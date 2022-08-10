Livewire: The Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through the End of August

click to enlarge
SAT 08/13
Credit: Jody Domingue
Caption: Country singer Paul Cauthen comes to House of Blues. See: Friday, Aug. 19.
Steep Canyon Rangers
Known for frequently collaborating with a certain Steve Martin (the comedian is a legit banjo player), this Asheville-based bluegrass band has had a solid 20-year career that includes a Grammy win. The band performs at 8 tonight at the Kent Stage. Check the venue's website for ticket prices and more info.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
SUN 08/14
Happy Together Tour
Named for the Turtles’ hit that reached No. 1 on the charts in the 1960s, this nostalgic billing of bands from yesteryear features Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, the Association, the Vogues and the Cowsills in addition to the aforementioned Turtles. The concert begins tonight at 7:30 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. Consult the venue's website for more info.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
LANY
With its programmed drumbeats and synthesizer loops, gg bb xx, the latest effort from LANY, revels in modern pop sensibilities without anything particularly distinctive. And yet, nearly ten years into its career, the indie pop group has staying power. The band comes to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica tonight at 7. Consult the venue's website for more info.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
TUE 08/16
Matisyahu
A reggae-singing Hasidic Jew from Brooklyn who got his first big break appearing with Phish at Bonnaroo several years ago, Matisyahu has proven to be more than a novelty act. He comes to town tonight in support of his latest album, a self-titled affair that features a mix of reggae/hip-hop-infused ballads ("Not Regular") and inspirational pop ("Keep Coming Back for More"). The show begins at 7 at House of Blues. Consult the club's website for more info.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
WED 08/17
Elevation Worship Summer Tour
Kari Jobe and Cody Carnes will perform tonight at 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as the Elevation Worship Summer Tour rolls into town. Tickets start at $29.75.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
Al Stewart with the Empty Pockets
The singer-songwriter famous for radio friendly pop hits such as "The Year of the Cat" and "Time Passages" brings his greatest hits tour to the Kent Stage tonight at 6:30. While the Scotland-born Stewart became famous in the 1970s, his career stretches back into the 1960s. He released his debut album way back in 1967, so he has plenty of material for the live show. Check the club's website for more info.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
THU 08/18
Curtis Salgado
With a career spanning more than three decades, Curtis Salgado, a seven-time winner of the Blues Music Award for Soul Blues Male Artist of the Year (most recently in 2022), has co-fronted the Robert Cray Band and led his own band (and recorded nine solo albums). He'll perform with his band tonight at 7:30 at the Music Box Supper Club as he brings his tour in support of his latest album, Damage Control, to town.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
FRI 08/19
Paul Cauthen
Country Coming Down, the latest effort from country singer Paul Cauthen, was a hit out of the gates thanks to its boisterous first single “Country as Fuck,” a track that mixes hip-hop and honky-tonk. On tour in support of the album, Cauthen performs tonight at 8 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
The Dear Hunter
Earlier this year, this indie rock band released its latest effort, Antimai, reportedly the first album in sci-fi saga. Trippy and strange and often driven by horns, the album features off-kilter harmonies and echoing vocals. Each song is dubbed a "ring" and alludes to a futuristic city. The group performs at 7:30 p.m. at the Beachland Ballroom. The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die and Tanner Merritt open. Tickets cost $24 in advance, $29 at the door.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
Alicia Keys
Originally slated to play Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica back in 2020 in support of that year's ALICIA, the talented singer-songwriter finally comes to the venue tonight in a make-up for the 2020 date. ALICIA, which begins with the dissonant "Truth Without Love," finds Keys exploring a bit of everything, including soul, R&B and pop. Tonight's concert begins at 8. Check the venue website for more info.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
SUN 08/21
The Wallflowers
Led by singer-guitarist Jakob Dylan, the Wallflowers, a '90s band that's kept chugging along, comes to the Kent Stage tonight at 6:30 as part of a tour in support of last year’s Exit Wounds, the band’s first studio release in nearly ten years. A rootsy affair, the album finds the group in good form (and the raspy-voiced Dylan even sounds like his father on album opener “Maybe Your Hearts Not in It Anymore”).
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
WED 08/24
Men at Work
The ‘80s act Men at Work has sold over 30 million albums in the course of its lengthy career. The band had two No. 1 singles in the States with “Down Under” and “Who Can It Be Now.” The original band splintered in 1985, but singer Colin Hay, who also has a solo career and is presently part of Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band, has continued to play under the Men at Work banner with his L.A .-based group of musicians. He’ll bring that version of Men at Work to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
THU 08/25
Bass Extremes
Bass Extremes — Victor Wooten and Steve Bailey — come to Music Box Supper Club tonight at 8 in support of their new album, S’Low Down. The 10-track album that arks the duo's 30th anniversary features an array of top bassists and musicians, including Ron Carter, Bootsy Collins, Marcus Miller, Oteil Burbridge, Justin Chancellor, Linda Oh, Edgar Meyer, John Patitucci, Billy Sheehan and Joe Dart. It also includes some unexpected collaborations, including banjoist Béla Fleck on bass banjo, jazz guitarist Mike Stern on 6-string bass, Howard Levy on bass harmonica, and Jeff Coffin on both bass clarinet and bass flute.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
FRI 08/26
Z 107.9 Summer Jam
Lil Durk, Kodak Black and Bleu will perform tonight at 7 as part of the Z 107.9 Summer Jam concert that comes to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tickets start at $45.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
TUE 08/30
Twenty One Pilots
The guys in Twenty One Pilots delivered one helluva racket when they performed at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse back in 2018. The theatricality of the concert, which included numerous outfit changes and a stripped-down segment on a satellite stage, meant that it was regularly engaging and kept the band's ardent fans on their feet for the entire set. Expect something similar when the band returns to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 8 as part of a tour that supports last year's Scaled and Icy. Peter McPoland opens the show.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
Why Don’t We
Out on a summer tour in support of its new single, “How Do You Love Somebody,” the pop band Why Don’t We comes to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica tonight at 7. Co-written/produced by the band alongside Grey (Zedd & Maren Morris’s “The Middle”), "How Do You Love Somebody" features the kind of pop hooks for which the band is known. Consult the venue's website for ticket prices and more info.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
