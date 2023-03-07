Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Logic Headed to Akron Civic Theatre in May

Tour supports the new album 'College Park'

By on Tue, Mar 7, 2023 at 11:21 am

click to enlarge Logic. - Courtesy of Live Nation
Courtesy of Live Nation
Logic.
Earlier today, rapper, singer, songwriter and producer Logic announced the dates of a tour in support of his eighth studio album, College Park. The trek comes to the Akron Civic Theatre on May 31.

Special guest Juicy J will join Logic on the tour, and C Dot Castro and Travis Stacey will open all the shows.

A ticket presale is currently underway, and tickets to the Logic concert at Akron Civic Theatre go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
