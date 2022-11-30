Livewire: Thursday, Foals, Blind Boys of Alabama and the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through December 13th

click to enlarge
THU 12/01
Credit: Jim Herrington
Blind Boys of Alabama play a special holiday show at the Music Box. See: Thursday, Dec. 8.
Brett Eldredge
Beginning as a single live Christmas show in Nashville, this tour was inspired by Eldredge’s 2016 Christmas album, Glow. The LP arrived at No. 2 on the country charts upon release and featured the Billboard Adult Contemporary and Holiday Music Chart-topping duet “Baby, It’s Cold Outside (feat. Meghan Trainor).” Eldredge offered up even more holiday tunes with Mr. Christmas. Expect to hear tunes from both releases when he performs tonight at 8 at the State Theatre.
1501 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
FRI 12/02
An Acoustic Christmas with Over the Rhine
For 30 years now, Karin Bergquist and Linford Detweiler have kept Over the Rhine, a Cincinnati folk-rock group, going strong. Known for delivering original holiday tunes that capture what it's like to endure a Midwestern winter, the group brings its annual Christmas show to the Kent Stage tonight at 7:30.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
MAX
On his latest album, 2020's Colour Vision, this pop singer-songwriter collaborates with the likes of Quinn XCII, Suga of BTS and Chromeo as he shows off his '90s pop influences while delivering music with contemporary appeal. A veteran performer who's been acting and singing since he was a child, MAX performs tonight at 7 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Alex Williams
This singer-songwriter has drawn comparisons to country music outlaws such as Waylon Jennings and Merle Haggard, and his music evokes the likes of the Allman Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Townes Van Zandt. His latest album, Waging Peace, documents the "highs and lows of life for a road-warrior musician," reads a press release about the LP. Williams performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland. Local singer-songwriter Thor Platter opens.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
SAT 12/03
Ryan Adams
For live show, alt-country singer-songwriter Ryan Adams doesn’t play the same set list over and over. Rather, he reworks his old songs and incorporates new ones. On the comeback trail after a series of sexual abuse allegations threatened to derail his career, the prolific singer-songwriter released a series of new studio recordings in the past year. He comes to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 8.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com
.
CLE MOSH
Gabe Gazic and Jordan Gannon, members of the local Cleveland metal band Dying Desolation, decided they wanted Cleveland to have its own heavy music festival much as Mansfield, OH has Inkcarceration and Columbus, OH has Sonic Temple. To that end, they've recruited local and national acts to play the festival they've dubbed CLE MOSH. The event features the national act I Set My Friends on Fire as a headliner. The Worst of Us, Between Home and Serenity, Titans in Time, Pray for Sleep, Denihilist, Dead Cassette, Low Like You and Morning May will also perform, and Dying Desolation is on the bill as well. The inaugural event takes place at 3 p.m. today at the Beachland Ballroom and Tavern. It’ll run until almost midnight. Tickets cost $15 in advance.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Woodchopper's Ball
Nine award winning finger-style guitarists gather for this annual event that takes place at 7 p.m. at the Kent Stage. Brian Henke, the founder of the Woodchoppers Ball and one of Northeast Ohio’s finest fingerstyle guitarists will be among the acts performing. A portion of the proceeds benefit the NEO Coalition for the Homeless.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
SUN 12/04
For King + Country Christmas
It's the time of the season for Christmas concerts, and proof of that lies in the fact that For King + Country brings its A Drummer Boy Christmas Tour: The 2022 LIVE Experience to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 7. Tickets start at $24.99.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Karla Bonoff/Livingston Taylor
Karla Bonoff brings her first-ever holiday tour, entitled Home for the Holidays, to the Kent Stage tonight. Accompanying her is her longtime friend, singer-songwriter Livingston Taylor. They’ll be performing their interpretations of various holiday classics along with some of their original music. Bonoff will also be performing music from her critically acclaimed holiday album, Silent Night. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
MON 12/05
Thursday
The veteran hardcore band comes to the Beachland Ballroom, where it'll perform its Full Collapse album in its entirety. Not to be outdone, indie rockers Cursive will perform their album Domestica in its entirety. Both albums are now 20 years old. Singer-songwriter Anthony Green opens the show. Doors open at 7. Tickets cost $35 in advance, $38 at the door.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
TUE 12/06
Straight No Chaser
Straight No Chaser, a musical group that features the "sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense," as it's put in a press release, has two RIAA Gold Certified albums, more than 1.5 million concert tickets sold, more than one billion streams on Pandora, and more than one million albums sold worldwide. The male a cappella group's concert begins at 7 tonight at Connor Palace.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
THU 12/08
Blind Boys of Alabama Christmas Show
The terrific gospel group whose original members first sang together as kids at the Alabama Institute for the Negro Blind in the late 1930s plays a special holiday show tonight at 7:30 at Music Box Supper Club.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
FRI 12/09
Rock the Halls
Eight bands fronted by women will perform at this benefit concert at House of Blues for Pro-Choice Ohio and Pre-Term Cleveland, two non-profits for women’s reproductive rights. Acts such as Truss, Envoi, Grumpy Plum, Hello Luna and Detention are slated to play. Doors open at 5 p.m., and tickets cost $15.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
SAT 12/10
Whitey Morgan & the 78s/Texas Plant
Midwest honky-tonk country done right. Flint, Mich.-based Whitey Morgan helms a tight band that throws listeners back to whiskey-slammin’ outlaw days — another era when country music had a beating, rambunctious heart. Tonight's show begins at 8 at House of Blues. Tickets cost $25.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
SUN 12/11
Dave Koz and Friends
Special guests Rick Braun, Peter White, Keiko Matsui and Rebecca Jade join sax man Dave Koz for the 25th anniversary of his Christmas tour. The concert begins tonight at 7:30 at Connor Palace. Tickets start at $45.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Foals
The track "2001," a tune from Foals' latest album, Life Is Yours
, features a disco/funk-informed beat that makes the tune one of the most danceable tracks from the group's catalog. Expect to hear it along with songs from the band's previous efforts tonight at the Agora. The show starts at 6:30. Check the club's website for more info.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter