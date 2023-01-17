Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Madonna Coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in August

Tour celebrates four decades of hits

By on Tue, Jan 17, 2023 at 9:18 am

click to enlarge Madonna. - Ricardo Gomes
Ricardo Gomes
Madonna.
Earlier today, Madonna announced the dates of her Madonna: The Celebration Tour that will find the Material Girl revisiting four decades of hits. She made the announcement in a video that features Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob the Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Eric Andre and Amy Schumer daring the star to embark on a world tour.

The trek stops on Aug. 2 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

A Citi cardmember presale will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and tickets to the Madonna concert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27.

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
Read More about Jeff Niesel
