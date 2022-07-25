Lucy Kaplansky Returns to Kent Stage in November

Singer-songwriter Lucy Kaplansky headlined the first-ever concert at the Kent Stage, so it makes sense she would return to perform at the venue this year as the club celebrates its 20th anniversary.
The Kent Stage has just announced that she’ll perform at the venue on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Part of the folk supergroup Cry Cry Cry, Kaplansky has sung harmony vocals on albums by the likes of Suzanne Vega, Bryan Ferry, Nanci Griffith and Shawn Colvin. Her cover of Roxy Music’s “More than This” has over 12 million streams on Spotify. The tour supports her latest album, Last Days of Summer.
