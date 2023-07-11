Nominate your favorites for Best Of Cleveland 2023

Madonna Postpones North American Tour Due to Health Issues, Including Cleveland Stop

The pop star released a statement after being hospitalized in June

By on Tue, Jul 11, 2023 at 8:04 am

Live Nation
Madonna has officially postponed her upcoming North American tour, including a scheduled concert on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, citing health issues.

The pop star was hospitalized in late June due to what her manager described as “a serious bacterial infection.”

In an Instagram post published on Monday, Madonna released a statement addressing her health and the upcoming tour, which was scheduled to kick off on July 15 in Vancouver.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children,” she wrote. “My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the past few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

“The Celebration Tour” highlights the singer’s 40-year career.

In a statement, Live Nation said, "Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets as they will be valid for the new dates once announced."

