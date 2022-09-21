Livewire: The Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through Oct. 4, Including Nine Inch Nails, Post Malone and Dinosaur Jr.

click to enlarge
THU 09/22
Quivers
Credit: Adrian Villagomez
Rapper Denzel Curry comes to the Agora. See: Friday, Sept. 30.
Originally slated to tour the States in 2020, Australia's Quivers spent lockdown writing the music for their second album, Golden Doubt. The jangle pop band excels at earworm indie pop, as songs such as ""Burnt My Maps" attest. The band recently supported the Hold Steady at the Corner Hotel in Melbourne. It plays tonight at 9 at the Happy Dog. Sure, Machine, Jason Kaminski and Laughing Chimes open. Tickets start at $10.
5801 Detroit Ave., 216-651-9474, happydogcleveland.com
.
Koe Wetzel
Texas-born singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer Koe Wetzel has become a touring phenom. He reportedly sold more than 120,000 tickets last year alone. Following a slew of sold-out dates in support of his latest album Sellout, he made Pollstar’s Top Worldwide Tours in 2020 and 2021. Wetzel’s latest single “April Showers,” was released earlier this year. It features his husky vocals and shows crossover potential. Tonight's show begins at 7:30 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
FRI 09/23
Toronzo Cannon and the Chicago Way
On the hard-driving “Strength to Survive,” one of singer-guitarist Toronzo Cannon's best tunes, Cannon sings about how “real life” is getting in the way of his dreams. He describes himself as a “broken man” who can’t look at himself in the mirror. It’s heavy, emotional stuff and the riveting guitar solos possess a real weight too from the Chicago City Bus Driver who’s became the latest highly rated blues export from the Windy City. He comes to Music Box Supper Club tonight at 8 in support of his latest effort, The Preacher, the Politician or the Pimp.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Cloud Nothings
An indie rock act out of Cleveland that's become a legitimate national act, Cloud Nothings play the club tonight as part of a weekend-long celebration of the venue's 30th anniversary. The Missed and Little Lions Den open. The show begins at 8:30 p.m.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
SAT 09/24
Conan Gray
Since releasing original demos on his YouTube channel at the age of 15, singer-songwriter Conan Gray has become increasingly popular and delivered commercial hits such as “Heather” and “Maniac.” He comes to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica tonight at 7:30 as part of a tour that's his first in support of his second full-length album, Superache.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
Nine Inch Nails
Finally inducted into the Rock Hall in 2020, this industrial rock band with Cleveland roots wraps up its summer tour with this blowout concert. Ministry and Nitzer Ebb, two veteran industrial rock acts, open the concert. The show begins at 7 p.m. at Blossom.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
TUE 09/27
Post Malone
Post Malone recently released his fourth full-length, Twelve Carat Toothache, which features appearances by Roddy Ricch, the Weeknd, Doja Cat, Fleet Foxes, Gunna and the Kid LAROI. This tour that stops at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 8 supports the album.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
FRI 09/30
The Claudettes
It would be unbelievably inaccurate to confine Chicago band, the Claudettes, to a solitary genre. The band fuses jazz, blues, vaudeville, soul, and classical. Though their diverse yet structured style is fresh, their live shows are a throwback to early 20th century performances from a 1930s big band club to a 1920s speakeasy. Tonight, the group returns to Jilly's Music Room in Akron as it brings its tour in support of its latest effort, The Claudettes Go Out!, which arrives next month via Forty Below Records, to town. The show starts at 8; tickets cost $10.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
.
Denzel Curry
Rapper Denzel Curry recently appeared on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series for a performance of songs from his critically acclaimed new album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future. The performance served as part of NPR's celebration of Black Music Month and found Curry working with L.A.-based Cold Blooded Soul. The Tiny Desk Concert's release comes in the wake of performances at Governors Ball, Bonnaroo and Something in the Water. Curry performs with AG Club, redveil and Playthatboizay at 7 tonight at the Agora.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Dustin Lynch
"Party Mode," the latest single from country singer-songwriter Dustin Lynch has helped turned the Tennessee native into a superstar. With its catchy refrain and subtle slide guitar, the poppy tune shows off Lynch's crossover potential. He performs tonight at 7 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Adam Sanders opens the show.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
SAT 10/01
Dinosaur Jr.
Indie noise rock pioneers Dinosaur Jr. have maintained their stature in the genre for decades now, and they’re not letting up. Fronted by the ever-creative J Mascis, the band vaults madly between chest-thumping, bone-crushing punk structures and more laid-back, contemplative melodies. Bring earplugs. These guys like it loud. Doors to tonight's show at the Agora open at 7.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
SUN 10/02
Foreign Air
Foreign Air's Jacob Michael and Jesse Clasen first crossed paths while playing in different projects; they formed this electronica act in 2016 and released the single "Free Animal," a song with heavy drums and soulful vocals, that same year. The group performs tonight at 7 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
TUE 10/04
Five Finger Death Punch
In the wake of the release of its new single, “AfterLife,” the hard rock act Five Finger Death Punch embarked on a 2022 North American headlining tour with the veteran rock act Megadeth. The jaunt rolls into Blossom tonight. The HU and Fire from the Gods share the bill. The show begins at 6:30.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Rova Saxophone Quartet
This experimental jazz group that formed in San Francisco in 1978 comes to the Bop Stop for a special performance. A jazz festival favorite, the group performs at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $20.
2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, themusicsettlement.org
.