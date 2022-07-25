Scene Alefest @ Lincoln Park Tremont | July 30th, 2022 • Noon-5 PM

Lucy Kaplansky Returns to Kent Stage in November

Singer-songwriter was first artist to perform at the club 20 years ago

By on Mon, Jul 25, 2022 at 10:41 am

click to enlarge Lucy Kaplansky. - Courtesy of the Kent Stage
Courtesy of the Kent Stage
Lucy Kaplansky.
Singer-songwriter Lucy Kaplansky headlined the first-ever concert at the Kent Stage, so it makes sense she would return to perform at the venue this year as the club celebrates its 20th anniversary.

The Kent Stage has just announced that she’ll perform at the venue on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Part of the folk supergroup Cry Cry Cry, Kaplansky has sung harmony vocals on albums by the likes of Suzanne Vega, Bryan Ferry, Nanci Griffith and Shawn Colvin. Her cover of Roxy Music’s “More than This” has over 12 million streams on Spotify. The tour supports her latest album, Last Days of Summer.

A Friends of the Kent Stage presale begins on Thursday. Tickets to the Lucy Kaplansky concert at the Kent Stage go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Jeff Niesel

