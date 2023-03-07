Logic Headed to Akron Civic Theatre in May

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Live Nation
Logic.
Earlier today, rapper, singer, songwriter and producer Logic announced the dates of a tour in support of his eighth studio album, College Park
. The trek comes to the Akron Civic Theatre on May 31.
Special guest Juicy J will join Logic on the tour, and C Dot Castro and Travis Stacey will open all the shows.
A ticket presale is currently underway, and tickets to the Logic concert at Akron Civic Theatre
go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
