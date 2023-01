Madonna Coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in August

click to enlarge Ricardo Gomes Madonna.

Earlier today, Madonna announced the dates of her Madonna: The Celebration Tour that will find the Material Girl revisiting four decades of hits. She made the announcement in a video that features Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob the Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Eric Andre and Amy Schumer daring the star to embark on a world tour.The trek stops on Aug. 2 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.A Citi cardmember presale will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and tickets to the Madonna concert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27.