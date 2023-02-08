Livewire: The Prince Project, Tab Benoit and the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through Valentine's Day Weekend

click to enlarge
Credit: Andrew Hutchins
Subtronics comes to House of Blues. See: Wednesday, Feb. 15.
THU 02/09
Michael Bolton
This pop singer's career dates back decades. Over the course of that time, the singer and songwriter has sold more than 65 million records globally and continues to tour the world, and his Michael Bolton Charities advocates on behalf of women and children at risk. Expect to hear hits that date back to the '80s when Bolton performs tonight at 7:30 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com
Destroy Lonely
At age 17, multi-instrumentalist Destroy Lonely began dropping fully realized projects, demonstrating an already visionary approach to rap on efforts like Forever, ILY, Underworld, and Overseas. When his 2019 single “Bane” blew up, Destroy Lonely’s path to stardom began to solidify. He owes a huge debut to Playboi Carti who signed Destroy to his Opium label. On last year’s No Stylist, the 21-year-old weaves together video-game synths, thick bass riffs and elastic vocals. Tonight’s concert begins at 7 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
FRI 02/10
Bush
In 1994, this British rock group delivered a hit from the get-go with its debut, Sixteen Stone. It notably achieved a six-times platinum certification. Despite being panned by critics, the band has kept at it. Last year, it released its ninth full-length offering, The Art of Survival. The lead single, “More Than Machines,” a tune that features the grunge-y sound of its ’90s hits, became the band’s seventh No. 1 single at radio. The group brings its tour in support of the album to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 7:30.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com
SAT 02/11
An Evening of Love & Soul
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, R&B/soul groups the Whispers, the Dramatics, Angela Winbush and Howard Hewitt will perform at 8 tonight at the State Theatre as part of a concert dubbed an Evening of Love & Soul.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
The Prince Project
Led by singer and performer Shane Golden, this group pays tribute to the late, great Prince. A songwriter, actor and speaker, Golden has performed all across the U.S. in local, regional, and national productions and shows. Tonight's performance begins at 8 at Music Box Supper Club.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
Nate Saggio
Local singer-songwriter Nate Saggio celebrates the release of this new single, "White Picket Fences," a moody song that features crooning vocals and stuttering synths, with tonight's concert at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood. The show begins at 8 p.m., and tickets cost $10 in advance, $12 at the door.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
MON 02/13
Rockzilla Tour Featuring Papa Roach and Falling Reverse
When the hard rock act Papa Roach sequestered itself in a COVID-secure mansion in Temecula, CA in the summer of 2020 to do some creative brainstorming, it wound up recording its latest effort, Ego Trip. Songs such as “Kill the Noise” and “Swerve” feature the by-now-predictable chunky guitar riffs and nu-metal conventions. Falling in Reverse shares headlining duties as this traveling rock tour stops at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown tonight. Hollywood Undead opens. The show begins at 6 p.m.
229 East Front St., Youngstown, 330-746-5600, covellicentre.com
TUE 02/14
An Evening with Dave Mason
Guitarist Dave Mason left Traffic in 1969 to pursue a solo career and hasn’t looked back. He’s written more than 100 songs, has released three gold albums and a platinum album that delivered the hit “We Just Disagree.” Mason famously plays acoustic guitar on Hendrix’s “All Along the Watchtower,” a song he often includes in his live sets. He performs at 6:30 tonight at the Kent Stage.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
WED 02/15
Subtronics
Last year, bass music producer and performer Subtronics (Jesse Kardon) released his debut album, Fractals, which features collaborations with prominent artists such as Zeds Dead, GRiZ, Boogie T and Sullivan King, among others. Then, at the end of last year, Subtronics released Anti-Fractals, an album featuring "VIP" versions as well as remixes from the likes of Virtual Riot, Peekaboo, Wooli, A Hundred Drums and more. The immersive stage show he brings to House of Blues tonight in support of the albums features a 40 x 24-foot high LED wall behind a custom chrome reflective DJ table with a connecting LED wall. Bring earplugs! The concert begins tonight at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
FRI 02/17
Tab Benoit
Inducted into the Louisiana Folklife Center Hall of Master Folk Artists in 2020, singer-guitarist Tab Benoit is one of the featured musicians in the Sony Picture Classics 2022 documentary JazzFest: A New Orleans Story. One of the most impressive guitarists to emerge from the bayous of Southern Louisiana, Benoit doesn’t rely on any effects and uses his fingers to create any effects that you might hear. He performs tonight at 7 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
Joe Bonamassa
Dubbed “the world’s biggest blues guitarist” by Guitar World magazine, singer-guitarist Bonamassa has delivered 25 No. 1 Billboard blues albums during his career. Bonamassa, who opened for B.B. King when he was only 12, plays about 200 shows a year. He’s also a philanthropist, and his non-profit Keeping the Blues Alive supports music education and artists in need. He's also the founder of the Fueling Musicians Program, which provided cash payments to touring musicians in need of support following the pandemic shutdowns. Bonamassa performs tonight at 8 at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Bumpin' Uglies
The punk reggae group out of Maryland kicks off a two-night stand at the Beachland Ballroom. Last year’s Mid-Atlantic Dub shows off the band’s sharp songwriting sensibilities as songs such as “Make It Through the Day” and “Wild Girls” have a Sublime-like feel to them. Aaron Kamm and the One Drops open tonight's show, which starts at 8. Joey Harkum opens tomorrow night's show, which also starts at 8.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
