Logic Headed to Akron Civic Theatre in May

click to enlarge Courtesy of Live Nation Logic.

Earlier today, rapper, singer, songwriter and producer Logic announced the dates of a tour in support of his eighth studio album,. The trek comes to the Akron Civic Theatre on May 31.Special guest Juicy J will join Logic on the tour, and C Dot Castro and Travis Stacey will open all the shows.A ticket presale is currently underway, and tickets to the Logic concert at Akron Civic Theatre go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.