festival made its debut in 2016 in Scranton, PA. That show went over so well that Nelson has turned it into a traveling festival that hits the road each summer. Musicians such as Robert Plant, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Eric Church, Bonnie Raitt, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, Sturgill Simpson, the Avett Brothers and many more have been a part of the Outlaw Tour. Nelson once again headlines this incarnation that features like-minded acts such as ZZ Top and Gov't Mule. The show begins at 5 p.m. at Blossom. Check the venue's website for ticket prices and more info.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
Sarah Shook & the Disarmers
Led by Sarah Shook on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, the Disarmers feature Eric Peterson (lead guitar), Aaron Oliva (bass), Will Rigby (drums), and Phil Sullivan (pedal steel). With Shook out front, the alt-country group really rocks. Produced by Grammy-winner Pete Anderson (Dwight Yoakam, k.d. lang), its latest album, Nightroamer, is a collection of 10 songs that "take a hard look at relationships, but do not claim to have one-size-fits-all answers." The lurching single "Talkin' to Myself" features droll vocals and a subtle touch of organ. The group performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom. Tickets cost $17.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
SAT 07/30
Clairo
Bedroom pop singer-songwriter Clairo became a sensation back in 2017 when her self-released single "Pretty Girl" went viral. She subsequently inked a major label debut and her profile increased even more. In support of the release of her sophomore album, Sling, a collection of low-key tunes that show off her supple voice, the 22-year-old comes to the Agora tonight at 7. Check the Agora website for more info.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
Earth, Wind & Fire
When Earth, Wind & Fire played at the Q (now Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse) in 2017, the band delivered a solid performance. After playing a video about how music has “the power to heal,” members waltzed onto the stage wearing matching sliver sequined outfits. They immediately broke into a choreographed dance routine as they played “Shining Star,” their 1975 hit. Expect a similar performance when the veteran soul, funk and R&B group comes to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 8. Check the venue's website for more info.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
Elton John
When Elton John brought his seemingly never-ending farewell tour to town back in 2018, his expansive 24-song set drew from his extensive catalog and included just about every major hit. The show began with the familiar piano thump of “Bennie and the Jets” and the hits just kept coming. Wearing a sequined black jacket, silver dress pants and glasses adorned with sparkles, the flamboyant singer-pianist looked as resplendent as ever while he belted out the stuttering refrain with abandon and regularly turned to the audience to soak up the applause and adulation. John will likely be in good form once again as he brings his farewell tour to Cleveland for the third time. This time around, he's playing Progressive Field. The concert begins at 8 p.m.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians
SUN 07/31
Giovannie and the Hired Guns
On tour in support of its new album, Tejano Punk Boys, Giovannie and the Hired Guns arrive at the Beachland tonight. In the last year, these guys have gone from a massively beloved local live act to an undeniable force on the national rock scene. Almost entirely through word of mouth and without the help of a label, they’ve been named one of Amazon Music's 2022 Artists to Watch. Their breakout single, "Ramon Ayala,” possesses a distinctive hard rock swagger.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
THU 08/04
Kingdom Tour: Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin
The platinum-selling, multi-racial, multi-cultural and genre-bending collective Maverick City Music and 16-time Grammy-winning artist, songwriter and producer Kirk Franklin have teamed up for this special tour. Tonight's show starts at 8:45 at Blossom. Consult the venue's website for more info.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
FRI 08/05
Kid Rock with Special Guest Foreigner
Right-wing rocker Kid Rock returns to Blossom with the classic rock act Foreigner in tow. Notably, Kid Rock holds the Michigan record for most tickets sold with 150,000 for a run of ten consecutive sold-out shows there, and he set the Little Caesars Arena attendance record in his hometown of Detroit with 86,893 attendees in six sold-out shows. The tour supports his newest album, Bad Reputation. Politically charged tunes such as "Don't Tell Me How to Live" and "My Kind of Country" sound like they could be the names of Fox News segments. The concert begins at 7 p.m.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com.
Maren Morris
Grammy-winning artist Maren Morris brings her RSVP: The Tour to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica tonight. Produced by frequent collaborator Greg Kurstin (Adele, Paul McCartney, Foo Fighters) and written with her husband Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Jimmy Robbins, Natalie Hemby, Laura Veltz and Jon Green, Morris' latest album, Humble Quest, represents her "most genuine collection of songs," as it's put in a press release. Tonight's concert starts at 8:15. Consult the venue's website for more info.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
SAT 08/06
Hanson
Founded in Tulsa, OK in 1992, Hanson established a regional following before becoming a household name thanks to the hit tune “MmmBop,” which was a No. 1 single in 27 countries simultaneously. The group's new Red Green Blue album brings together the band's three voices in a unique way since a third of the album was written and produced by each brother in the band. The group comes to the Agora tonight at 7. Check the Agora's website for more info.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
MON 08/08
Joyce Manor
This indie punk band formed in 2008 in the Disneyland parking lot while sharing a bottle of cheap booze. Named after an apartment complex, Joyce Manor made its debut as an acoustic two-piece before expanding its lineup. On tour in support of its sixth studio album, 40 oz. to Fresno, the band comes to the Agora tonight at 6. Citizen, Prince Daddy & the Hyena and Phony open the show.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
