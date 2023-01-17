Madonna Coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in August

Earlier today, Madonna announced the dates of her Madonna: The Celebration Tour that will find the Material Girl revisiting four decades of hits. She made the announcement in a video that features Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob the Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Eric Andre and Amy Schumer daring the star to embark on a world tour.
The trek stops on Aug. 2 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]